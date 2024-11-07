Watch Now
NFL Week 10 preview: Jets vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms expect the Cardinals' game plan behind a versatile Kyler Murray will spell trouble for the Jets defense in Week 10.
Up Next
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio expect Steelers-Commanders to be among the best Week 10 matchups, where Pittsburgh could be primed for an upset win over Jayden Daniels & Co.
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio think the Buccaneers could be in for "tough sledding" against a "rejuvenated" 49ers team fresh off their bye week in Week 10.
NFL Week 10 preview: Falcons vs. Saints
NFL Week 10 preview: Falcons vs. Saints
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to the rivalry showdown between the rising Atlanta Falcons and a depleted New Orleans Saints team, where they're both "jumping on the Falcons bandwagon", as Florio put it.
Chargers, Vikings lead NFL Week 10 best bets
Chargers, Vikings lead NFL Week 10 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down their picks for NFL Week 10, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and more.
NFL Week 10 preview: Dolphins vs. Rams
NFL Week 10 preview: Dolphins vs. Rams
Chris Simms likes the Rams to edge the Dolphins on Monday Night Football, but Mike Florio thinks the pressure on Mike McDaniel will be enough to inspire Miami to victory in Los Angeles.
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Texans
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Texans
With "major concerns" surrounding the Texans' offense, Chris Simms and Mike Florio believe the Lions are primed for success going into their Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 10.
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Cowboys
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Cowboys
Ahead of the Week 10 NFC East matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys, Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why they expect Philadelphia to easily defeat Dallas at AT&T Stadium.
NFL Week 10 preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
NFL Week 10 preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the Chiefs' chances of staying undefeated and assess if the Broncos can perform as a playoff-caliber team against a tough opponent.
NFL Week 10 preview: Vikings vs. Jaguars
NFL Week 10 preview: Vikings vs. Jaguars
Mike Florio believes the Vikings will get off to a strong early start against the Jaguars, and Chris Simms thinks Sam Darnold will propel Minnesota to its seventh win of the season.
NFL Week 10 preview: Bills vs. Colts
NFL Week 10 preview: Bills vs. Colts
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the AFC matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, where the Colts are reeling following two-straight losses while the Bills look for their fifth-straight win.
NFL Week 10 preview: Patriots vs. Bears
NFL Week 10 preview: Patriots vs. Bears
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why they think the Bears will end their two-game losing streak against the struggling Patriots in Week 10.