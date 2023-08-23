What next for Lance after Darnold wins backup job?

Watch Now
Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," and Jim Trotter attempt to convince Michael Holley why it's still too soon for the 49ers to give up on Trey Lance with Brock Purdy starting and Sam Darnold being named the backup.
Wilson determined to be one of WNBA’s greats
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," and Jim Trotter review A'ja Wilson's historic 53-point performance for the WNBA's Aces against the Dream, and detail how she motivates and challenges herself to be great.
Will Colts actually end up trading Taylor?
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," are joined by Jim Trotter for a discussion about Jonathan Taylor's future, with Trotter saying the relationship in Indianapolis is irreparable and he needs to be dealt.
Jim Harbaugh uniquely intense and competitive
Jim Trotter tells Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," an anecdote to illustrate how intense and competitive Jim Harbaugh can be as a head football coach.
Richardson embodying maturity and growth
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," examine Sha'Carri Richardson's "redemption tour" and success so far at the World Athletics Championships, where she's blossoming before everyone's eyes.
Ravens’ Harbaugh taking preseason too seriously?
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," parse through John Harbaugh's recent comments taking issue with those who'd say preseason doesn't matter, but also saying that it's about more than just wins and losses.
Howell’s potential as Washington’s starter
Michael Smith and Michael Holley are joined by Mike Jones of The Athletic to evaluate Sam Howell's potential as starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders and the stigma around being a late-round draft pick.
Harden and 76ers saga is an ‘absolute disaster’
Marc J. Spears joins Michael Smith and Michael Holley to break down James Harden's off-the-court antics surrounding his unhappiness with the Philadelphia 76ers and why it's a bad situation for the NBA.
What will it take for RB market to change?
Charles Robinson joins Michael Holley and Michael Smith to discuss Josh Jacobs' contract situation the current running back market in the NFL.
Lance will likely ‘need a fresh start’
Michael Smith and Michael Holley are joined by Charles Robinson to talk about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance's inexperience and why the former No. 3 overall pick will likely need a fresh start from the 49ers.
Rodgers ‘jumping off the screen’ as a teammate
Michael Holley and Michael Smith are joined by Charles Robinson to discuss Aaron Rodgers' positive impact on the New York Jets and how he's helping backup quarterback Zach Wilson.
Should Richardson be playing more in preseason?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley look at the Indianapolis Colts' decision to not play quarterback Anthony Richardson in preseason game number two and what it could mean for the team moving forward.