 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What approach will Lamar take with contract talks?

June 18, 2025 01:54 PM
Mike Florio examines Lamar Jackson's contract with the Baltimore Ravens with the QB now present at mandatory minicamp and the approach he might take in conversations this time around.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
3:59
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
3:03
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
2:31
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jramseylatest_250618.jpg
4:04
Most likely timeline for Dolphins trading Ramsey
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250618.jpg
19:14
PFT PM Mailbag: Why Steelers need a playoff win
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_baljacksoncontract_250618.jpg
4:38
What approach will Lamar take with contract talks?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250605.jpg
10:06
Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_olsenontushpush_250528.jpg
6:23
Olsen: Shouldn’t penalize teams good at tush push
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_belichickuncangle_250527.jpg
11:05
Unpacking Belichick and Hudson ‘disaster’ at UNC
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
9:40
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_roto_cook_250613.jpg
01:38
Cook ‘fully participated’ in Bills’ minicamp
nbc_roto_walker_250613.jpg
01:21
Seahawks’ Walker ‘should be fine’ by training camp
nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
07:02
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
02:18
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
05:58
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons
nbc_pft_mcdaniel_chubb_dolphins_250613.jpg
08:24
Evaluating McDaniel’s future with Dolphins
nbc_pft_tua_dolphins_culture_250613.jpg
08:32
Will Dolphins really change culture next season?
nbc_pft_retiredplayersdiscussion_250613.jpg
14:46
PFT Draft: NFL players we’d like to see return
nbc_pft_zactaylorsound_250613.jpg
09:51
Taylor addresses Stewart’s absence from minicamp
nbc_pft_shemarstewartsoundpt2_250613.jpg
06:48
How does Stewart situation with CIN get solved?
nbc_pft_shemarstewartdispute_250613.jpg
13:14
Stewart, Bengals dispute is ‘disappointing’
SimmsTrivia.jpg
05:44
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
04:27
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
14:01
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
nbc_pft_simmstop10qbs_250612.jpg
04:17
Simms explains why Mahomes isn’t his No. 1 QB
nbc_pft_davanteadamsla_250612.jpg
06:36
Adams: Joining Rams was ‘what I needed’
nbc_pft_travishunterbtj_250612.jpg
10:30
Hunter, Thomas Jr. can be a ‘special’ combination
nbc_pft_jarrianjonesmadden_250612.jpg
07:01
Jones reacts to Barkley hurdle on Madden cover
nbc_pft_rodgersleadership_250612.jpg
09:29
Rodgers looking to be a ‘servant leader’ with PIT
nbc_pft_metcalfonrodgers_250612.jpg
13:51
Evaluating potential of Rodgers-Metcalf connection
nbc_pft_smithrodgersmetcalf_250612.jpg
08:55
Steelers still need another offensive weapon
nbc_csu_wouldyouratherv2_250611.jpg
03:40
Should Hunter specialize or play both sides?
nbc_csu_dkaaronrodgers_250611.jpg
02:44
Steelers will be ‘more dangerous’ with Rodgers
nbc_csu_core4react_250611.jpg
24:24
What distinguishes Simms’ ‘Core Four’ NFL QBs
nbc_pft_stewartcontractv2_250611.jpg
07:51
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
CookMclaurinPFT.jpg
04:37
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
06:31
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video
nbc_pft_sanderscamp_250611.jpg
04:51
Sanders ‘focused on the small things’ in offseason
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250611.jpg
06:28
Burrow admits Hendrickson dispute is a distraction
nbc_pft_cousinsdrama_250611.jpg
15:31
How will ATL handle ‘awkward’ Cousins situation?

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_250618.jpg
03:25
Stackhouse: KPMG elevates the LPGA Tour every year
nbc_golf_savaricas_250618.jpg
07:11
Scheffler, McIlroy looking forward to Travelers
nbc_roto_diontaejohnson_250618.jpg
01:13
Johnson ‘clear favorite’ to win Browns slot WR job
nbc_roto_travishunter_250618.jpg
01:17
Will Hunter play both offense and defense in NFL?
nbc_golf_justinray_250618.jpg
08:13
Analyzing the KPMG Women’s technological advances
nbc_golf_rolappchallenges_250618.jpg
04:54
Biggest challenges Rolapp may face as PGA Tour CEO
nbc_roto_camsmith_250618.jpg
01:23
Why Astros OF Smith could be in for ‘hot’ summer
nbc_roto_toglia_250618.jpg
01:31
Toglia has power but better left on waivers
nbc_roto_profar_250618.jpg
01:15
Stash Profar ahead of return to Braves
nbc_dlb_panthersdynasty_250618.jpg
10:37
Reacting to the Panthers’ Stanley Cup repeat
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealyinterviewv2_250618.jpg
04:37
How KPMG has helped McNealy reach new heights
nbc_golf_lpga75feature_250618.jpg
06:22
LPGA Tour’s pioneers reflect on 75 year legacy
nbc_roto_nbathirdpicksixers_250618.jpg
01:28
Will Edgecombe be No. 3 overall pick in NBA draft?
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250618.jpg
01:41
Back Nesmith over 16.5 points in NBA Finals Game 6
nbc_roto_concacafgoldcup_250618.jpg
01:33
Bet both USA and Saudi Arabia to score in Gold Cup
nbc_roto_fevervalkyries_250618.jpg
01:57
‘Testing the numbers’ in Fever-Valkyries matchup
nbc_roto_finalsmvp_250618.jpg
02:03
Williams could be worth bet to win NBA Finals MVP
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250618.jpg
02:09
Is Philly eyeing Edgecombe over Bailey at No. 3?
nbc_horse_princeofwales_250618.jpg
04:41
Ombudsman surges to win Prince of Wales’s Stakes
nbc_dps_imanshumpertinterviewnbafinals_250618.jpg
16:00
Shumpert: Haliburton playing injured is dangerous
nbc_dps_stevelevyinterview_250618.jpg
08:54
Panthers made McDavid, Draisaitl look ‘pedestrian’
nbc_dps_teamdynastyconversation_250618.jpg
11:33
What defines a sports dynasty?
ruoning_yin.jpg
01:08
LPGA’s greatest inspirations on and off the course
nbc_imsa_glenpreviewv2_250617.jpg
11:04
What to watch for during Six Hours of the Glen
nbc_golf_gc_paulknopp_250617.jpg
03:58
KPMG CEO explains record-tying KPMG Women’s purse
nbc_golf_gt_kpmg_stacylewis_250617.jpg
07:26
Lewis: KPMG has been a huge part of my golf career
nbc_golf_gt_kpmg_newinski_250617.jpg
02:51
How KPMG is ‘bringing excellence’ to women’s golf
nbc_cbb_marqkamjonescomp_250617.jpg
03:18
HLs: Jones’ best from Marquette’s 24-25 season
nbc_roto_reynolds_250717.jpg
01:35
‘Not much competition’ for Jets WR2 job
high_point_bmoments.jpg
10:10
Pro Motocross 2025: High Point biggest moments