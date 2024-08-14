Watch Now
Jefferson, Chase worthy of No. 1 fantasy pick
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew look at Matthew Berry's Top 24 fantasy football positional rankings, debating which players are worthy of being the No. 1 overall selection.
Up Next
Taylor leads back half of Berry’s Top 24 rankings
Taylor leads back half of Berry's Top 24 rankings
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the back half of Matthew Berry's Top 24 fantasy football positional rankings, highlighted by running backs' Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley.
Why No. 4 is an ideal fantasy football draft spot
Why No. 4 is an ideal fantasy football draft spot
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew evaluate different draft spots, explaining why the No. 4 is an ideal place to get two elite players in your first two selections.
Navigating McCarthy, Gibbs injuries for fantasy
Navigating McCarthy, Gibbs injuries for fantasy
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the fantasy implications for injuries related to Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Giants RB Tyrone Tracy.
Flowers, Pickens lead potential fantasy breakouts
Flowers, Pickens lead potential fantasy breakouts
Matthew Berry and Co. discuss who the fantasy football breakout candidates are, including young highly-drafted wide receivers Zay Flowers and George Pickens.
Kupp, Higgins provide great fantasy value at ADP
Kupp, Higgins provide great fantasy value at ADP
Matthew Berry sits down with Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher to discuss what makes Cooper Kupp and Tee Higgins steals at their low draft positions.
Rookie Harrison can make immediate fantasy impact
Rookie Harrison can make immediate fantasy impact
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew are confident in Marvin Harrison Jr.'s ability to make an impact in his NFL rookie season -- both for his Arizona Cardinals and for fantasy football managers.
How should fantasy managers prioritize Texans WRs?
How should fantasy managers prioritize Texans WRs?
With the addition of Stefon Diggs and return of Tank Dell, Matthew Berry and Co. discuss how fantasy managers should approach drafting Texans WRs in 2024.
Jets offense will be ‘funneled’ through Wilson
Jets offense will be 'funneled' through Wilson
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down why New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson will be the focal point of the team's offense, making him a solid candidate for any fantasy football team.
Fantasy tight end questions: Kelce, Bowers, Pitts
Fantasy tight end questions: Kelce, Bowers, Pitts
Matthew Berry & Co. review intriguing storylines among notable fantasy tight ends for 2024, including Travis Kelce's role, Dalton Kincaid's upside, expectations for Brock Bowers and more.
Coleman, Iosivas among depth chart risers
Coleman, Iosivas among depth chart risers
Matthew Berry & Co. discuss their takeaways from NFL Preseason Week 1, including reacting to the depth charts and who played with the starters.
Nabers ‘in for massive year’ despite ankle sprain
Nabers 'in for massive year' despite ankle sprain
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discusses the latest injury updates to the Kansas City Chiefs' Hollywood Brown and the New York Giants' Malik Nabers.