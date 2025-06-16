 Skip navigation
Top News

Royal Ascot 2022: Race schedule, how to stream, history, Queen's Jubilee
How to watch 2025 Royal Ascot: TV, live stream information, dates, schedule, and more
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
Cardinals at White Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for June 17
Los Angeles Sparks v Minnesota Lynx
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 5): Lynx overtake Liberty; Clark moves Fever forward

Top Clips

nbc_horse_kingcharles_250617.jpg
American Affair wins King Charles III Stakes
nbc_horse_queenanne_250617.jpg
Docklands wins Queen Anne Stakes in photo finish
nbc_dps_gagewoodarkansas_250617.jpg
Takeaways from Wood’s historic CWS no-hitter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Royal Ascot 2022: Race schedule, how to stream, history, Queen's Jubilee
How to watch 2025 Royal Ascot: TV, live stream information, dates, schedule, and more
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
Cardinals at White Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for June 17
Los Angeles Sparks v Minnesota Lynx
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 5): Lynx overtake Liberty; Clark moves Fever forward

Top Clips

nbc_horse_kingcharles_250617.jpg
American Affair wins King Charles III Stakes
nbc_horse_queenanne_250617.jpg
Docklands wins Queen Anne Stakes in photo finish
nbc_dps_gagewoodarkansas_250617.jpg
Takeaways from Wood’s historic CWS no-hitter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

What 'excellence' means to LPGA Tour's best

June 16, 2025 11:44 AM
Amy Yang, Hannah Green, Megan Khang, Jeeno Thitikul and Angel Yin reflect on the question, "What does excellence look like to me?" and stress why it's different to each person.
nbc_golf_lpgameijerhl_250615.jpg
7:43
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
meijerlpgaclassicrd3hl.jpg
10:32
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3
nbc_lpgameijerround2_250613.jpg
10:31
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgameierrd1_250612.jpg
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round
kupcho_site.jpg
9:35
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicround2v3_260607.jpg
10:38
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicrd1_250606.jpg
10:28
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_sales_valuedpreffinalrd_250601.jpg
1:56
Strong Round 4 benefits Stark in USWO victory
starkfinalround.jpg
10:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
3:38
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
set_site.jpg
10:51
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
trophy_site.jpg
07:38
‘Surreal': Stark receives Harton S. Semple Trophy
nbc_golf_kordaintv_250601.jpg
01:00
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’
nbc_golf_sales_valuedprefrd3_250531.jpg
01:31
Round 3 valuable to Lopez Ramirez’s USWO pursuit
nbc_golf_starksound_250531.jpg
02:36
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
nbc_golf_erinhills15_250530.jpg
09:41
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250531.jpg
07:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
nbc_golf_starktalk_250531.jpg
04:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_usopenrd3_250531.jpg
14:45
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
03:19
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
01:34
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
15:36
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_kordaint_250530.jpg
02:33
Korda ‘very pleased’ after career-best USWO round
nbc_golf_kordard2_250530.jpg
07:04
HLs: Korda posts her best U.S. Women’s Open round
nbc_golf_sales_valuedperfrd1_250529.jpg
01:19
Yin co-leads after 4 under U.S. Women’s Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250529.jpg
09:38
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_lgpausopenrd1_250529.jpg
18:21
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_mikewhan_250529.jpg
10:10
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
nbc_golf_lf_erinhillshole9v2_250528.jpg
08:39
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
nbc_golf_lf_thompsonthitikul_250528.jpg
02:27
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
nbc_golf_lydiakofeature_250528.jpg
06:19
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
iwai_site.jpg
03:31
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
nbc_golf_mayaopen3hl_250524.jpg
03:05
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lpgamexicord2_250523.jpg
08:19
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_lpga_mexrivmayaopenrd1lites_250522.jpg
08:02
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_lpga_lochoaint_250522.jpg
03:49
Ochoa ‘emotional’ about LPGA’s return to Mexico
nbc_golf_titleistmaguire_250521.jpg
46
Titleist gives Maguire ‘peace of mind’ on course
nbc_golf_titleistmadsen_250521.jpg
01:00
Why Madsen relies on Titleist Pro V1x

nbc_horse_kingcharles_250617.jpg
04:27
American Affair wins King Charles III Stakes
nbc_horse_queenanne_250617.jpg
04:42
Docklands wins Queen Anne Stakes in photo finish
nbc_dps_gagewoodarkansas_250617.jpg
05:09
Takeaways from Wood’s historic CWS no-hitter
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame5reax_250617.jpg
07:35
Haliburton was ‘not a factor’ in Game 5
nbc_mx_title24_hymas_250616.JPG
04:23
Hymas suffers knee injury at High Point in Moto 2
nbc_mx_title24_deegan_250616.JPG
04:19
Deegan came out to make a statement after Colorado
high_point.jpg
04:10
Lightning red flags 450 Moto 2 at High Point
nbc_golf_gc_sagstromintv_250616.jpg
07:10
Sagström focused on Women’s PGA Championship
nbc_golf_gc_holtintv_250616.jpg
08:31
How to navigate around Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco
nbc_oht_acesstruggle_250616.jpg
14:08
Are Aces a title contender with a healthy Wilson?
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250616.jpg
01:18
Fantasy impact of Colts’ Richardson this season
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250616.jpg
01:17
What does Broncos signing Dobbins mean for Harvey?
nbc_roto_travisetiennejr_250616.jpg
01:19
Why Etienne Jr. remains ‘default’ starter for Jags
nbc_oht_mvpconvo_250616.jpg
08:25
Clark is Collier’s primary challenger for WNBA MVP
nbc_oht_feverliberty_250616.jpg
13:22
Clark returns in ‘spectacular fashion’ vs. Liberty
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250616.jpg
01:59
Top shots from the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont
nbc_dps_pjcarlesimointerview_250616.jpg
12:07
Carlesimo: Magic ‘poised to make a run’ with Bane
nbc_dps_georgekittleinterview_250616.jpg
10:21
Kittle: Teams with great tight ends win most games
nbc_dps_usopenrecap_250616.jpg
05:34
Spaun ‘wonderful’ in ‘war of attrition’ at Oakmont
nbc_dps_stevesandsinterview_250616.jpg
12:36
Spaun ‘beat the best and the beast’ at Oakmont
nbc_bte_panthersoilersgame5v2_250616.jpg
01:28
Take Panthers F Bennett to record point in Game 6
nbc_roto_shoheiohtani_250616.jpg
01:51
Fantasy impact of Ohtani returning to mound
nbc_roto_jacksonmerrill_250616.jpg
01:19
Padres’ Merrill placed on 7-day IL
bengriffinaon.jpg
36
Griffin, Schmid top Aon Next 10, Swing 5 standings
nbc_pl_cunhaintv_250616.jpg
02:50
Cunha: Move to Man United is ‘a dream come true’
nbc_pl_bargains_250616.jpg
01:09
Best-ever Premier League bargain signings
nbc_roto_bradyhousecalledup_250616.jpg
01:17
Why Nationals’ House is a ‘worthy’ fantasy add
nbc_roto_rafaeldeverstradesf_250616.jpg
01:33
Will Oracle Park hinder Devers in San Francisco?
nbc_roto_dreamliberty_250616.jpg
01:42
ATL Dream are ‘real contenders’ against NY Liberty
nbc_roto_mostthrees_250616.jpg
01:35
Bet against Haliburton for most threes in Finals