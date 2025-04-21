Kiper: Hunter's 'got to play both ways' in NFL

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays
Cardinals vs Braves Predictions: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for April 21
MLB: APR 11 Phillies at Cardinals
Phillies at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 21
2025 Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon: Sharon Lokedi, John Korir win in historic times; Conner Mantz scares U.S. record

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dahmenroundtable_250421.jpg
Roundtable: Impact of Dahmen ‘facing the music’
nbc_roto_lacvden_250421.jpg
Back Porter Jr. to ‘bounce back’ in Game 2 vs. LAC
nbc_roto_memvokc_250421.jpg
Target Wiggins’ prop bet in Game 2 vs. Grizzlies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays
Cardinals vs Braves Predictions: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for April 21
MLB: APR 11 Phillies at Cardinals
Phillies at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 21
2025 Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon: Sharon Lokedi, John Korir win in historic times; Conner Mantz scares U.S. record

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dahmenroundtable_250421.jpg
Roundtable: Impact of Dahmen ‘facing the music’
nbc_roto_lacvden_250421.jpg
Back Porter Jr. to ‘bounce back’ in Game 2 vs. LAC
nbc_roto_memvokc_250421.jpg
Target Wiggins’ prop bet in Game 2 vs. Grizzlies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kiper: Hunter's 'got to play both ways' in NFL

April 21, 2025 12:05 PM
Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. joins the Dan Patrick Show to explain why Travis Hunter needs to play both ways in the NFL and the range of where Colorado's Shedeur Sanders could be drafted.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_jordanvslebron_250421.jpg
08:32
Can LeBron surpass Jordan with another NBA title?
Giannis.jpg
13:51
Why 2025 playoffs are ‘pivotal’ for Bucks’ future
nbc_dps_draftqbs_250421.jpg
04:00
Titans, Giants risk forcing QB picks in NFL draft
nbc_dps_dponbrentmusburger_250411.jpg
04:33
Musburger ‘gets his due’ with Pete Rozelle award
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_250411.jpg
19:01
Chamblee: DeChambeau ‘really gets up’ for majors
nbc_dps_brentmusburgerinterview_250411.jpg
15:44
Musburger recalls historic meeting with Rozelle
nbc_dps_whonextforhalloffame_250411.jpg
07:21
Non-athletes deserving of Hall of Fame nomination
nbc_dps_joevardoninterview_250410.jpg
13:09
Lakers had ‘genuine emotion’ in Luka’s DAL return
nbc_dps_dhowardfull_250410.jpg
15:13
Howard in ‘basketball heaven’ with HOF induction
nbc_dps_postgamemavs_250410.jpg
05:36
Revisiting Luka’s fractured relationship with Mavs
nbc_dps_scottintv_250409.jpg
10:13
Van Pelt: Golf ‘would benefit’ from a shot clock
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_250409.jpg
13:07
Expect ‘surreal’ night with Luka’s return to DAL
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_250409.jpg
14:38
Nuggets’ timing on cleaning house is ‘bizarre’
nbc_dps_dpondenvernuggets_250409.jpg
06:00
Malone-Booth dynamic in Denver was ‘fractured’
jalen_milroe_mpx.jpg
05:40
2025 NFL Draft lacks ‘star power’ among prospects
nbc_dps_caddystory_250409.jpg
02:32
Patrick recounts caddying at Augusta National
nbc_dps_nbateamburnout_250409.jpg
03:39
Unpacking ‘shocking’ Denver housecleaning
nbc_dps_lukaejection_250409.jpg
04:33
Doncic’s ‘reputation’ caused his ejection
mpx_new.jpg
10:44
Lappas: Houston failed to execute late vs. Florida
houston_cougars.jpg
10:49
What is the worst way for a game to end?
nbc_dps_winnersoftrade_250408.jpg
04:31
Lakers’ Doncic set for emotional return to Dallas
BrianHarmanDPS.jpg
04:41
How can PGA Tour address slow play concerns?
nbc_dps_mmchampionship_250408.jpg
05:06
How Florida recovered to win against Houston
nbc_dps_finalfourrecap_250407.jpg
06:32
Takeaways from Houston, Florida’s Final Four wins
nbc_dps_danhurley_250407.jpg
17:25
Hurley revisits loss to Florida, Duke’s collapse
nbc_dps_geneauriemma_250407.jpg
13:40
Auriemma: Slow start changed UConn’s trajectory
nbc_dps_damichaelcole_250404.jpg
08:04
Is Morant a victim in gun celebration discourse?
nbc_dps_chrisrusso_250404.jpg
19:23
How Duke could fall to Houston in the Final Four
nbc_dps_jamorant_250404.jpg
08:25
Morant uses finger gun gesture again after warning
nbc_dps_dponjamorant_250403.jpg
06:58
Morant is in the news for all the wrong reasons

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_dahmenroundtable_250421.jpg
04:14
Roundtable: Impact of Dahmen ‘facing the music’
nbc_roto_lacvden_250421.jpg
01:09
Back Porter Jr. to ‘bounce back’ in Game 2 vs. LAC
nbc_roto_memvokc_250421.jpg
01:05
Target Wiggins’ prop bet in Game 2 vs. Grizzlies
nbc_roto_detvnyk_250421.jpg
01:07
Best player props for Pistons-Knicks Game 2
nbc_roto_minlal_250421.jpg
01:48
Over is the ‘best bet’ in T-Wolves-Lakers Game 2
dame.jpg
01:36
Bucks-Pacers Game 2 markets hinge on Lillard
nbc_roto_qbsfirstrd_250421.jpg
01:41
How many QBs will be drafted in the first round?
nbc_golf_gcpodharbourtown_250421.jpg
04:33
Inside unique demands of Harbour Town Golf Links
sexton_win.jpg
08:01
Supercross 2025: East Rutherford biggest moments
nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
04:10
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
09:40
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation
nbc_pft_coloradojerseyretirement_250421.jpg
04:47
Colorado retires Sanders, Hunter jersey numbers
nbc_pft_bestcaseworstcase_250421.jpg
14:07
Best case-worst case scenario: NFL draft edition
nbc_pft_ogfirstrdpicks_250421.jpg
07:05
How long will teams keep original Round 1 pick?
nbc_pft_raidersqb_250421.jpg
03:10
Raiders ‘remain open’ to get QB position right
nbc_pft_raidersrb_250421.jpg
10:06
Spytek addresses RB value given Barkley’s impact
nbc_pft_samhowell_250421.jpg
07:19
Howell won’t be ‘long-term solution’ for a team
nbc_pft_sheduersanders_250421.jpg
08:44
Analyzing only reason team would trade up to No. 2
nbc_pft_steelersqbs_250421.jpg
03:42
What Steelers’ ‘fuzzy’ QB dilemma means for draft
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250421.jpg
09:18
Dart will not attend the draft in Green Bay
nbc_golf_joeldahmen_250420.jpg
04:03
Dahmen shocked after Corales Puntacana collapse
nbc_golf_puntacanafinalrdhls_250420.jpg
02:24
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
lpgatourwinjmla.jpg
11:30
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lindbladintv_250420.jpg
01:32
Lindblad surprised how fast she got first LPGA win
nbc_golf_novakreax_250420.jpg
02:51
Novak: ‘I felt mostly good’ during RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_jtreax_250420.jpg
11:02
Thomas ‘made a lot of big putts’ at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_rbcfinalrd_250420.jpg
14:01
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 4
nbc_pl_maatsenjpwintv_250419.jpg
05:13
Maatsen: Villa ‘not finished yet’ despite CL exit
nbc_pl_earleua_250420.jpg
01:51
O’Reilly a ‘find’ for Manchester City
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250420.jpg
02:03
Aston Villa ‘wiped the floor’ with Newcastle