Top News

Jac Caglianone
Royals call up top prospect Jac Caglianone in the hopes of jump-starting their offense
Lois Boisson
Loïs Boisson stuns Jessica Pegula and joins No. 2 Coco Gauff in the French Open quarterfinals
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff reaches quarterfinals and jokes with Frances Tiafoe about forgetting rackets

Top Clips

mathuringilgeousalexander.jpg
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
nbc_roto_sabalenkavzheng_250602.jpg
Dinsick laying the games with Sabalenka over Zheng
nbc_roto_swiatekvsvitolina_250602.jpg
Swiatek has to play ‘more cleanly’ to survive path

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Sankey discusses potential changes to CFP format

June 2, 2025 11:35 AM
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest changes and possible tweaks to the College Football Playoff format, SEC basketball and football, and more.

nbc_dps_karlanthonytowns_250602.jpg
07:13
Who is to blame for Knicks’ playoff elimination?
nbc_dps_sportsteammusic_250530.jpg
10:57
Should teams only use music from their city/state?
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250530.jpg
14:23
Who is facing most pressure for 2025 NFL season?
nbc_dps_coreyalexander_250530.jpg
14:49
What should level of concern be for Pacers fans?
nbc_dps_thundertwolvesgame5recap_250529.jpg
07:27
Thunder, not Edwards, ready for championship stage
nbc_dps_nflmostpressure_250529.jpg
16:59
Ravens, Bills headline teams facing most pressure
CalebWilliamsDPSStory.jpg
09:19
Unpacking Williams offseason controversy in CHI
nbc_dps_david_spdae_250529.jpg
17:15
Spade recalls moment between Kobe and Chris Rock
anthonyedwardstimberwolves.jpg
14:34
Timberwolves need to take pressure off Edwards
nbc_dps_pacersknicksgame4recap_250528.jpg
09:44
Haliburton is ‘here to stay’ after Game 4 win
nbc_dps_stephenjackson_250528.jpg
12:31
Thunder on cusp of NBA Finals thanks to defense
nbc_dps_quinnbuckner_250528.jpg
12:07
Haliburton has Pacers one win from NBA Finals
knickswingamefour.jpg
18:30
Knicks showed ‘character’ in Game 3 comeback win
nbc_dps_rossdellengerinterview_250527.jpg
10:27
Will College Football Playoff expand to 16 teams?
nbc_dps_thundertwolvesgame4recap_250527.jpg
04:33
OKC’s defense deserves ‘credit’ for Game 4 win
irsay.jpg
17:37
Florio: Irsay was ‘overwhelmingly authentic’
nbc_dps_knickspacersrecap_250522.jpg
10:26
Pacers’ depth, Nesmith ‘wore the Knicks down’
ShaiMVPDPS.jpg
19:25
SGA’s MVP showcases NBA’s international influence
nbc_dps_tompelissero_250522.jpg
10:57
Lurie had ‘orchestrated plan’ to keep tush push
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_250521.jpg
11:41
NFL allowing Olympic participation is ‘brilliant’
nbc_dps_waynegretzkyinterview_250521.jpg
19:44
Gretzky: I’m not the greatest hockey player ever
nbc_dps_tushpusrevisal_250520.jpg
08:40
Analyzing the timeline of the tush push vote
hali_brunson.jpg
10:53
Why Pacers are ‘the better team’ in ECF
nbc_dps_albertbeerinterview_250520.jpg
19:20
Breer: NFL is trying to ‘legitimize’ flag football
nbc_dps_contractextensions_250520.jpg
08:10
49ers smart to pay future ‘Hall of Famer’ Warner
nbc_dps_rebeccaloweinterview_250519.jpg
07:28
Lowe: Crystal Palace’s FA Cup win was ‘incredible’
nbc_dps_tonyreali_250519.jpg
32:43
Reali explains why ESPN canceled Around the Horn
GiannisDPSWindy.jpg
17:32
Spurs make ‘most sense’ as Giannis landing spot
nbc_dps_nbaweekend_250519.jpg
05:24
Brunson, SGA bringing ‘star power’ to NBA playoffs
nbc_dps_nflschedulereleasereactionn_250515.jpg
06:13
Do Rodgers rumors play factor in PIT’s schedule?

Latest Clips

mathuringilgeousalexander.jpg
02:15
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
nbc_roto_swiatekvsvitolina_250602.jpg
01:52
Swiatek has to play ‘more cleanly’ to survive path
nbc_roto_sabalenkavzheng_250602.jpg
01:46
Dinsick laying the games with Sabalenka over Zheng
browns_site.jpg
02:18
Flacco muddles Browns QB room, but bet on Pickett?
nbc_moto_roadamericaintv_250602.jpg
09:23
What Superbike riders said after Road America
nbc_roto_lynxwintotal_250602.jpg
01:21
Analyzing Lynx’s win total projections
nbc_roto_mostastnbafinals_250602.jpg
01:18
Haliburton ‘a layup’ for most NBA Finals assists
nbc_roto_mostrebnbafinals_250602.jpg
01:29
Holmgren is best play for most NBA Finals rebounds
oly_at_gstphilly_quincywilsonintv.jpg
04:39
Wilson to prioritize education, stay flexible
nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
02:23
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
09:41
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
07:38
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota
nbc_pft_brycehuff_250602.jpg
09:21
49ers, Eagles reportedly close on trade for Huff
nbc_pft_objgiants_250602.jpg
11:30
OBJ claims he ‘never’ wanted to leave Giants
nbc_pft_boomorbust_250602.jpg
10:50
Biggest ‘boom or bust’ NFL offseason additions
nbc_pft_patsotherweapons_250602.jpg
56
Patriots could realize they don’t need Diggs
nbc_pft_diggssigning_250602.jpg
11:02
Why did Patriots take a chance signing Diggs?
diggs.jpg
10:33
Evaluating likelihood of Patriots cutting Diggs
nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250601.jpg
03:23
Cup drivers recap Nashville race won by Blaney
nbc_golf_gcpscheffler_250601.jpg
02:23
Scheffler borrowing top qualities from golf greats
nbc_nas_cbnashville400_250601.jpg
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville
nbc_golf_sales_valuedpreffinalrd_250601.jpg
01:56
Strong Round 4 benefits Stark in USWO victory
superbikes.jpg
14:07
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Road America Race 2
starkfinalround.jpg
10:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
nbc_lftheuswopen_schefflerintv_250601.jpg
02:18
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
03:38
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
set_site.jpg
10:51
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
trophy_site.jpg
07:38
‘Surreal': Stark receives Harton S. Semple Trophy
nbc_golf_kordaintv_250601.jpg
01:00
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’
nbc_golf_memorialrd4_250601.jpg
10:59
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Final Round