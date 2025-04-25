 Skip navigation
Top News

FFHHDraftHunter.jpg
2025 NFL Draft Day 1 Recap: Jaguars trade up for Travis Hunter
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
2025 NFL Draft best available: Will Johnson, Mike Green headline top remaining players after Round 1
GpU_2-GWkAAfsuP.jpeg
This Oklahoma State standout just delivered Big 12 golf’s version of the Jordan flu game

Top Clips

jaxon_dart.jpg
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart
nbc_pft_donovanjackson_250424.jpg
Vikings get physical with OL Jackson
EgbukadraftFFHH.jpg
Egbuka has complicated fantasy fit with Buccaneers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McMillan joins Panthers' fantasy-friendly offense

April 24, 2025 10:04 PM
Matthew Berry looks at Tetairoa McMillan joining the Carolina Panthers and breaks down why the former Arizona receiver is entering a favorable fantasy setup in Dave Canales' offense.

jaxon_dart.jpg
02:04
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart
nbc_pft_donovanjackson_250424.jpg
01:11
Vikings get physical with OL Jackson
EgbukadraftFFHH.jpg
01:33
Egbuka has complicated fantasy fit with Buccaneers
WarrenDraftFFHH.jpg
01:49
Warren not an ideal fantasy fit in Colts’ offense
nbc_simms_dartgiants_250424.jpg
02:31
Giants trade up to make Dart second QB off board
nbc_pft_golden_250424.jpg
59
Packers invest in passing game with Golden
nbc_pft_hampton_250424.jpg
01:03
RB Hampton falls to Chargers at No. 22
nbc_simms_harmonsteelers_250424.jpg
01:46
Steelers opt for ‘win-now’ player in Harmon at 21
nbc_pft_harmon_250424.jpg
01:31
Steelers don’t go QB, take DT Harmon
nbc_pft_barronreaction_250424.jpg
56
Broncos get the guy they want in CB Barron
nbc_pft_egbukreaction_250424.jpg
01:18
Bucs prepare for the future with WR Egbuka
nbc_berry_lovelandreaction_250424.jpg
01:15
Loveland doesn’t have best fantasy fit with Bears
nbc_pft_shemar_250424.jpg
01:01
Bengals ‘plan for the future’ with Stewart
nbc_pft_zabel_250424.jpg
49
Seahawks improve offense with OL Zabel
nbc_pft_nolenreaction_250424.jpg
01:17
Cardinals take a chance on Nolen at No. 16
nbc_pft_walker_250424.jpg
01:07
Falcons bolster defense with LB Walker
nbc_pft_grant_250424.jpg
56
Grant will help ‘set the tone’ with Dolphins
nbc_pft_warren_250424.jpg
01:48
Tight end Warren slides to No. 14 for Colts
nbc_simms_coltswarren_250424.jpg
02:26
Colts ‘must be drooling’ over Warren at No. 14
nbc_pft_booker_250424.jpg
01:11
Booker provides DAL with much-needed help
nbc_berry_jeantyreaction_250424.jpg
01:34
Raiders an ‘awesome landing spot’ for Jeanty
nbc_pft_williams_250424.jpg
58
49ers need DE Williams to ‘produce right away’
nbc_pft_jeantyv2_250424.jpg
01:35
Raiders boost run game with star RB Jeanty
nbc_pft_loveland_250424.jpg
01:06
Loveland becomes first TE picked in NFL draft
nbc_pft_kelvinbanksjr_250424.jpg
01:10
OT Banks Jr. slides down to Saints at No. 9
nbc_pft_mcmillan_250424.jpg
01:16
Panthers get much-needed WR help with McMillan
nbc_pft_membous_250424.jpg
01:14
Jets prioritize O-line with tackle Membou
nbc_simms_clegraham_250424.jpg
02:08
Graham’s value ‘stacks up’ for the Browns
FFHHDraftHunter.jpg
01:23
Can Hunter thrive in fantasy with ‘limited snaps?’
nbc_simms_raidersjeanty_250424.jpg
02:01
Raiders get ‘one-man offense’ in Jeanty

nbc_pft_graham_250424.jpg
01:18
Browns trade down and pick DT Graham at No. 5
nbc_golf_chevronround1hlpart2_250424.jpg
06:30
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Late Round 1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250424.jpg
52
Patriots boost O-line with Campbell at No. 4
nbc_pft_carter_250424.jpg
01:06
Giants pick ‘special’ edge rusher in Carter
nbc_berry_camwardreaction_250424.jpg
01:05
Ward has tons of dynasty potential with Titans
carter.jpg
02:32
Carter can be ‘next-generation’ Parsons for Giants
nbc_simms_jagshunter_250424.jpg
05:23
Jags aggressive in trade for ‘instinctive’ Hunter
nbc_pft_travistrade_250424.jpg
01:32
Jags trade up with Browns for two-way star Hunter
nbc_simms_titansward_250424.jpg
01:39
Ward’s play ‘will do the talking’ with the Titans
nbc_golf_mcilorylowry_250424.jpg
07:51
Lowry lifts McIlroy to start Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250424.jpg
09:52
Korda struggles early at 2025 Chevron Championship
nbc_golf_zurichclassicrd1_250424.jpg
08:08
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
nbc_pft_camwardreaction_250424.jpg
01:49
Titans turn to Ward at QB with No. 1 draft pick
nbc_golf_moorechip_250424.jpg
01:04
Moore birdies from no man’s land at Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_basketballtalk_250425.jpg
46
Higgs bets he will dunk basketball in a few years
nbc_smx_nxtbets_250424.jpg
03:30
Webb a slight underdog to Sexton for Pittsburgh
nbc_smx_smxfacts_250424.jpg
03:18
Can Sexton win out to claim 450SX championship?
nbc_smx_30board_250424.jpg
15:32
Supercross returns to Pittsburgh for Round 15
nbc_golf_rexwalkandtalk_250424.jpg
01:46
Donald, Villegas’ rule at Zurich: ‘No sorrys’
2024 LSU Archive
02:33
LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson ready for her senior season
nbc_roto_lockett_250424.jpg
01:13
Lockett will be competing for targets in Tennessee
nbc_roto_kittle_250424(1).jpg
01:13
Kittle does not report for SF voluntary workouts
nbc_golf_lpgachevronpart1_250424.jpg
09:27
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Early Round 1
nbc_cwbb_hidalgointvv2_250424.jpg
02:16
Hidalgo reflects on decision to stay at Notre Dame
nbc_roto_doval_250424.jpg
01:32
Giants’ Doval could provide fantasy insurance
nbc_roto_keaschall_250424.jpg
01:35
Keaschall’s hot start paying fantasy dividends
nbc_roto_seager_250424.jpg
01:21
Seager’s absence boosts Smith’s value with Rangers
nbc_cwbb_kikiint_250424.jpg
01:21
Iriafen reflects on WNBA draft experience
dart_mpx.jpg
10:32
Russini: ‘High’ chance Dart goes before Sanders
nbc_dlb_porzingisinjury_250424.jpg
02:47
Should Mazzulla be so tough on injured players?