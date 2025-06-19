 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

burrowmailbag.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
nbc_pft_pftpm_sundayticket_250619.jpg
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal
nbc_pft_pftpm_rasheerice_250619.jpg
Rice’s status on hold until prosecution resolution

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

burrowmailbag.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
nbc_pft_pftpm_sundayticket_250619.jpg
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal
nbc_pft_pftpm_rasheerice_250619.jpg
Rice’s status on hold until prosecution resolution

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal

June 19, 2025 01:04 PM
Mike Florio unpacks the latest development in the NFL's Sunday Ticket case, where all league partners, except Amazon, filed legal brief supporting the league in the Sunday Ticket appeal.
Up Next
burrowmailbag.jpg
12:15
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_sundayticket_250619.jpg
10:33
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_rasheerice_250619.jpg
3:48
Rice’s status on hold until prosecution resolution
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_shedeursandersspeeding_250619.jpg
5:58
Why Sanders’ speeding ticket adds more pressure
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_lakersforsale_250619.jpg
5:50
What Lakers sale says about NFL team value
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_jairealexander_250619.jpg
6:12
Why Ravens signing CB Alexander ‘can’t hurt’ Lamar
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
3:59
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
3:03
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
2:31
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jramseylatest_250618.jpg
4:04
Most likely timeline for Dolphins trading Ramsey
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_roto_treveyonhenderson_250619.jpg
01:10
Verdict still out on Henderson as bell-cow back
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250618.jpg
19:14
PFT PM Mailbag: Why Steelers need a playoff win
nbc_pftpm_baljacksoncontract_250618.jpg
04:38
What approach will Lamar take with contract talks?
nbc_roto_cook_250613.jpg
01:38
Cook ‘fully participated’ in Bills’ minicamp
nbc_roto_walker_250613.jpg
01:21
Seahawks’ Walker ‘should be fine’ by training camp
nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
07:02
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
02:18
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
05:58
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons
nbc_pft_mcdaniel_chubb_dolphins_250613.jpg
08:24
Evaluating McDaniel’s future with Dolphins
nbc_pft_tua_dolphins_culture_250613.jpg
08:32
Will Dolphins really change culture next season?
nbc_pft_retiredplayersdiscussion_250613.jpg
14:46
PFT Draft: NFL players we’d like to see return
nbc_pft_zactaylorsound_250613.jpg
09:51
Taylor addresses Stewart’s absence from minicamp
nbc_pft_shemarstewartsoundpt2_250613.jpg
06:48
How does Stewart situation with CIN get solved?
nbc_pft_shemarstewartdispute_250613.jpg
13:14
Stewart, Bengals dispute is ‘disappointing’
SimmsTrivia.jpg
05:44
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
04:27
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
14:01
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
nbc_pft_simmstop10qbs_250612.jpg
04:17
Simms explains why Mahomes isn’t his No. 1 QB
nbc_pft_davanteadamsla_250612.jpg
06:36
Adams: Joining Rams was ‘what I needed’
nbc_pft_travishunterbtj_250612.jpg
10:30
Hunter, Thomas Jr. can be a ‘special’ combination
nbc_pft_jarrianjonesmadden_250612.jpg
07:01
Jones reacts to Barkley hurdle on Madden cover
nbc_pft_rodgersleadership_250612.jpg
09:29
Rodgers looking to be a ‘servant leader’ with PIT
nbc_pft_metcalfonrodgers_250612.jpg
13:51
Evaluating potential of Rodgers-Metcalf connection
nbc_pft_smithrodgersmetcalf_250612.jpg
08:55
Steelers still need another offensive weapon
nbc_csu_wouldyouratherv2_250611.jpg
03:40
Should Hunter specialize or play both sides?
nbc_csu_dkaaronrodgers_250611.jpg
02:44
Steelers will be ‘more dangerous’ with Rodgers
nbc_csu_core4react_250611.jpg
24:24
What distinguishes Simms’ ‘Core Four’ NFL QBs
nbc_pft_stewartcontractv2_250611.jpg
07:51
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
CookMclaurinPFT.jpg
04:37
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
06:31
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_alvarez_250619.jpg
01:20
Álvarez ‘on the road to recovery’ with Astros
nbc_roto_kylermurray_250619.jpg
01:13
Cardinals emphasizing Murray QB scrambles in 2025
nbc_dps_michaelozanianinterview_250619.jpg
08:50
Why Walter is the right fit for Lakers sale
nbc_dps_dponlakerssale_250619.jpg
06:05
Why did Buss family sell Lakers share now?
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250619.jpg
14:38
Rodgers could bridge ‘culture gap’ with production
nbc_dps_brendanhaywoodinterview_250619.jpg
15:12
Pacers must think ‘big picture’ with Haliburton
nbc_dps_danwoikeinterview_250619.jpg
10:04
How Lakers sale can improve the franchise
nelly.jpg
01:11
Korda back to even after capitalizing on free drop
kondraft.jpg
02:00
Knueppel +230 ‘a big mover’ to be drafted No. 4
nbc_bte_mercuryliberty_250619.jpg
01:56
Liberty at -11.5 is ‘rich price’ vs. Mercury
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250619.jpg
17:32
‘Everyone’s fighting’ over CFP expansion
nbc_horse_goldcup_250619.jpg
06:32
Trawlerman outlasts the field to the Gold Cup
nbc_horse_charlesdarwinnorfolk_250619.jpg
01:57
Charles Darwin powers to Norfolk Stakes victory
nbc_sales_golf_kpmg_mentors_250619.jpg
01:05
Coaches, fellow players, family mentor LPGA stars
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250618.jpg
01:32
Spaun: ‘Things have settled down’ after U.S. Open
nbc_golf_timwalsh_250618.jpg
03:13
Walsh details KPMG Women’s historic purse increase
nbc_golf_craigkessler_250618.jpg
13:27
Kessler: My priority is building trust with LPGA
nbc_golf_brookehenderson_250618.jpg
06:11
Henderson talks 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_250618.jpg
03:25
Stackhouse: KPMG elevates the LPGA Tour every year
nbc_golf_gilhanse_250618.jpg
07:49
Hanse explains Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco design
nbc_golf_savaricas_250618.jpg
07:11
Scheffler, McIlroy looking forward to Travelers
nbc_roto_diontaejohnson_250618.jpg
01:13
Johnson ‘clear favorite’ to win Browns slot WR job
nbc_roto_travishunter_250618.jpg
01:17
Will Hunter play both offense and defense in NFL?
nbc_golf_justinray_250618.jpg
08:13
Analyzing the KPMG Women’s technological advances
nbc_golf_rolappchallenges_250618.jpg
04:54
Biggest challenges Rolapp may face as PGA Tour CEO
nbc_roto_camsmith_250618.jpg
01:23
Why Astros OF Smith could be in for ‘hot’ summer
nbc_roto_toglia_250618.jpg
01:31
Toglia has power but better left on waivers
nbc_dlb_mcdavidstanelycupdiscussion_250618.jpg
05:22
What Stanley Cup Final loss means for McDavid
nbc_roto_profar_250618.jpg
01:15
Stash Profar ahead of return to Braves
nbc_dlb_caitlinclarkdiscussion_250618.jpg
09:15
Why Mabrey’s Clark shove is ‘part of basketball’