 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton gives the U.S. 3 men in the ATP top 10 for the first time since 2006
Minnesota Twins v. Houston Astros
Astros at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 16
2026 Olympic hockey rosters
2026 Olympic men’s hockey rosters: first six players per team named so far

Top Clips

bengriffinaon.jpg
Griffin, Schmid top Aon Next 10, Swing 5 standings
nbc_pl_bargains_250616.jpg
Best-ever Premier League bargain signings
nbc_roto_bradyhousecalledup_250616.jpg
Why Nationals’ House is a ‘worthy’ fantasy add

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton gives the U.S. 3 men in the ATP top 10 for the first time since 2006
Minnesota Twins v. Houston Astros
Astros at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 16
2026 Olympic hockey rosters
2026 Olympic men’s hockey rosters: first six players per team named so far

Top Clips

bengriffinaon.jpg
Griffin, Schmid top Aon Next 10, Swing 5 standings
nbc_pl_bargains_250616.jpg
Best-ever Premier League bargain signings
nbc_roto_bradyhousecalledup_250616.jpg
Why Nationals’ House is a ‘worthy’ fantasy add

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Liberty's Jones one to watch for WNBA DPOY

June 16, 2025 11:19 AM
With the WNBA season in full swing, Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the current favorites to win WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, and someone to pay attention to — New York Liberty's Jonquel Jones.
Up Next
nbc_bte_wnbadefpoty_250616.jpg
1:40
Liberty’s Jones one to watch for WNBA DPOY
Now Playing
nbc_bte_celticsknicks_250516.jpg
1:09
Expect ‘aggressive effort’ from Brunson in Game 6
Now Playing
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_250429.jpg
3:01
Journalism most likely to go off as Derby favorite
Now Playing
nbc_bte_milanbayern_250415.jpg
1:37
Inter should cruise in Milan v. shorthanded Bayern
Now Playing
nbc_bte_lakerswolves_250414.jpg
2:00
Timberwolves’ defense could be too much for Lakers
Now Playing
nbc_bte_clipperskings_250411.jpg
1:46
‘Surging’ Clippers should easily cover vs. Kings
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_heatbulls_250409.jpg
1:28
Take Adebayo, Heat to beat Bulls at United Center
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bluegrassstakes_250403.jpg
1:20
Unpacking the ‘wide open’ Bluegrass Stakes
Now Playing
nbc_roto_woodmemorial_250403.jpg
2:23
Captain Cook may be horse to bet in Wood Memorial
Now Playing
nbc_roto_anitaderby_250403.jpg
1:41
Barnes can make things interesting at Santa Anita
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_bradyhousecalledup_250616.jpg
01:17
Why Nationals’ House is a ‘worthy’ fantasy add
nbc_roto_mostthrees_250616.jpg
01:35
Bet against Haliburton for most threes in Finals
nbc_roto_pacersthundersv3_250616.jpg
01:55
Bet the under in Thunder vs. Pacers Game 5
nbc_bte_okcindplayerprops_250616.jpg
01:36
Target Siakam’s point total in NBA Finals Game 5
nbc_dps_nbasegment_250616.jpg
05:23
SGA playing ‘old-school basketball’ in NBA Finals
nbc_golf_gt_oakmontpresident_250616.jpg
07:22
Oakmont president Lynch summarizes 125th U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_roryseg_250616.jpg
06:24
McIlroy hasn’t taken time to process Masters win
nbc_dps_desmondbane_250616.jpg
05:25
Bane trade ‘signals a rebuild’ for Grizzlies
nbc_golf_brandelseg_250616.jpg
12:01
Unpacking the ‘cataclysmic chaos’ of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_rexandlavhit_250616.jpg
06:09
Lavner: Spaun’s finish at U.S. Open was legendary
nbc_golf_heroshot_250616.jpg
02:08
Inside Spaun’s heroics to win the U.S. Open
nbc_golf_spaunonset_250615.jpg
12:02
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
03:59
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
04:30
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250615.jpg
02:02
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
nbc_golf_burnsruling_250615.jpg
04:00
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
nbc_golf_spaunpresser_250516.jpg
20:48
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I’d get one
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250615.jpg
01:39
Sunday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250615.jpg
10:32
Spaun’s U.S. Open a ‘win for the human spirit’
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250615.jpg
08:21
Spaun accepts U.S. Open trophy after emphatic win
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250615.jpg
04:24
Cup drivers recap Mexico City race won by SVG
nbc_golf_usopenfinalrd_250615.jpg
21:02
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_spaunwinningputt_250615.jpg
02:25
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open
nbc_golf_spaun17_250615.jpg
01:23
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun’s U.S. Open win
burns_raw.jpg
02:11
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
nbc_nas_cupmexico_250615.jpg
16:43
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Mexico City
nbc_golf_lpgameijerhl_250615.jpg
07:43
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
59
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
nbc_cyc_dauphinestg8_250615.jpg
37:51
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8
nbc_imsa_pccmontreal_250615.jpg
12:23
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Montreal