 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Danny Lang.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Defensive Back Danny Lang
Tomuhini Topui.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Defensive Lineman Tomuhini Topui
Kodi Greene.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Offensive Lineman Kodi Greene

Top Clips

sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_tate_251022.jpg
OSU’s Tate is a ‘first-round caliber prospect’
nbc_roto_okamoto_251022.jpg
Japanese star Okamoto to pursue career in MLB
nbc_cfb_michmichstrivalry_251022.jpg
Michigan-Michigan State rivalry historical review

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Danny Lang.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Defensive Back Danny Lang
Tomuhini Topui.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Defensive Lineman Tomuhini Topui
Kodi Greene.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mater Dei High School Offensive Lineman Kodi Greene

Top Clips

sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_tate_251022.jpg
OSU’s Tate is a ‘first-round caliber prospect’
nbc_roto_okamoto_251022.jpg
Japanese star Okamoto to pursue career in MLB
nbc_cfb_michmichstrivalry_251022.jpg
Michigan-Michigan State rivalry historical review

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Who gets blame, credit for Broncos' comeback?

October 21, 2025 08:16 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers break down the Denver Broncos' miraculous win over the New York Giants.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251022.jpg
02:14
Bet on Warren for OROY at +450
nbc_ffhh_blinddates_251022.jpg
06:33
Addison, Smith among quiet fantasy WR1 options
nbc_ffhh_tightends_251022.jpg
04:58
Hockenson a solid TE play despite QB questions
nbc_ffhh_wideouts_251022.jpg
09:11
‘Not a lot of upside’ for Shakir vs. Panthers
nbc_ffhh_runningbacks_251022.jpg
09:30
Croskey-Merritt fantasy stock drops, Vidal rising
nbc_ffhh_calebwilliams_251022.jpg
05:47
Williams will rebound with ‘rolling’ Bears offense
nbc_ffhh_playernewsjets_251022.jpg
07:14
Fields got ‘thrown under the bus’ by Johnson
nbc_fnia_week7highs_251022.jpg
08:47
Chiefs becoming Super Bowl caliber team again
nbc_fnia_week7lows_251022.jpg
10:46
NFL Week 7 lows: Giants, Jets, Dolphins
nbc_fnia_rdofg_251022.jpg
09:49
Real deal or fool’s gold: Flacco, Eagles offense
nbc_fnia_aroundtheleague_251022.jpg
11:29
Gibbs has been ‘a different kind of guy’ for Lions
nbc_fnia_snfprev_251022.jpg
05:56
PIT vs. GB ‘not just another game’ for QB Rodgers
nbc_bte_tenind_251022.jpg
01:49
Take Colts and ‘historic offense’ over Titans
nbc_bte_clene_251022.jpg
01:57
Croucher: Patriots QB Maye is “elite already”
nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
09:40
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
08:07
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
04:16
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate
nbc_pft_nfcwest_251022.jpg
05:06
Inside NFC West odds: Rams, 49ers lead the way
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251022.jpg
09:26
PFT Power Rankings: Bucs drop to No. 7 in Week 8
nbc_pft_russellwilsonshade_251022.jpg
13:44
Wilson claps back after Payton throws shade
nbc_pft_rodgersteammates_251022.jpg
07:05
PIT players to want to perform for Rodgers vs. GB
nbc_pft_rodgersextravsgb_251022.jpg
10:00
Rodgers to have ‘something extra’ against Packers
nbc_pft_steelersgrass_251022.jpg
05:59
PIT’s field comes down to collective bargaining
nbc_pft_rodgeresonpodcasts_251022.jpg
05:45
Why it was smart for Rodgers to not do McAfee Show
nbc_pft_johnsononfields_251022.jpg
13:06
Florio ‘appalled’ by Johnson’s remarks on Fields
nbc_pft_tyrodtaylor_251022.jpg
02:30
Simms: Taylor will make Jets’ offense ‘functional’
nbc_simms_dkcoachyearv2_251021(2).jpg
01:58
Steichen leads 2025 NFL Coach of the Year odds
nbc_pff_commanderschiefs_251021.jpg
01:37
Players to watch in Commanders versus Chiefs
lions_new_mnf.jpg
11:35
Lions’ defense made Baker, Bucs look ‘vulnerable’
nbc_pff_packersteelers_251021.jpg
01:31
Players to watch in Packers-Steelers on SNF

Latest Clips

sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_tate_251022.jpg
02:30
OSU’s Tate is a ‘first-round caliber prospect’
nbc_roto_okamoto_251022.jpg
01:42
Japanese star Okamoto to pursue career in MLB
nbc_cfb_michmichstrivalry_251022.jpg
03:59
Michigan-Michigan State rivalry historical review
nbc_roto_joshhart_251022.jpg
01:42
Knicks’ Hart, Robinson out for season open v. Cavs
nbc_roto_lalstarters_251022.jpg
01:36
Dončić and Reaves the only real offense for Lakers
nbc_roto_sengun_251022.jpg
01:27
Rockets’ Şengün has breakout game vs. Thunder
nbc_golf_gt_jasondaydiscuss_251022.jpg
06:24
Day optimistic about ‘full-stride’ return in 2026
nbc_roto_meyers_251022.jpg
01:49
Ideal fantasy fits for Meyers: ATL, PIT, BUF
nbc_roto_wentz_251022.jpg
01:03
Wentz starting in Week 8 is good news for fantasy
nbc_roto_collins_251022.jpg
01:13
Texans WR corps could be a ‘mess’ if Collins sits
nbc_golf_gt_bigbreakshowreturn_251022.jpg
06:37
Big Break returns alongside Good Good Golf in 2026
nbc_golf_gt_keegnabradlyconvo_251022.jpg
09:31
Will Bradley get another shot at the Ryder Cup?
nbc_roto_daniels_251022.jpg
01:17
Approach Commanders with ‘caution’ in fantasy
nbc_dlb_shaqcomparsions_251022.jpg
03:36
Shaq career retrospective: Did he underachieve?
nbc_dps_donmattinglyinterview_251022.jpg
16:15
Mattingly: ‘I’m going to enjoy’ first trip to WS
brad_mpx.jpg
06:20
Unpacking Marchand’s ‘emotional’ return to Boston
nbc_nba_picksix_251022.jpg
04:05
Miller, Davis on opposite sides of season pick set
nbc_nba_anticipated_251022.jpg
09:57
Eyes on Cavs-Knicks, Celtics-Pistons in Week 1
nbc_nba_stockspart1_251022.jpg
09:14
Buying stock into Bucks’ Green, Wizards’ George
nbc_nba_stockspart2_251022.jpg
10:34
‘Sky is the limit’ for Johnson, Shannon Jr.
nbc_roto_bte_virgunc_251022.jpg
02:17
Virginia must avoid let down spot against UNC
nbc_roto_bte_olemissokla_251022.jpg
02:16
‘Ferocious’ OU front will give Ole Miss problems
nbc_roto_bte_texasamlsu_251022.jpg
02:18
Can Texas A&M remain undefeated facing LSU?
nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251022.jpg
08:16
Minnesota, Cal, MSU and UCLA lead underdog picks
nbc_rtf_texamlsu_251022.jpg
03:12
Is A&M in a better ‘mental headspace’ than LSU?
nbc_rtf_byuiowastate_251022.jpg
02:27
BYU vs. Iowa State is a ‘fascinating’ matchup
FreezeImagineThat.jpg
07:06
What would a loss to Arkansas mean for Freeze?
nbc_rtf_mizzouvandy_251022.jpg
09:16
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt has a lot at stake
nbc_roto_bte_michmichst_251022.jpg
02:23
Expect Michigan to cover big number v. rival MSU
nbc_rtf_ndusc_251022.jpg
07:55
Are Love and Price the two best RBs in CFB?