 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 6: Buy low on Trey McBride
Olympics: Basketball-Men Finals - Gold Medal Game
Fantasy Basketball: How much should managers factor in the Summer Olympics?
Vladimir Guerrero Jr
Toronto Blue Jays 2024 Season Recap: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stars in disappointing season

Top Clips

nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241009.jpg
IND-TEN, NYJ-BUF offer intriguing Week 6 bets
nbc_ffhh_playernews_241009.jpg
Does Maye have any fantasy value against Texans?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 6: Buy low on Trey McBride
Olympics: Basketball-Men Finals - Gold Medal Game
Fantasy Basketball: How much should managers factor in the Summer Olympics?
Vladimir Guerrero Jr
Toronto Blue Jays 2024 Season Recap: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stars in disappointing season

Top Clips

nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241009.jpg
IND-TEN, NYJ-BUF offer intriguing Week 6 bets
nbc_ffhh_playernews_241009.jpg
Does Maye have any fantasy value against Texans?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Swift 'is here to stay' as a viable fantasy option

October 9, 2024 12:04 PM
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher discuss D'Andre Swift's increasing fantasy value with the Chicago Bears after a slow start to the season.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241009.jpg
1:49
IND-TEN, NYJ-BUF offer intriguing Week 6 bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playernews_241009.jpg
8:41
Does Maye have any fantasy value against Texans?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrstartsit_241009.jpg
14:20
‘Bank on’ Olave to bounce back against Buccaneers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_collinsir_241009.jpg
4:47
Discussing Stroud’s’ value after Collins’ injury
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_harrisstruggles_241009.jpg
4:02
Will Harris finally break out against Raiders?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_etiennebigsby_241009.jpg
3:12
Is Bigsby the better play than Etienne Jr.?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverrbsv2_241008.jpg
14:12
Bigsby, Tracy making noise on the waiver wire
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwrsv2_21008.jpg
6:29
Add Mooney, Downs in fantasy before it’s too late
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqbs_241008.jpg
8:05
Take a look at Jones, Flacco on QB waiver wire
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mnf_241008.jpg
5:26
Smith-Schuster, Hunt carving out roles for Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredtes_241008.jpg
1:58
Conklin, Otton are TEs worth adding for Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_btf_241008.jpg
1:31
Are the 49ers worth a bet to miss the playoffs?
Now Playing