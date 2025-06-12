Oakmont's back 9 appears to be a challenging end

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3
Summer McIntosh breaks third world record in five days, a Phelpsian feat
MLB: Game Two-Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals
Royals place All-Star pitcher Cole Ragans back on the IL and activate reliever Lucas Erceg
AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills
2025 NFL QB Rankings: Top quarterback tiers, breakdowns, analysis from Chris Simms ahead of 2025 NFL season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_toddlewisoakmont_250611.jpg
Oakmont’s clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame
nbc_golf_frontnine_250611.jpg
Oakmont front 9 greets golfers with a ‘roundhouse’
nbc_golf_wagnerrough_250611.jpg
Wagner attempts to solve Oakmont’s thick rough

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3
Summer McIntosh breaks third world record in five days, a Phelpsian feat
MLB: Game Two-Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals
Royals place All-Star pitcher Cole Ragans back on the IL and activate reliever Lucas Erceg
AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills
2025 NFL QB Rankings: Top quarterback tiers, breakdowns, analysis from Chris Simms ahead of 2025 NFL season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_toddlewisoakmont_250611.jpg
Oakmont’s clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame
nbc_golf_frontnine_250611.jpg
Oakmont front 9 greets golfers with a ‘roundhouse’
nbc_golf_wagnerrough_250611.jpg
Wagner attempts to solve Oakmont’s thick rough

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Oakmont's back 9 appears to be a challenging end

June 11, 2025 08:04 PM
Golf course architect Gil Hanse explains the different features and challenges of each hole on the back 9 from a bird's eye view.
Up Next
nbc_golf_toddlewisoakmont_250611.jpg
4:41
Oakmont’s clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame
Now Playing
nbc_golf_frontnine_250611.jpg
8:57
Oakmont front 9 greets golfers with a ‘roundhouse’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wagnerrough_250611.jpg
5:45
Wagner attempts to solve Oakmont’s thick rough
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_tiricoandhicks_v2_250611.jpg
22:54
Celebrating Tiger’s 2000 U.S. Open triumph
Now Playing
nbc_roto_usopenheadtohead_250611.jpg
1:29
Will Rahm or McIlroy have a better 2025 U.S. Open?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_usotopsaplayers_250611.jpg
1:23
Niemann a ‘home run’ U.S. Open bet coming off win
Now Playing
USGApresser.jpg
23:18
USGA addresses U.S. Open weather, Oakmont rough
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner17_250610.jpg
7:00
Wagner analyzes treacherous Oakmont No. 17
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mattvogt_250610.jpg
8:21
Vogt ‘indebted’ to Oakmont for opportunities
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieschefllerdesktalk_250610.jpg
9:34
Is Scheffler ‘the best competitor’ since Tiger?
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_scottieschefflerpressconference_250610.jpg
15:22
Rest vital for Scheffler in U.S. Open preparation
nbc_golf_titleistrai_v2_250610.jpg
01:30
Rai honors family when marking his Titleist ball
nbc_golf_titleistclarkv3_250610.jpg
01:21
Clark’s superstition with his Pro V1x ball number
nbc_golf_walkandtalk_250609.jpg
12:43
Johnson, Rahm provide insight on Oakmont’s demands
nbc_golf_brysondechambeau_250610.jpg
18:04
DeChambeau focused on ‘optimizing’ game at Oakmont
alistair.jpg
05:31
Docherty, Johnson prepare to play first major
nbc_golf_mcilroydeskreax_250610.jpg
08:32
Is McIlroy losing his motivation to compete?
nbc_golf_rorymcilroypresser_250610.jpg
17:14
McIlroy ‘in a better place’ ahead of U.S. Open
nbc_bte_usopenwinner_250610.jpg
01:46
Consider Åberg, not Scheffler, to win U.S. Open
nbc_golf_first9holesview_250610.jpg
09:44
Take a closer look at the front 9 at Oakmont
nbc_golf_rahmpresser_250610.jpg
06:11
Rahm doesn’t accept full credit for top-10 streak
nbc_golf_stimpmeter_250609.jpg
05:50
The Read for Speed: Origins of the Stimpmeter
nbc_golf_wagner2ndhole_250609.jpg
02:39
Oakmont’s No. 2 may provide carnage at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_bobfordinterview_250609.jpg
07:57
Ford: ‘We like to see some crying’ at Oakmont
nbc_golf_johnsonsegment_250609.jpg
03:54
Wagner takes on Oakmont’s ‘church pew’ bunkers
nbc_golf_oakmontfeaturev2_250609.jpg
07:59
Oakmont’s renovations revel in the difficulty
nbc_penske16x9_250609.jpg
01:11
Top shots from 2025 RBC Canadian Open
nbc_golf_1994usopen_250609.jpg
03:02
Rolfing revisits Palmer’s 1994 U.S. Open interview
nbc_roto_usopen_250609.jpg
02:09
Inside the U.S. Open favorites at Oakmont
fox_site.jpg
11:32
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
manassero.jpg
01:09
Manassero moves one step closer to first Tour win
nbc_golf_canadianrd3_250607.jpg
13:34
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_canadianrd2_250606.jpg
09:09
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_dimarcoint_250606.jpg
02:35
DiMarco: ‘Nerve-wracking’ watching son play
rory_site.jpg
01:15
McIlroy makes a SNOWMAN on disastrous 5th hole
nbc_golf_canadianopenrd1_250605.jpg
10:10
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_rorymcilroy_250605.jpg
02:08
Rory: Must be a ‘little bit better’ at TPC Toronto
nbc_roto_canadaopenwinner_250604.jpg
01:22
McIlroy ‘a big favorite’ to win RBC Canadian Open
nbc_roto_canada1stround_250604.jpg
01:12
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
nbc_golf_roryandreax_250604.jpg
12:56
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodschefflervsfield_250611.jpg
05:59
Oakmont may bring out the artist in Scheffler
nbc_cbb_stjoesflemingcomp_250611.jpg
02:36
HLs: Fleming’s top moments from Saint Joe’s season
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
01:07
Reese reflects on BET Award, teammates’ support
nbc_wnba_reeseatkins_250611.jpg
01:48
Reese’s ‘crown is heavy,’ Atkins defends teammate
nbc_dlb_usopen_250611.jpg
02:26
Is Scheffler’s dominance good for game of golf?
nbc_roto_aiyuk_250611.jpg
01:21
Aiyuk injury hints at early Jennings, Pearsall use
nbc_roto_chapman_250611.mxf.jpg
01:24
Inside the fantasy impact of Chapman’s injury
nbc_roto_misiorowski_250611.jpg
01:26
Move quickly to add Brewers’ Misiorowski
nbc_roto_ohtani_250611.jpg
01:41
Ohtani could return to mound before All-Star break
nbc_roto_mullinswestburg_250611.jpg
01:24
What returns for Mullins, Westburg mean in fantasy
nbc_roto_dobbins_250611.jpg
01:01
How Dobbins joining DEN affects Harvey in fantasy
nbc_roto_hill_250611.jpg
01:09
Hill (wrist) participating in Dolphins minicamp
nbc_pl_luisdiazallgoals_250611.jpg
05:56
Every Diaz goal during the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_dps_adamsilverinterview_250611.jpg
16:44
Silver: Jordan ‘ready’ for NBA on NBC role
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_250611.jpg
14:04
Inside Simms’ QB rankings: ‘A special four’ lead
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_250611.jpg
14:24
Has Scheffler reached Tiger’s level of dominance?
nbc_csu_wouldyouratherv2_250611.jpg
03:40
Should Hunter specialize or play both sides?
nbc_roto_okcpacersprv_250611.jpg
01:46
Pacers’ Siakam, Turner lead Game 3 player props
nbc_cyc_evenepoelint_250611.jpg
04:17
Dauphiné Stage 4 reminds Evenepoel of 2024 Tour
nbc_csu_dkaaronrodgers_250611.jpg
02:44
Steelers will be ‘more dangerous’ with Rodgers
nbc_cyc_dauphinestg4_250611.jpg
24:33
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 4
nbc_csu_core4react_250611.jpg
24:24
What distinguishes Simms’ ‘Core Four’ NFL QBs
nbc_roto_kdnextteam_250611.jpg
02:10
Durant next team odds: Spurs, Rockets, Knicks
nbc_roto_giannisnextteam_250611.jpg
02:03
Unpacking odds of Giannis returning to the Bucks
nbc_roto_okcindgm3_250611.jpg
01:48
Pacers won’t ‘have answers’ for Thunder in Game 3
nbc_pl_topdefensiveacts_250611.jpg
05:52
Top goal line clearances from 2024-25 PL season
nbc_dps_thibodeau_250611.jpg
03:52
Thibodeau ‘taking the high road’ after Knicks exit
nbc_pft_stewartcontractv2_250611.jpg
07:51
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
CookMclaurinPFT.jpg
04:37
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
06:31
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video