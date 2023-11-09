 Skip navigation
Week 10 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys

November 9, 2023 12:43 PM
The Giants playing against the Cowboys in Dallas features the biggest spread not only of the week, but of the season, and Mike Florio anticipates the contest to be as ugly as predicted, while Chris Simms isn't so sure.
