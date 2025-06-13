Stewart, Bengals dispute is 'disappointing'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons
Other PFT Content
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons
Other PFT Content
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Stewart, Bengals dispute is 'disappointing'
June 13, 2025 08:02 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss the contract dispute between rookie Shemar Stewart and the Cincinnati Bengals, explaining why the situation shows how “stubborn” the franchise is.
Related Videos
07:02
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
02:18
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
05:58
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons
08:24
Evaluating McDaniel’s future with Dolphins
08:32
Will Dolphins really change culture next season?
14:46
PFT Draft: NFL players we’d like to see return
09:51
Taylor addresses Stewart’s absence from minicamp
06:48
How does Stewart situation with CIN get solved?
05:44
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
04:27
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
14:01
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
04:17
Simms explains why Mahomes isn’t his No. 1 QB
06:36
Adams: Joining Rams was ‘what I needed’
10:30
Hunter, Thomas Jr. can be a ‘special’ combination
07:01
Jones reacts to Barkley hurdle on Madden cover
09:29
Rodgers looking to be a ‘servant leader’ with PIT
13:51
Evaluating potential of Rodgers-Metcalf connection
08:55
Steelers still need another offensive weapon
03:40
Should Hunter specialize or play both sides?
02:44
Steelers will be ‘more dangerous’ with Rodgers
24:24
What distinguishes Simms’ ‘Core Four’ NFL QBs
07:51
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
04:37
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
06:31
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video
04:51
Sanders ‘focused on the small things’ in offseason
06:28
Burrow admits Hendrickson dispute is a distraction
15:31
How will ATL handle ‘awkward’ Cousins situation?
03:30
Garrett looking to add Rodgers to QB ‘graveyard’
08:35
Tomlin a ‘big reason’ Rodgers signed with Steelers
08:15
Rodgers makes Steelers debut at mandatory minicamp
Latest Clips
09:16
Chamblee pinpoints Rory’s swing flaw in Round 1
07:04
Koepka shows his fire in first round of U.S. Open
01:58
U.S. Open Rd. 1 best moments: Rory, Lowry show out
07:59
Scheffler shows ‘he is human’ in U.S. Open Round 1
14:50
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, late Round 1
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round
01:45
Thursday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
02:29
Riley’s highlights from Illinois’ 2024-25 season
06:41
Tomac becomes new all-time SX, MX podium leader
03:39
Breaking down podium odds for High Point
14:05
Riders face high chance of rain at High Point
05:43
Cannon ‘wants to keep momentum’ going for WMX
10:15
How passion fuels Shiffrin through highs and lows
04:32
Best moments from NASCAR international races
30
Schauffele braves the dinosaurs in Jurassic World
23:22
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 5
31
Reed makes ALBATROSS at Oakmont from 286 yards
07:56
Will NIL lead to players becoming ‘commodities’?
01:18
Bednar one of most dominant relievers in baseball
01:22
What Ragans to IL means for Royals, fantasy
01:22
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
15:53
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 1
15:46
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf
02:34
Spaun takes a closer look at bogey-free Round 1
03:21
Unpacking McDaniel’s comments on Dolphins’ culture
02:41
Young’s stable footwork helps him into U.S. Open
02:03
JT reflects on advancement of golf footwear
02:00
Bennett in a ‘strong position’ to win Conn Smythe
05:11
Is Stanley Cup Final Game 4 must-win for Panthers?
01:33
Panthers on ‘rightful’ betting side for Game 4
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue