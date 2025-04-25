McMillan joins Panthers' fantasy-friendly offense

Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 NFL Draft Day 1 Recap: Jaguars trade up for Travis Hunter
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
2025 NFL Draft best available: Will Johnson, Mike Green headline top remaining players after Round 1
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
This Oklahoma State standout just delivered Big 12 golf’s version of the Jordan flu game
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart
Vikings get physical with OL Jackson
Egbuka has complicated fantasy fit with Buccaneers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 NFL Draft Day 1 Recap: Jaguars trade up for Travis Hunter
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
2025 NFL Draft best available: Will Johnson, Mike Green headline top remaining players after Round 1
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
This Oklahoma State standout just delivered Big 12 golf’s version of the Jordan flu game
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart
Vikings get physical with OL Jackson
Egbuka has complicated fantasy fit with Buccaneers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
McMillan joins Panthers' fantasy-friendly offense
April 24, 2025 10:04 PM
Matthew Berry looks at Tetairoa McMillan joining the Carolina Panthers and breaks down why the former Arizona receiver is entering a favorable fantasy setup in Dave Canales' offense.
02:04
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart
01:11
Vikings get physical with OL Jackson
01:33
Egbuka has complicated fantasy fit with Buccaneers
01:49
Warren not an ideal fantasy fit in Colts’ offense
02:31
Giants trade up to make Dart second QB off board
59
Packers invest in passing game with Golden
01:03
RB Hampton falls to Chargers at No. 22
01:46
Steelers opt for ‘win-now’ player in Harmon at 21
01:31
Steelers don’t go QB, take DT Harmon
56
Broncos get the guy they want in CB Barron
01:18
Bucs prepare for the future with WR Egbuka
01:15
Loveland doesn’t have best fantasy fit with Bears
01:01
Bengals ‘plan for the future’ with Stewart
49
Seahawks improve offense with OL Zabel
01:17
Cardinals take a chance on Nolen at No. 16
01:07
Falcons bolster defense with LB Walker
56
Grant will help ‘set the tone’ with Dolphins
01:48
Tight end Warren slides to No. 14 for Colts
02:26
Colts ‘must be drooling’ over Warren at No. 14
01:11
Booker provides DAL with much-needed help
01:34
Raiders an ‘awesome landing spot’ for Jeanty
58
49ers need DE Williams to ‘produce right away’
01:35
Raiders boost run game with star RB Jeanty
01:06
Loveland becomes first TE picked in NFL draft
01:10
OT Banks Jr. slides down to Saints at No. 9
01:16
Panthers get much-needed WR help with McMillan
01:14
Jets prioritize O-line with tackle Membou
02:08
Graham’s value ‘stacks up’ for the Browns
01:23
Can Hunter thrive in fantasy with ‘limited snaps?’
02:01
Raiders get ‘one-man offense’ in Jeanty
01:18
Browns trade down and pick DT Graham at No. 5
06:30
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Late Round 1
52
Patriots boost O-line with Campbell at No. 4
01:06
Giants pick ‘special’ edge rusher in Carter
01:05
Ward has tons of dynasty potential with Titans
02:32
Carter can be ‘next-generation’ Parsons for Giants
05:23
Jags aggressive in trade for ‘instinctive’ Hunter
01:32
Jags trade up with Browns for two-way star Hunter
01:39
Ward’s play ‘will do the talking’ with the Titans
07:51
Lowry lifts McIlroy to start Zurich Classic
09:52
Korda struggles early at 2025 Chevron Championship
08:08
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
01:49
Titans turn to Ward at QB with No. 1 draft pick
01:04
Moore birdies from no man’s land at Zurich Classic
46
Higgs bets he will dunk basketball in a few years
03:30
Webb a slight underdog to Sexton for Pittsburgh
03:18
Can Sexton win out to claim 450SX championship?
15:32
Supercross returns to Pittsburgh for Round 15
01:46
Donald, Villegas’ rule at Zurich: ‘No sorrys’
02:33
LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson ready for her senior season
01:13
Lockett will be competing for targets in Tennessee
01:13
Kittle does not report for SF voluntary workouts
09:27
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Early Round 1
02:16
Hidalgo reflects on decision to stay at Notre Dame
01:32
Giants’ Doval could provide fantasy insurance
01:35
Keaschall’s hot start paying fantasy dividends
01:21
Seager’s absence boosts Smith’s value with Rangers
01:21
Iriafen reflects on WNBA draft experience
10:32
Russini: ‘High’ chance Dart goes before Sanders
02:47
Should Mazzulla be so tough on injured players?
