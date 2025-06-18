Watch Now
What approach will Lamar take with contract talks?
Mike Florio examines Lamar Jackson's contract with the Baltimore Ravens with the QB now present at mandatory minicamp and the approach he might take in conversations this time around.
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
Mike Florio weighs in on a looming contract extension between Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions, explaining why the star pass rusher is taking a major risk going into next season without a new deal.
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
As Ed Policy takes over as Green Bay Packers president, Mike Florio analyzes the decision to hold off on extending GM Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur, sharing why it would be "stunning" if it was their last year.
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks
Mike Florio unpacks the news that Cincinnati and DE Trey Hendrickson have resumed communication, and explain how the Bengals only gain more leverage if Hendrickson continues to hold out.
Most likely timeline for Dolphins trading Ramsey
Mike Florio explains why he believes the Dolphins could trade Jalen Ramsey when training camp begins and notes what could happen if they hold onto him and he refuses to play.
PFT PM Mailbag: Why Steelers need a playoff win
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM mailbag to field questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers outlook in 2025, the latest on a new Kansas City Chiefs stadium, Mike McDaniel on the hot seat and more.
Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers
Mike Florio reacts to Aaron Rodgers reportedly heading to Pittsburgh to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, explaining why this process speaks to a level of "desperation," with the key hinging on a playoff win.
Olsen: Shouldn’t penalize teams good at tush push
Greg Olsen joins Mike Florio to explain why, though he believes the tush push will eventually be banned, he believes the play should continue to exist especially for teams like the Eagles that have mastered it.
Unpacking Belichick and Hudson ‘disaster’ at UNC
Pablo Torre joins Mike Florio to break down his reporting on the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson situation at UNC, explaining why the story is among the most shocking and compelling he’s ever covered.
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
Mike Florio is joined by Pablo Torre to break down when the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson story came on his radar, why it is important for the sake of power, politics and sports and what the tipping point was.