Watch Now
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 41-50
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discusses Patrick Mahomes' receiving weapons, Cooper Kupp's target share with Puka Nacua and more in Matthew Berry's current 2024 fantasy football rankings.
Up Next
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 21-30
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 21-30
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze Matthew Berry's fantasy rankings from No. 21 through No. 30, highlighting the potential of Josh Jacobs and D.J. Moore.
McCarthy’s odds to be No. 2 pick in draft rising
McCarthy's odds to be No. 2 pick in draft rising
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyzes who the Washington Commanders might select with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, breaking down odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 31-40
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 31-40
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Sam LaPorta, Derrick Henry and others in Matthew Berry's current 2024 fantasy football rankings.
How does Diggs fit with Texans in fantasy?
How does Diggs fit with Texans in fantasy?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to the Buffalo Bills reportedly trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, evaluating how it impacts Diggs and others in fantasy.
NFL free agency: Henry’s stock up, Fields’ down
NFL free agency: Henry’s stock up, Fields’ down
Lawrence Jackson Jr. offers his reactions to NFL free agency and talks with Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher about the players whose outlooks changed the most, positively or negatively.
O’Connell, Brissett get chances to compete
O’Connell, Brissett get chances to compete
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down the latest player headlines from around the NFL, including wide receiver free agency news and quarterback competitions.
How will Jacobs, Ridley fit new offenses?
How will Jacobs, Ridley fit new offenses?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. talk about the latest player news, including how new additions will be used in new places as well as updates on players such as J.K. Dobbins and Damien Harris.
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 11-20
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 11-20
Where do players such as Nico Collins and Josh Allen stack up in Matthew Berry’s current 2024 fantasy rankings? Berry explains his hierarchy alongside Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher.
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: Top 10
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: Top 10
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher discuss the placements of Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb and other stars in Berry’s current rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Chargers eliminate Herbert’s offensive weapons
Chargers eliminate Herbert's offensive weapons
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the Los Angeles Chargers offseason moves and how Justin Herbert has lost the majority of his offensive weapons.
Mattison won’t challenge White for starting role
Mattison won't challenge White for starting role
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyzes why Alexander Mattison won't be much competition for Zamir White as the starting running back for the Las Vegas Raiders.