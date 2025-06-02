Skip navigation
Sankey discusses potential changes to CFP format
June 2, 2025 11:35 AM
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest changes and possible tweaks to the College Football Playoff format, SEC basketball and football, and more.
07:13
Who is to blame for Knicks’ playoff elimination?
10:57
Should teams only use music from their city/state?
14:23
Who is facing most pressure for 2025 NFL season?
14:49
What should level of concern be for Pacers fans?
07:27
Thunder, not Edwards, ready for championship stage
16:59
Ravens, Bills headline teams facing most pressure
09:19
Unpacking Williams offseason controversy in CHI
17:15
Spade recalls moment between Kobe and Chris Rock
14:34
Timberwolves need to take pressure off Edwards
09:44
Haliburton is ‘here to stay’ after Game 4 win
12:31
Thunder on cusp of NBA Finals thanks to defense
12:07
Haliburton has Pacers one win from NBA Finals
18:30
Knicks showed ‘character’ in Game 3 comeback win
10:27
Will College Football Playoff expand to 16 teams?
04:33
OKC’s defense deserves ‘credit’ for Game 4 win
17:37
Florio: Irsay was ‘overwhelmingly authentic’
10:26
Pacers’ depth, Nesmith ‘wore the Knicks down’
19:25
SGA’s MVP showcases NBA’s international influence
10:57
Lurie had ‘orchestrated plan’ to keep tush push
11:41
NFL allowing Olympic participation is ‘brilliant’
19:44
Gretzky: I’m not the greatest hockey player ever
08:40
Analyzing the timeline of the tush push vote
10:53
Why Pacers are ‘the better team’ in ECF
19:20
Breer: NFL is trying to ‘legitimize’ flag football
08:10
49ers smart to pay future ‘Hall of Famer’ Warner
07:28
Lowe: Crystal Palace’s FA Cup win was ‘incredible’
32:43
Reali explains why ESPN canceled Around the Horn
17:32
Spurs make ‘most sense’ as Giannis landing spot
05:24
Brunson, SGA bringing ‘star power’ to NBA playoffs
06:13
Do Rodgers rumors play factor in PIT’s schedule?
02:15
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
01:52
Swiatek has to play ‘more cleanly’ to survive path
01:46
Dinsick laying the games with Sabalenka over Zheng
02:18
Flacco muddles Browns QB room, but bet on Pickett?
09:23
What Superbike riders said after Road America
01:21
Analyzing Lynx’s win total projections
01:18
Haliburton ‘a layup’ for most NBA Finals assists
01:29
Holmgren is best play for most NBA Finals rebounds
04:39
Wilson to prioritize education, stay flexible
02:23
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
09:41
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
07:38
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota
09:21
49ers, Eagles reportedly close on trade for Huff
11:30
OBJ claims he ‘never’ wanted to leave Giants
10:50
Biggest ‘boom or bust’ NFL offseason additions
56
Patriots could realize they don’t need Diggs
11:02
Why did Patriots take a chance signing Diggs?
10:33
Evaluating likelihood of Patriots cutting Diggs
03:23
Cup drivers recap Nashville race won by Blaney
02:23
Scheffler borrowing top qualities from golf greats
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville
01:56
Strong Round 4 benefits Stark in USWO victory
14:07
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Road America Race 2
10:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
02:18
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
03:38
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
10:51
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
07:38
‘Surreal': Stark receives Harton S. Semple Trophy
01:00
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’
10:59
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Final Round
