Best non-QB of 21st century: Bracket quarterfinals
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reveal the quarterfinal matchups for the bracket, including LaDainian Tomlinson vs. J.J. Watt, Rob Gronkowski vs. Ray Lewis, Aaron Donald vs. Julio Jones and Brian Dawkins vs. Calvin Johnson.
Eagles highlight Simms’ top 5 NFL rosters
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed debate their lists of the five best NFL rosters, which each include the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers at the top.
Bills preseason ‘doesn’t look great so far’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Buffalo Bills' recent preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and why there could be some concern surrounding the team.
Simms: Young’s talent has been ‘underwhelming’
While Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed don't want to overreact during the preseason, they express concerns about Carolina's o-line and why Bryce Young needs to step it up.
How will Darren Waller help Daniel Jones in 2023?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss tight end Darren Waller's impact on the New York Giants and how the addition of the former Pro Bowler will help quarterback Daniel Jones in 2023.
WRs Olave, Wilson are primed for ‘monster’ seasons
NBC fantasy expert Matthew Berry joins Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed to talk about other "ride-or-die" fantasy players he's rolling with and his outlook on the Washington Commanders.
Selecting early NFL preseason defensive standouts
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reveal which edge rushers have caught their eyes early in the NFL preseason.
Evaluating concern for 49ers second-string players
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the Niners' lack of depth at o-line and corners, as well as why Kyle Shanahan has to "play it cool" with rookie kicker Jake Moody, who missed two field goals.
WAS QB Howell ‘looked the part, and then some’
Chris Simms praises Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell's "natural feel for the game" after his promising preseason Week 1 performance.
DEN’s Wilson quicker, faster, decisive early on
Chris Simms says he's encouraged by Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's preseason Week 1, in which the 34-year-old looked quicker and more decisive than in his tough 2022 season.
Lance has ‘good start’ to preseason amid QB battle
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the competition for the San Francisco 49ers' backup quarterback spot, Trey Lance's preseason debut and whether the team could trade the former No. 3 draft pick.
How did debuts go for Young, Stroud, rookie QBs?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed walk through the "wow-o-meter" for rookie quarterbacks in their preseason debuts, including small samples for Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud and an impressive first glance at Anthony Richardson.