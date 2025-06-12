Evaluating potential of Rodgers-Metcalf connection

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
Simms explains why Mahomes isn’t his No. 1 QB
Adams: Joining Rams was ‘what I needed’
Other PFT Content
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
Simms explains why Mahomes isn’t his No. 1 QB
Adams: Joining Rams was ‘what I needed’
Other PFT Content
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Evaluating potential of Rodgers-Metcalf connection
June 12, 2025 07:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the potential of Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf sharing the same field in Pittsburgh, evaluating how the two can be a dynamic duo for the Steelers.
Related Videos
04:27
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
04:17
Simms explains why Mahomes isn’t his No. 1 QB
06:36
Adams: Joining Rams was ‘what I needed’
10:30
Hunter, Thomas Jr. can be a ‘special’ combination
07:01
Jones reacts to Barkley hurdle on Madden cover
09:29
Rodgers looking to be a ‘servant leader’ with PIT
08:55
Steelers still need another offensive weapon
03:40
Should Hunter specialize or play both sides?
02:44
Steelers will be ‘more dangerous’ with Rodgers
24:24
What distinguishes Simms’ ‘Core Four’ NFL QBs
07:51
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
04:37
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
06:31
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video
04:51
Sanders ‘focused on the small things’ in offseason
06:28
Burrow admits Hendrickson dispute is a distraction
15:31
How will ATL handle ‘awkward’ Cousins situation?
03:30
Garrett looking to add Rodgers to QB ‘graveyard’
08:35
Tomlin a ‘big reason’ Rodgers signed with Steelers
08:15
Rodgers makes Steelers debut at mandatory minicamp
05:28
Will Rodgers stop bringing distractions with PIT?
07:27
How will Rodgers mesh with new teammates in PIT?
12:33
What will define success for Steelers in 2025?
02:19
Lions at +200 to miss playoffs is ‘a value bet’
04:50
Unpacking the top NFL offseason headlines
10:41
Bengals, Texans loom large among offseason losers
09:35
Bears, Browns, Vikings lead NFL offseason winners
08:58
Rodgers ‘a better fit’ in Smith’s Steelers offense
01:45
Analyzing AFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
01:29
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
04:13
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
Latest Clips
01:02
Rory drives his longest tee shot of ’25 at Oakmont
01:11
Moldovan holes out from 189 yards for eagle
08:44
Golf ball rollback process in a ‘nervous moment’
05:00
Wagner tries to conquer Oakmont’s long par-3 8th
04:41
Oakmont’s clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame
14:20
Oakmont’s back 9 appears to be a challenging end
02:22
Suárez excited ‘to live the moment’ in Mexico City
08:57
Oakmont front 9 greets golfers with a ‘roundhouse’
05:45
Wagner attempts to solve Oakmont’s thick rough
05:59
Oakmont may bring out the artist in Scheffler
02:36
HLs: Fleming’s top moments from Saint Joe’s season
01:07
Reese reflects on BET Award, teammates’ support
01:48
Reese’s ‘crown is heavy,’ Atkins defends teammate
22:54
Celebrating Tiger’s 2000 U.S. Open triumph
02:26
Is Scheffler’s dominance good for game of golf?
01:21
Aiyuk injury hints at early Jennings, Pearsall use
01:24
Inside the fantasy impact of Chapman’s injury
01:26
Move quickly to add Brewers’ Misiorowski
01:41
Ohtani could return to mound before All-Star break
01:24
What returns for Mullins, Westburg mean in fantasy
01:01
How Dobbins joining DEN affects Harvey in fantasy
01:09
Hill (wrist) participating in Dolphins minicamp
05:56
Every Diaz goal during the 2024-25 PL season
16:44
Silver: Jordan ‘ready’ for NBA on NBC role
14:04
Inside Simms’ QB rankings: ‘A special four’ lead
14:24
Has Scheffler reached Tiger’s level of dominance?
01:29
Will Rahm or McIlroy have a better 2025 U.S. Open?
01:46
Pacers’ Siakam, Turner lead Game 3 player props
01:23
Niemann a ‘home run’ U.S. Open bet coming off win
23:18
USGA addresses U.S. Open weather, Oakmont rough
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue