Top News

British Superbike Championship - Donington Park
Owen Jenner, Shane Richardson die in massive British Superbike crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Veritex Bank Championship 2025 - Final Round
Johnny Keefer is one of the hottest players on the planet – and he just got into PGA Championship
SX 2025 Rd 16 Denver Haiden Deegan Superman pose.JPG
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finish order, at Denver, Haiden Deegan wins round and title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_pl_plupdate_250505.jpg
PL Update: Forest rescue point against Palace
nbc_pl_postgame_glasnerintv_250505.jpg
Glasner reflects on ‘intense’ draw with Forest
nbc_pl_postgame_ainasanto_250505.jpg
Aina, Nuno react to Forest’s draw with Palace

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_plupdate_250505.jpg
PL Update: Forest rescue point against Palace
nbc_pl_postgame_glasnerintv_250505.jpg
Glasner reflects on ‘intense’ draw with Forest
nbc_pl_postgame_ainasanto_250505.jpg
Aina, Nuno react to Forest’s draw with Palace

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Extended HLs: Palace v. Nottingham Forest MWK 35

May 5, 2025 05:49 PM
Watch full-match highlights from Nottingham Forest's trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in the final fixture of Matchweek 35.

nbc_pl_plupdate_250505.jpg
02:38
PL Update: Forest rescue point against Palace
nbc_pl_postgame_glasnerintv_250505.jpg
02:27
Glasner reflects on ‘intense’ draw with Forest
nbc_pl_postgame_ainasanto_250505.jpg
04:45
Aina, Nuno react to Forest’s draw with Palace
nbc_pl_mw35allgoals_250505.jpg
14:15
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_cpnf_postgame_250505.jpg
02:07
Forest’s Champions League hopes dealt major blow
nbc_pl_cpnf_murillogoal_250505.jpg
01:15
Murillo’s flick brings Forest level against Palace
nbc_pl_cpnfo_ezegoal_250505.jpg
04:26
Eze’s penalty gives Palace 1-0 lead over Forest
nbc_pl_tacticsession_250505.jpg
03:16
Examining Chelsea’s superb counter-attack v. Reds
nbc_pl_pregame_trentalexander_250505.jpg
04:48
Alexander-Arnold doesn’t owe fans ‘anything’
nbc_pl_jpwodegaardintv_250503.jpg
03:58
Odegaard wants Arsenal to channel anger v. PSG
nbc_pl_2robbies_uclclip_250504.jpg
04:04
Top-5 race: Chelsea rising, Forest ‘limping’
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustou_250504.jpg
02:44
Lavia ‘brings physicality’ to Chelsea’s midfield
nbc_pl_update_250504.jpg
11:46
PL Update: Chelsea stay in Champions League hunt
nbc_pl_chelivhl_250504.jpg
11:59
Extended HLs: Chelsea 3, Liverpool 1 Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_marescaintv_250504_copy.jpg
03:07
Maresca: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_palmercaicedo_250504.jpg
03:31
Palmer opens up on goals drought, praises Caicedo
nbc_pl_chelseapm_250504.jpg
05:54
‘Impressive’ Chelsea edge past Liverpool
nbc_pl_chegoal3v2_250504.jpg
02:22
Palmer’s penalty gives Chelsea 3-1 lead over Reds
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250504.jpg
42
Van Dijk’s header gives Liverpool life v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_250504.jpg
01:34
Quansah’s own goal doubles Chelsea’s lead
nbc_pl_bhanewhl_250504.jpg
12:17
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Newcastle Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_guardofhonor_250504.jpg
01:14
Liverpool receive Guard of Honor from Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250504.jpg
01:14
Fernandez blasts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_brevmunhl_250504_(1).jpg
16:58
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man United Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_westhamtottenham_250504.jpg
08:05
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 35
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250504_copy.jpg
03:46
Isak’s penalty brings Magpies level with Brighton
nbc_pl_mungoal3_250504.jpg
48
Diallo’s strike gives Man United late hope
nbc_pl_mungoal2_250504.jpg
50
Garnacho pulls one back against Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal4_250504.jpg
02:43
Wissa taps in Brentford’s fourth v. Man United
nbc_pl_bregoal3_250504.jpg
01:36
Schade’s brace gives Bees 3-1 lead over Man United

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_tigerchampstour_250505.jpg
01:43
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
nbc_golf_roundtableryu_250505.jpg
11:12
Ryu gets ‘shot of confidence’ with bounceback win
nbc_dps_dponjamesharden_250505.jpg
12:18
Harden’s legacy complicated by Game 7 ‘no-shows’
nbc_dps_dpongreggpopovich_250505.jpg
06:31
Popovich stepping down as head coach of Spurs
nbc_roto_mattstafford_250505.jpg
01:18
How much longer will QB Stafford play for Rams?
nbc_golf_roundtable2_250505.jpg
08:37
Roundtable: Pace, Trump’s Open wish, grilling Lav
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250505.jpg
01:41
Add Orioles’ Mayo, Athletics’ Hoglund in fantasy
nbc_golf_roundtable1_250505.jpg
08:43
Roundtable: Scottie rout, Bryson wins, Spieth PGA?
nbc_roto_tankdellv2_250505.jpg
01:22
Fantasy implications of Dell likely missing season
nbc_roto_casas_250505.jpg
01:33
What Casas’ injury means for Red Sox at first base
nbc_roto_burnesv2_250505.jpg
01:32
Burnes nursing shoulder injury amid slow start
nbc_roto_buehleril_250505.jpg
01:29
Buehler placed on 15-day IL with shoulder injury
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250505.jpg
01:08
How Scheffler lapped The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field
nbc_dlb_gswvhoureax_250505.jpg
07:51
Hield leads Warriors to Game 7 win over Rockets
nbc_csu_lynchint_250505.jpg
13:04
49ers’ Lynch goes behind teambuilding curtain
nbc_roto_parlaynuggetsthunder_250505.jpg
02:23
Porter Jr., Williams props worth betting in Game 1
nbc_csu_draftkings_250505.jpg
02:57
Who has best odds to win NFL DROY?
nbc_csu_goldenpackers_250505.jpg
03:15
Packers hope Golden can become their ‘marquee’ WR
nbc_dps_jimjacksonintv_250505.jpg
19:12
Jackson: Nuggets have great chance against Thunder
nbc_cyc_vueltastg2ehl_250505.jpg
18:56
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 2
nbc_roto_warriorstwovles_250505.jpg
02:13
How Game 1 affects T-Wolves-Warriors series price
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250505.jpg
02:23
How much can Nuggets ‘test’ OKC in semifinals?
nbc_roto_nykbosprops_250505.jpg
01:57
Knicks-Celtics Game 1 props: Hart, Pritchard loom
nbc_roto_interbarca_250505.jpg
01:36
Barcelona in ‘great buy-low spot’ vs. Inter Milan
lukalakersespn.jpg
14:01
MacMahon: Luka committed to winning in Los Angeles
nbc_csu_sandersgabriel_250405.jpg
04:29
Gabriel is small, but he has great physical tools
nbc_csu_cartersimms11_250405.jpg
15:21
Simms gives play-by-play of family’s No. 11 debate
nbc_cbb_rutharpercomp_250505.jpg
03:52
Harper’s top moments from Rutgers’ 2024-25 season
nbc_cbb_rutbaileycomp_250505.jpg
03:44
Bailey’s top moments from Rutgers’ 2024-25 season
nbc_roto_indcle_250505.jpg
02:08
Lean Pacers, Over in Game 2 against Cavaliers