Suárez excited 'to live the moment' in Mexico City

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rickea Jackson scores a career-high 30 points to help the Sparks beat the Aces, 97-89
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mercury beat the Wings 93-80 to spoil Paige Bueckers’ 35-point performance
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Seattle ends Minnesota’s season-opening winning streak at 9, beating the Lynx 94-84
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Golf ball rollback process in a ‘nervous moment’
Wagner tries to conquer Oakmont’s long par-3 8th
Oakmont’s clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rickea Jackson scores a career-high 30 points to help the Sparks beat the Aces, 97-89
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mercury beat the Wings 93-80 to spoil Paige Bueckers’ 35-point performance
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Seattle ends Minnesota’s season-opening winning streak at 9, beating the Lynx 94-84
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Golf ball rollback process in a ‘nervous moment’
Wagner tries to conquer Oakmont’s long par-3 8th
Oakmont’s clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Suárez excited 'to live the moment' in Mexico City
June 11, 2025 07:54 PM
Daniel Suárez discusses racing returning to Mexico to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race.
Related Videos
16:44
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
14:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Michigan
01:37
Briscoe on another pole: Hope 3rd time’s the charm
08:19
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Michigan
03:23
Cup drivers recap Nashville race won by Blaney
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW
56
Briscoe edges Hamlin for Cup pole at Nashville
06:36
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Nashville
11:29
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
01:52
NASCAR May power rankings: Byron hangs in
03:26
Cup drivers recap Charlotte Race won by Chastain
15:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
01:18
Briscoe on pole for Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
06:56
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Charlotte
11:22
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
05:15
Harry Gant’s best moments in NASCAR career
11:37
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
05:15
Highlights: Odd moments in NASCAR
03:18
Cup drivers recap All-Star Race won by Bell
16:05
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
09:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
12:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro
Latest Clips
08:44
Golf ball rollback process in a ‘nervous moment’
05:00
Wagner tries to conquer Oakmont’s long par-3 8th
04:41
Oakmont’s clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame
14:20
Oakmont’s back 9 appears to be a challenging end
08:57
Oakmont front 9 greets golfers with a ‘roundhouse’
05:45
Wagner attempts to solve Oakmont’s thick rough
05:59
Oakmont may bring out the artist in Scheffler
02:36
HLs: Fleming’s top moments from Saint Joe’s season
01:07
Reese reflects on BET Award, teammates’ support
01:48
Reese’s ‘crown is heavy,’ Atkins defends teammate
22:54
Celebrating Tiger’s 2000 U.S. Open triumph
02:26
Is Scheffler’s dominance good for game of golf?
01:21
Aiyuk injury hints at early Jennings, Pearsall use
01:24
Inside the fantasy impact of Chapman’s injury
01:26
Move quickly to add Brewers’ Misiorowski
01:41
Ohtani could return to mound before All-Star break
01:24
What returns for Mullins, Westburg mean in fantasy
01:01
How Dobbins joining DEN affects Harvey in fantasy
01:09
Hill (wrist) participating in Dolphins minicamp
05:56
Every Diaz goal during the 2024-25 PL season
16:44
Silver: Jordan ‘ready’ for NBA on NBC role
14:04
Inside Simms’ QB rankings: ‘A special four’ lead
14:24
Has Scheffler reached Tiger’s level of dominance?
03:40
Should Hunter specialize or play both sides?
01:29
Will Rahm or McIlroy have a better 2025 U.S. Open?
01:46
Pacers’ Siakam, Turner lead Game 3 player props
01:23
Niemann a ‘home run’ U.S. Open bet coming off win
23:18
USGA addresses U.S. Open weather, Oakmont rough
04:17
Dauphiné Stage 4 reminds Evenepoel of 2024 Tour
02:44
Steelers will be ‘more dangerous’ with Rodgers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue