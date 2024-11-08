76ers vs Lakers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

Tyrese Maxey is out for the 76ers, so it’s Paul George and Philly taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on the West Coast in a nightcap.

Philadelphia is 1-6 on the season and missing Joel Embiid more and more every day. Now, that Maxey is out with a hamstring injury, there is a load of pressure put on Paul George similar to his days in Los Angeles without Kawhi Leonard. This is nothing new for George or Philly, but it is frustrating for fans of the league.

Los Angeles is 4-4 losing two straight and four of the past six games. There has been some rotation dysfunction, but that’s bound to happen early in the season and on a five-game road trip (1-4). The Lakers are back at home with Anthony Davis questionable. With him, Los Angeles should roll Philadelphia, but this is the NBA where anyone can beat anybody.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch 76ers @ Lakers

● Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

● Time: 10:00 PM ET

● Site: Crypto Center

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for 76ers @ Lakers

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Moneyline: Los Angeles Lakers (-360), Philadelphia 76ers (+290)

● Spread: Los Angeles -8.5

● Total: 222.5

Probable starting lineups for Los Angeles and Philadelphia

· Philadelphia 76ers (1-6)

PG Kyle Lowry

SG Jared McCain or Eric Gordon - Tyrese Maxey is out (hamstring)

SF Paul George

PF Caleb Martin

C Andre Drummond

· Los Angeles Lakers (4-4)

PG D’Angelo Russell

SG Austin Reaves

SF Rui Hachuimura

PF LeBron James

C Anthony Davis

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers @ Lakers

Philadelphia is 2-5 ATS this season, tied for the fourth-worst ATS mark.

The Lakers are 4-4 ATS this season and an NBA-best 3-0 ATS at home.

Philadelphia is 2-2 ATS on the road and 2-1 ATS as a road underdog.

Los Angeles is 5-3 to the Over and 2-0 to the Over as a home favorite.

Philadelphia is 5-2 to the Over, the sixth-best Over mark in the NBA.

LeBron James is coming off a season-high 39 points against Memphis. He also added 7 rebounds and 6 assists to his totals.

Anthony Davis missed the Grizzlies game but scored 37 and 38 points apiece in the tow games prior.

Paul George has averaged 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his two games back from injury.

Tyrese Maxey is out for this matchup.

Notable Player Props for 76ers @ Lakers

Highest Point Props

Anthony Davis O/U 27.5 Points

LeBron James O/U 22.5 Points

Paul George O/U 22.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Anthony Davis O/U 13.5 Rebounds

LeBron James O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Paul George O/U 4.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

LeBron James O/U 7.5 Assists

Paul George O/U 4.5 Assists

Anthony Davis O/U 2.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for 76ers @ Lakers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes D’Angelo Russell to go Under his Points + Rebounds + Assists prop:

“D’Angelo Russell has a horrid showing last outing versus the Grizzlies finishing with 12 points, 3 assists, and 1 rebound in a season-low 22 minutes. J.J. Redick was sick of his defense in the third quarter of Memphis’ comeback so he benched him and that will likely affect D-Lo here against Philly.

D-Lo has shot 8-of-26 (30.7%) in the past two games and 4-of-14 from deep (28.5%) after a season-high 19 points. This will be the fourth game in seven days for D-Lo and I don’t think his new coach trusts him, so I will go Under D-Lo’s PRA or points prop.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the 76ers and the Lakers:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds strength in taking Philadelphia on the ML (+290)

· Spread : NBC Sports has low confidence in Philadelphia +8.5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 222.5 points

