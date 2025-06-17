Angels at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 17

It’s Tuesday, June 17 and the Angels (34-37) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (42-29). Kyle Hendricks is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Will Warren for New York.

The Angels won the series opener, 1-0, in extra innings behind Nolan Schanuel‘s RBI double in the 10th. Los Angeles intentionally walked Aaron Judge twice and held the New York offense to eight hits with Judge getting one.

Los Angeles was swept by the Angels after sweeping the Orioles to make them 4-3 over the last seven with the win over New York. The Yankees are on a four-game losing streak, which is the longest of the season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Yankees

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNW, YES

Odds for the Angels at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Angels (+199), Yankees (-244)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Yankees

Pitching matchup for June 17, 2025: Kyle Hendricks vs. Will Warren

Angels: Kyle Hendricks, (4-6, 5.20 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 3 Strikeouts Yankees: Will Warren, (4-3, 4.86 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Angels and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Angels and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Yankees

The Yankees have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL West teams

Each of the last 4 matchups between the Angels and the Yankees have stayed under the Total

The Angels have covered the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 matchups against the Yankees

The Yankees are 8-6 on the ML when Will Warren pitches this season

pitches this season The Angels are 6-7 on the ML when Kyle Hendricks pitches this season

