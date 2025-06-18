 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
2025 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview: Is Zay Flowers a breakout candidate?
Lamar Jackson
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox
MLB Starting Pitcher News: Jacob Misiorowski debuts, Brayan Bello makes a change

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_250618.jpg
Stackhouse: KPMG elevates the LPGA Tour every year
nbc_golf_gilhanse_250618.jpg
Hanse explains Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco design
nbc_golf_savaricas_250618.jpg
Scheffler, McIlroy looking forward to Travelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
2025 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview: Is Zay Flowers a breakout candidate?
Lamar Jackson
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox
MLB Starting Pitcher News: Jacob Misiorowski debuts, Brayan Bello makes a change

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_250618.jpg
Stackhouse: KPMG elevates the LPGA Tour every year
nbc_golf_gilhanse_250618.jpg
Hanse explains Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco design
nbc_golf_savaricas_250618.jpg
Scheffler, McIlroy looking forward to Travelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McDavid takes another Stanley Cup loss

June 18, 2025 02:33 PM
Greg Cote joins The Dan Le Batard Show to discuss how Connor McDavid remains the only player in NHL history to have 9 straight 90 point seasons and yet to take home the Stanley cup

Related Videos

nbc_dlb_panthersdynasty_250618.jpg
10:37
Reacting to the Panthers’ Stanley Cup repeat
nbc_dlb_durantknicks_250617.jpg
07:18
Unpacking Knicks reported disinterest in Durant
nbc_dlb_bradmarchand_250617.jpg
04:04
Marchand’s success not getting ‘proper reverence’
nbc_dlb_pacersthundergame5_250617.jpg
03:25
Thunder played ‘how they wanted’ in Game 5 win
nbc_dlb_kevindurant_250617.jpg
07:48
Why Heat are a better fit for Durant than T-Wolves
nbc_dlb_game4recap_250613.jpg
10:43
Who’s to blame for Panthers’ Game 4 loss?
nbc_dlb_newgenerationofsports_240612.jpg
07:56
Will NIL lead to players becoming ‘commodities’?
nbc_dlb_tuamcdanieldiscussion_250612.jpg
03:21
Unpacking McDaniel’s comments on Dolphins’ culture
nbc_dlb_panthersoilerssieriestalk_250612.jpg
05:11
Is Stanley Cup Final Game 4 must-win for Panthers?
nbc_dlb_usopen_250611.jpg
02:26
Is Scheffler’s dominance good for game of golf?
nbc_dlb_oilersstruggles_250610.jpg
02:08
McDavid, Draisaitl, Oilers struggling vs. Panthers
nbc_dlp_rodgersteelersreax_250609.jpg
10:36
Is Rodgers a better option than Rudolph in PIT?
nbc_dlb_tennischampionshipsreax_250609.jpg
08:51
French Open featured ‘incredible champions’
nbc_dls_floridapantherstalk_250609.jpg
10:39
Can Panthers handle the ‘weight’ of Oilers?
nbc_dlb_nbafinalsreax_250606.jpg
10:30
Was Pacers’ Game 1 victory over Thunder a fluke?
nbc_dls_stanleycupgame1_250605.jpg
10:19
Why Panthers Game 1 loss to Oilers was ‘crushing’
nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
10:33
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_dlb_giannislandingspot_250603.jpg
11:31
Analyzing Giannis’ potential fit with NYK, Raptors
nbc_dlb_knicksseason_250603.jpg
08:29
Does Brunson or Towns deserve more blame for loss?
nbc_dls_knicks_250602.jpg
08:35
How do NYK change fortune after ECF elimination?
nbc_dls_aaronrodgers_250529.jpg
03:15
Bradshaw not a fan of Rodgers to Steelers idea
nbc_dls_timkurkjianinterview_250529.jpg
23:05
Kurkjian talks modern MLB trends and analytics
DLSThunder.jpg
36:25
How Thunder are set up for sustained success
nbc_dlb_pacersandhaliburton_250528.jpg
08:45
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’
nbc_dlb_ecfgm4reax_250528.jpg
06:40
Brunson has been a ‘liability’ against Pacers
nbc_dls_alex_indycar_250527.jpg
13:08
Palou reflects on ‘crazy’ Indianapolis 500 win
nbc_dlb_thunderpacersdisc_250523.jpg
07:59
Pacers, Thunder shared similar paths to success
nbc_dlb_nflflagfootballdisc_250523.jpg
08:38
Will NFL players want to play LA28 flag football?
nbc_dls_internationalsuperbowl_250521.jpg
03:27
International Super Bowl would require huge ‘lift’
nbc_dls_panthershurricanes_250521.jpg
07:02
Panthers’ depth shines in Game 1 vs. Hurricanes

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_250618.jpg
03:25
Stackhouse: KPMG elevates the LPGA Tour every year
nbc_golf_gilhanse_250618.jpg
07:49
Hanse explains Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco design
nbc_golf_savaricas_250618.jpg
07:11
Scheffler, McIlroy looking forward to Travelers
nbc_roto_diontaejohnson_250618.jpg
01:13
Johnson ‘clear favorite’ to win Browns slot WR job
nbc_roto_travishunter_250618.jpg
01:17
Will Hunter play both offense and defense in NFL?
nbc_golf_justinray_250618.jpg
08:13
Analyzing the KPMG Women’s technological advances
nbc_golf_rolappchallenges_250618.jpg
04:54
Biggest challenges Rolapp may face as PGA Tour CEO
nbc_roto_camsmith_250618.jpg
01:23
Why Astros OF Smith could be in for ‘hot’ summer
nbc_roto_toglia_250618.jpg
01:31
Toglia has power but better left on waivers
nbc_roto_profar_250618.jpg
01:15
Stash Profar ahead of return to Braves
nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
03:59
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
03:03
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
02:31
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks
nbc_pftpm_jramseylatest_250618.jpg
04:04
Most likely timeline for Dolphins trading Ramsey
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250618.jpg
19:14
PFT PM Mailbag: Why Steelers need a playoff win
nbc_pftpm_baljacksoncontract_250618.jpg
04:38
What approach will Lamar take with contract talks?
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealyinterviewv2_250618.jpg
04:37
How KPMG has helped McNealy reach new heights
nbc_golf_lpga75feature_250618.jpg
06:22
LPGA Tour’s pioneers reflect on 75 year legacy
nbc_roto_nbathirdpicksixers_250618.jpg
01:28
Will Edgecombe be No. 3 overall pick in NBA draft?
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250618.jpg
01:41
Back Nesmith over 16.5 points in NBA Finals Game 6
nbc_roto_concacafgoldcup_250618.jpg
01:33
Bet both USA and Saudi Arabia to score in Gold Cup
nbc_roto_fevervalkyries_250618.jpg
01:57
‘Testing the numbers’ in Fever-Valkyries matchup
nbc_roto_finalsmvp_250618.jpg
02:03
Williams could be worth bet to win NBA Finals MVP
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250618.jpg
02:09
Is Philly eyeing Edgecombe over Bailey at No. 3?
nbc_horse_princeofwales_250618.jpg
04:41
Ombudsman surges to win Prince of Wales’s Stakes
nbc_dps_imanshumpertinterviewnbafinals_250618.jpg
16:00
Shumpert: Haliburton playing injured is dangerous
nbc_dps_stevelevyinterview_250618.jpg
08:54
Panthers made McDavid, Draisaitl look ‘pedestrian’
nbc_dps_teamdynastyconversation_250618.jpg
11:33
What defines a sports dynasty?
ruoning_yin.jpg
01:08
LPGA’s greatest inspirations on and off the course
nbc_imsa_glenpreviewv2_250617.jpg
11:04
What to watch for during Six Hours of the Glen