Jones could still be dangerous option for Vikings

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
How many passing TDs will Allen have next season?
Report: Williams agrees with NE in dramatic pivot
Other PFT Content
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
How many passing TDs will Allen have next season?
Report: Williams agrees with NE in dramatic pivot
Other PFT Content
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Jones could still be dangerous option for Vikings
March 10, 2025 01:47 PM
Chris Simms analyzes the Vikings reportedly re-signing Aaron Jones to a two-year deal and why he's still a "dangerous" option in Minnesota's backfield.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue