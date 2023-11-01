 Skip navigation
49ers are a 'perfect home' for Young

November 1, 2023 12:41 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers explain why they believe there was no market for Chase Young ahead of the trade deadline, and why the 49ers are a good fit for the star edge rusher.
