Top News

Philadelphia Phillies' Rob Thomson
Phillies sign manager Rob Thomson to 1-year extension after 4 straight trips to playoffs
Edwin Diaz
Edwin Díaz reportedly agrees to 3-year, $69M deal with World Series champion Dodgers, leaves Mets
Evgeni Malkin
Penguins place star center Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiver_qb_stroud_251209.jpg
HOU QB Stroud has favorable matchup vs. ARI
nbc_nba_enjoybb_capornocap_251209.jpg
Is Harden a ‘dream fit’ for the Timberwolves?
nbc_bte_heatmagic_251209.jpg
Miami’s offense creates intriguing clash vs. Magic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Is Week 15 a 'last stand opportunity' to back KC?

December 9, 2025 11:40 AM
Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick break down if Week 15 is a "last stand opportunity" for the Chiefs against a Chargers team that can be beaten by how Kansas City plays.

nbc_ffhh_waiver_qb_stroud_251209.jpg
04:25
HOU QB Stroud has favorable matchup vs. ARI
nbc_bte_jetsjags_251209.jpg
01:38
Back Jaguars in ‘amazing’ spot against Jets
nbc_bte_raiderseagles-251209.jpg
01:27
Can the Eagles or Raiders be trusted in Week 15?
nbc_roto_billpatriot_251209.jpg
01:48
Bills-Patriots best bets: Lean over on game total
HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
02:33
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
12:41
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
07:40
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers
PFTHarbaughCatch12-9.jpg
09:08
Harbaugh: NFL catch rule ‘clear as mud’
nbc_pft_riverschat_251209.jpg
04:43
What do Rivers reports mean for Colts?
nbc_pft_eaglessound_251209.jpg
07:31
Eagles not playing playoff-caliber football
nbc_pft_hurtsperformance_251209.jpg
04:49
Hurts’ turnovers plague Eagles in loss to Chargers
nbc_pft_shedeur_sanders_remain_starter_251209.jpg
01:42
Shedeur to start rest of season for Browns
nbc_pft_john_harbaugh_jones_penalty_251209.jpg
04:52
Harbaugh: NFL admitted mistake on Jones penalty
nbc_pft_brownandhurts_251209.jpg
06:07
Is Brown at fault for Hurts’ fourth quarter pick?
nbc_pft_chargersdefense_251209.jpg
10:46
Analyzing Chargers’ defensive success vs. Eagles
PatsPFT12-9.jpg
11:15
Patriots can clinch AFC East with win over Bills
nbc_pft_dejeanhit_251209.jpg
03:20
DeJean decides not to hit Herbert on sideline
nbc_pft_chargersconvo_251209.jpg
11:44
Herbert plays through injury to help LAC beat PHI
nbc_roto_wilsonv2_251208.jpg
01:32
Will Wilson sustain star production?
nbc_roto_sanders_251208.jpg
01:49
Sanders gives Cleveland receivers high ceilings
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251208.jpg
02:41
Eagles-Chargers Week 14 player props to target
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251208.jpg
05:44
Wilson, Rams’ duo lead Week 14 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251208.jpg
03:06
KC, TB among biggest Week 14 fantasy letdowns
nbc_ffhh_steelersravens_251208.jpg
06:53
Rodgers-Metcalf connection shines in Week 14
nbc_ffhh_packersbears_251208.jpg
03:00
Watson cementing status as Packers’ top fantasy WR
nbc_ffhh_titansbrowns_251208.jpg
04:26
Sanders’ breakout ‘very encouraging’ for fantasy
nbc_ffhh_jaguars_251208.jpg
04:24
Meyers is the fantasy WR ‘you want’ from Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_colts_251208.jpg
07:34
Jones’ injury ‘won’t sink’ Colts’ fantasy assets
nbc_ffhh_bengalsbills_251208.jpg
10:17
Bills’ Allen ‘stands alone’ among fantasy QBs
JallenCSU12-8.jpg
12:54
Give me the headlines: ‘The Winter Soldier’

nbc_nba_enjoybb_capornocap_251209.jpg
10:00
Is Harden a ‘dream fit’ for the Timberwolves?
nbc_bte_heatmagic_251209.jpg
02:04
Miami’s offense creates intriguing clash vs. Magic
caltonthumb.jpg
43
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton
nbc_golf_scheffler_251209.jpg
40
Optum Golf Channel Games: Scottie Scheffler
nbc_golf_haotong_251209.jpg
34
Optum Golf Channel Games: Haotong Li
nbc_golf_lowry_251209.jpg
44
Optum Golf Channel Games: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_burns_251209.jpg
37
Optum Golf Channel Games: Sam Burns
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251209.jpg
41
Optum Golf Channel Games: Rory McIlroy
nbc_golf_donald_251209.jpg
39
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Donald
nbc_golf_bradley_251209.jpg
38
Optum Golf Channel Games: Keegan Bradley
nbc_golf_bestshotv3_251208.jpg
02:49
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
nbc_roto_knickraptor_251209.jpg
01:36
Knicks, Raptors are primed for a ‘tough battle’
nbc_nba_phxminn_digitalhit_251208.jpg
01:36
Suns get ‘really big win’ against Timberwolves
nbc_nba_spursnola_251208(1).jpg
01:57
Highlights: Spurs overcome Queen triple-double
nbc_nba_tmacfisher_251208.jpg
01:37
Fisher delivers McGrady’s custom jacket in studio
nbc_nba_cuppreview_v2_251208.jpg
02:54
McGrady, Scalabrine reveal their NBA Cup picks
nbc_nba_phxminn_2minhl_251208_copy.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns snap T’Wolves’ 5-game win streak
nbc_nba_wolvespostgame_251208.jpg
01:39
Why Timberwolves need to utilize Edwards in clutch
nbc_nba_gillespieintv_251208.jpg
03:08
Gillespie recaps Suns’ win over Timberwolves
nbc_nba_postgame_sunsanalysis_v2_251208.jpg
02:18
Suns show poise under pressure vs. Timberwolves
nbc_nba_markwilliamsintv_251208.jpg
59
Williams: Suns been about ‘toughness’ all year
nbc_nba_sacvsind_251208.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Pacers top Kings in seesaw 4th quarter
nbc_nba_ogharden_251208.jpg
04:41
Rivers: Harden is 3rd best shooting guard ever
nbc_nba_ogthunder_251208.jpg
10:04
Should the Thunder go for the wins record?
nbc_nba_oglebronlakers_251208.jpg
03:24
James’ greatness doesn’t end with points streak
nbc_nba_ogcp3rehash_251208.jpg
09:46
Clippers ‘took the biggest L’ waiving Paul
nbc_nba_wolvestalk_251208.jpg
05:24
What do Timberwolves need to take next step?
nbc_nba_wolvespreview_251208.jpg
03:08
Analyzing Gobert’s presence for Timberwolves
nbc_nba_sunspreview_251208.jpg
02:11
Brooks has ‘shifted the culture’ for Suns
nbc_nba_wingstopmoments_251208.jpg
04:39
Around the NBA: LeBron’s scoring streak ends