PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM mailbag to field questions about why Joe Burrow could demand a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals in the future, NFL playoff expansion, Deshaun Watson's status and more.
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal
Mike Florio unpacks the latest development in the NFL's Sunday Ticket case, where all league partners, except Amazon, filed legal brief supporting the league in the Sunday Ticket appeal.
Rice’s status on hold until prosecution resolution
Mike Florio discusses the latest surrounding the status of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, sharing that nothing will change until the prosecution is resolved.
Why Sanders’ speeding ticket adds more pressure
Mike Florio spells out why a ticket for driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone isn't a reflection of poor character, but notes it piles onto the mixed perception of the rookie QB.
What Lakers sale says about NFL team value
With the sale values for professional sports teams exploding, Mike Florio examines what an NFL team could go for if made available on the market.
Why Ravens signing CB Alexander ‘can’t hurt’ Lamar
Mike Florio draws parallels to the Ravens signing of Jaire Alexander to when they signed Odell Beckham Jr. and explains why this deal 'can't hurt' Baltimore's effort to extend Lamar Jackson.
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
Mike Florio weighs in on a looming contract extension between Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions, explaining why the star pass rusher is taking a major risk going into next season without a new deal.
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
As Ed Policy takes over as Green Bay Packers president, Mike Florio analyzes the decision to hold off on extending GM Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur, sharing why it would be "stunning" if it was their last year.
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks
Mike Florio unpacks the news that Cincinnati and DE Trey Hendrickson have resumed communication, and explain how the Bengals only gain more leverage if Hendrickson continues to hold out.