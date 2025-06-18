 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
2025 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview: Is Zay Flowers a breakout candidate?
Lamar Jackson
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox
MLB Starting Pitcher News: Jacob Misiorowski debuts, Brayan Bello makes a change

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_250618.jpg
Stackhouse: KPMG elevates the LPGA Tour every year
nbc_golf_gilhanse_250618.jpg
Hanse explains Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco design
nbc_golf_savaricas_250618.jpg
Scheffler, McIlroy looking forward to Travelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
2025 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview: Is Zay Flowers a breakout candidate?
Lamar Jackson
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox
MLB Starting Pitcher News: Jacob Misiorowski debuts, Brayan Bello makes a change

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_250618.jpg
Stackhouse: KPMG elevates the LPGA Tour every year
nbc_golf_gilhanse_250618.jpg
Hanse explains Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco design
nbc_golf_savaricas_250618.jpg
Scheffler, McIlroy looking forward to Travelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Why Astros OF Smith could be in for 'hot' summer

June 18, 2025 02:39 PM
Eric Samulski details why Houston Astros rookie outfielder Cam Smith could be a valuable add for fantasy managers due to his strong contact rate and improving batting average.

nbc_roto_toglia_250618.jpg
01:31
Toglia has power but better left on waivers
nbc_roto_profar_250618.jpg
01:15
Stash Profar ahead of return to Braves
nbc_roto_zachneto_250617.jpg
01:12
Angels’ Neto a top-10 fantasy shortstop
nbc_roto_pepiot_250617.jpg
01:33
Rays’ Pepiot a ‘clear top-25' starting pitcher
nbc_roto_stanton_250617.jpg
01:18
Stanton’s return complicates Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_shoheiohtani_250616.jpg
01:51
Fantasy impact of Ohtani returning to mound
nbc_roto_jacksonmerrill_250616.jpg
01:19
Padres’ Merrill placed on 7-day IL
nbc_roto_bradyhousecalledup_250616.jpg
01:17
Why Nationals’ House is a ‘worthy’ fantasy add
nbc_roto_rafaeldeverstradesf_250616.jpg
01:33
Will Oracle Park hinder Devers in San Francisco?
nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
01:28
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
01:40
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_roto_christianmoore_250613.jpg
01:27
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut
nbc_roto_senga_250613.jpg
01:25
Senga placed on 15-day IL with hamstring injury
nbc_roto_nlrookie_250613.jpg
01:32
Misiorowski one to watch for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_bednar_250612.jpg
01:18
Bednar one of most dominant relievers in baseball
nbc_roto_coleragans_250612.jpg
01:22
What Ragans to IL means for Royals, fantasy
nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250612.jpg
01:22
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
nbc_roto_alrookies_250612.jpg
01:21
Anthony a worthy longshot bet for AL ROTY
nbc_roto_chapman_250611.mxf.jpg
01:24
Inside the fantasy impact of Chapman’s injury
nbc_roto_misiorowski_250611.jpg
01:26
Move quickly to add Brewers’ Misiorowski
nbc_roto_ohtani_250611.jpg
01:41
Ohtani could return to mound before All-Star break
nbc_roto_mullinswestburg_250611.jpg
01:24
What returns for Mullins, Westburg mean in fantasy
nbc_roto_romananthony_250610.jpg
01:43
Fantasy expectations for Red Sox’s Anthony
nbc_roto_georgekirby_250610.jpg
01:23
Kirby gets ‘back in stride’ with dominant start
nbc_roto_ryanweathers_250530.jpg
01:22
Marlins SP Weathers on 60-day IL with lat strain
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250610.jpg
01:24
Diamondbacks’ Martinez exits with elbow tightness
nbc_bte_aaronjudgeavg_250610.jpg
01:11
Will Judge have .400 average at All-Star break?
nbc_roto_adellkopech_250609.jpg
01:43
Add Angels’ Adell, Dodgers’ Kopech in fantasy
nbc_roto_encarnacionstrand_250609.jpg
01:21
Reds’ Encarnacion-Strand a ‘high-upside prospect’
nbc_roto_kurtz_v2_250609.jpg
01:30
What to expect from Kurtz’s return to Athletics

nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_250618.jpg
03:25
Stackhouse: KPMG elevates the LPGA Tour every year
nbc_golf_savaricas_250618.jpg
07:11
Scheffler, McIlroy looking forward to Travelers
nbc_roto_diontaejohnson_250618.jpg
01:13
Johnson ‘clear favorite’ to win Browns slot WR job
nbc_roto_travishunter_250618.jpg
01:17
Will Hunter play both offense and defense in NFL?
nbc_golf_justinray_250618.jpg
08:13
Analyzing the KPMG Women’s technological advances
nbc_golf_rolappchallenges_250618.jpg
04:54
Biggest challenges Rolapp may face as PGA Tour CEO
nbc_dlb_mcdavidstanelycupdiscussion_250618.jpg
05:22
McDavid takes another Stanley Cup loss
nbc_dlb_panthersdynasty_250618.jpg
10:37
Reacting to the Panthers’ Stanley Cup repeat
nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
03:59
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
03:03
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
02:31
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks
nbc_pftpm_jramseylatest_250618.jpg
04:04
Most likely timeline for Dolphins trading Ramsey
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250618.jpg
19:14
PFT PM Mailbag: Why Steelers need a playoff win
nbc_pftpm_baljacksoncontract_250618.jpg
04:38
What approach will Lamar take with contract talks?
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealyinterviewv2_250618.jpg
04:37
How KPMG has helped McNealy reach new heights
nbc_golf_lpga75feature_250618.jpg
06:22
LPGA Tour’s pioneers reflect on 75 year legacy
nbc_roto_nbathirdpicksixers_250618.jpg
01:28
Will Edgecombe be No. 3 overall pick in NBA draft?
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250618.jpg
01:41
Back Nesmith over 16.5 points in NBA Finals Game 6
nbc_roto_concacafgoldcup_250618.jpg
01:33
Bet both USA and Saudi Arabia to score in Gold Cup
nbc_roto_fevervalkyries_250618.jpg
01:57
‘Testing the numbers’ in Fever-Valkyries matchup
nbc_roto_finalsmvp_250618.jpg
02:03
Williams could be worth bet to win NBA Finals MVP
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250618.jpg
02:09
Is Philly eyeing Edgecombe over Bailey at No. 3?
nbc_horse_princeofwales_250618.jpg
04:41
Ombudsman surges to win Prince of Wales’s Stakes
nbc_dps_imanshumpertinterviewnbafinals_250618.jpg
16:00
Shumpert: Haliburton playing injured is dangerous
nbc_dps_stevelevyinterview_250618.jpg
08:54
Panthers made McDavid, Draisaitl look ‘pedestrian’
nbc_dps_teamdynastyconversation_250618.jpg
11:33
What defines a sports dynasty?
ruoning_yin.jpg
01:08
LPGA’s greatest inspirations on and off the course
nbc_imsa_glenpreviewv2_250617.jpg
11:04
What to watch for during Six Hours of the Glen
nbc_golf_gc_paulknopp_250617.jpg
03:58
KPMG CEO explains record-tying KPMG Women’s purse
nbc_golf_gt_kpmg_stacylewis_250617.jpg
07:26
Lewis: KPMG has been a huge part of my golf career