Celebrating Tiger's 2000 U.S. Open triumph
Mike Tirico and Dan Hicks join the Live From set to look back on Tiger Woods' historic 2000 season, including when he won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach by a record-setting 15 strokes.
Will Rahm or McIlroy have a better 2025 U.S. Open?
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell preview the United States Open Championship, debating if Jon Rahm will have a better tournament than Rory McIlroy, who shot an 81 at Oakmont Country Club during a practice round last week.
Niemann a ‘home run’ U.S. Open bet coming off win
Expecting Emiliano Grillo and Jhonattan Vegas to struggle at Oakmont Country Club, Brad Thomas highlights why Joaquín Niemann is the clear bet to make in top South American golfer markets for the U.S. Open.
USGA addresses U.S. Open weather, Oakmont rough
Ahead of the U.S. Open, Fred Perpall, Mike Whan and John Bodenhamer of the USGA address weather concerns, the "dense" rough at Oakmont, why drivers fail testing, the USGA's next media rights deal and more.
Wagner analyzes treacherous Oakmont No. 17
Johnson Wagner identifies the trouble points on the 17th hole at Oakmont and attempts the difficult shots that Jim Furyk and Tiger Woods were left with at the 2007 U.S. Open.
Vogt ‘indebted’ to Oakmont for opportunities
Amateur Matt Vogt talks about how he balanced his dental practice while making the U.S. Open and how Oakmont Country Club helped him on and off the golf course.
Is Scheffler ‘the best competitor’ since Tiger?
The Live From crew assess Scottie Scheffler's "sustained dominance" and the "technical aspects" he possesses in the beginnings of could be one of the greatest careers on the PGA Tour.
Rest vital for Scheffler in U.S. Open preparation
For Scottie Scheffler, Oakmont Country Club might be the "toughest" course on the PGA Tour, and he details how his preparation differs from last year in addition to specific challenges he will face at the U.S. Open.
Rai honors family when marking his Titleist ball
Aaron Rai shares his superstitions when marking his Titleist golf ball and how the Pro V1 line gives him reliable continuity from round to round.
Clark’s superstition with his Pro V1x ball number
Wyndham Clark shares the superstition that makes him black out the number on his golf ball and why the Titleist Pro V1x works so well for his launch window.