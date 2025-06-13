 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Watch Now

PFT Draft: NFL players we’d like to see return

June 13, 2025 08:44 AM
With “Spaceballs” set to make its return to the big screen, Mike Florio and Michael Holley pick the former NFL players they’d like to see return from retirement and play in today’s game.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
07:02
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
02:18
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
05:58
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons
nbc_pft_mcdaniel_chubb_dolphins_250613.jpg
08:24
Evaluating McDaniel’s future with Dolphins
nbc_pft_tua_dolphins_culture_250613.jpg
08:32
Will Dolphins really change culture next season?
nbc_pft_zactaylorsound_250613.jpg
09:51
Taylor addresses Stewart’s absence from minicamp
nbc_pft_shemarstewartsoundpt2_250613.jpg
06:48
How does Stewart situation with CIN get solved?
nbc_pft_shemarstewartdispute_250613.jpg
13:14
Stewart, Bengals dispute is ‘disappointing’
SimmsTrivia.jpg
05:44
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
04:27
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
14:01
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
nbc_pft_simmstop10qbs_250612.jpg
04:17
Simms explains why Mahomes isn’t his No. 1 QB
nbc_pft_davanteadamsla_250612.jpg
06:36
Adams: Joining Rams was ‘what I needed’
nbc_pft_travishunterbtj_250612.jpg
10:30
Hunter, Thomas Jr. can be a ‘special’ combination
nbc_pft_jarrianjonesmadden_250612.jpg
07:01
Jones reacts to Barkley hurdle on Madden cover
nbc_pft_rodgersleadership_250612.jpg
09:29
Rodgers looking to be a ‘servant leader’ with PIT
nbc_pft_metcalfonrodgers_250612.jpg
13:51
Evaluating potential of Rodgers-Metcalf connection
nbc_pft_smithrodgersmetcalf_250612.jpg
08:55
Steelers still need another offensive weapon
nbc_csu_wouldyouratherv2_250611.jpg
03:40
Should Hunter specialize or play both sides?
nbc_csu_dkaaronrodgers_250611.jpg
02:44
Steelers will be ‘more dangerous’ with Rodgers
nbc_csu_core4react_250611.jpg
24:24
What distinguishes Simms’ ‘Core Four’ NFL QBs
nbc_pft_stewartcontractv2_250611.jpg
07:51
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
CookMclaurinPFT.jpg
04:37
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
06:31
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video
nbc_pft_sanderscamp_250611.jpg
04:51
Sanders ‘focused on the small things’ in offseason
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250611.jpg
06:28
Burrow admits Hendrickson dispute is a distraction
nbc_pft_cousinsdrama_250611.jpg
15:31
How will ATL handle ‘awkward’ Cousins situation?
nbc_pft_garretonrodgers_250611.jpg
03:30
Garrett looking to add Rodgers to QB ‘graveyard’
nbc_pft_rodgerstomlin_250611.jpg
08:35
Tomlin a ‘big reason’ Rodgers signed with Steelers
nbc_pft_rodgersdebut_250611.jpg
08:15
Rodgers makes Steelers debut at mandatory minicamp

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_rory_250612.jpg
09:16
Chamblee pinpoints Rory’s swing flaw in Round 1
brooks_site.jpg
07:04
Koepka shows his fire in first round of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_sales_bairdbestmoments_250612.jpg
01:58
U.S. Open Rd. 1 best moments: Rory, Lowry show out
scottie_site.jpg
07:59
Scheffler shows ‘he is human’ in U.S. Open Round 1
nbc_golf_usopenrd1latehls_250612.jpg
14:50
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, late Round 1
nbc_golf_lpgameierrd1_250612.jpg
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_jeepsalesround1_250612.jpg
01:45
Thursday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_cbb_illrileycomp_250612.jpg
02:29
Riley’s highlights from Illinois’ 2024-25 season
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250612.jpg
06:41
Tomac becomes new all-time SX, MX podium leader
nbc_moto_smxinxtbets_250612.jpg
03:39
Breaking down podium odds for High Point
nbc_moto_smxi30board_250612.jpg
14:05
Riders face high chance of rain at High Point
nbc_moto_smxicannonint_250612.jpg
05:43
Cannon ‘wants to keep momentum’ going for WMX
nbc_oly_thedrinkshiffrin_250612.jpg
10:15
How passion fuels Shiffrin through highs and lows
nbc_nas_internationalcompv2_250612.jpg
04:32
Best moments from NASCAR international races
nbc_golf_jurassic_250612.jpg
30
Schauffele braves the dinosaurs in Jurassic World
nbc_cyc_dauphinestage5hls_250612_(1).jpg
23:22
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 5
nbc_golf_reedalbatross_250612.jpg
31
Reed makes ALBATROSS at Oakmont from 286 yards
nbc_dlb_newgenerationofsports_240612.jpg
07:56
Will NIL lead to players becoming ‘commodities’?
nbc_roto_bednar_250612.jpg
01:18
Bednar one of most dominant relievers in baseball
nbc_roto_coleragans_250612.jpg
01:22
What Ragans to IL means for Royals, fantasy
nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250612.jpg
01:22
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
spaun_site.jpg
15:53
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 1
nbc_dps_ernieelsinterview_250612.jpg
15:46
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf
nbc_golf_spaunint_250612.jpg
02:34
Spaun takes a closer look at bogey-free Round 1
nbc_dlb_tuamcdanieldiscussion_250612.jpg
03:21
Unpacking McDaniel’s comments on Dolphins’ culture
nbc_golf_camyoungfootjoy_250612.jpg
02:41
Young’s stable footwork helps him into U.S. Open
nbc_golf_jtfootjoy_250612.jpg
02:03
JT reflects on advancement of golf footwear
sambennettfloridapanthersgame4.jpg
02:00
Bennett in a ‘strong position’ to win Conn Smythe
nbc_dlb_panthersoilerssieriestalk_250612.jpg
05:11
Is Stanley Cup Final Game 4 must-win for Panthers?
nbc_roto_oilerspanthers_250612.jpg
01:33
Panthers on ‘rightful’ betting side for Game 4