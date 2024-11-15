Lakers vs Spurs Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

Following Victor Wembanyama’s 50-point outing and LeBron James’ three-straight triple-doubles, two immovable forces meet in San Antonio in the first of an ESPN doubleheader.

The Lakers have won three straight games over the 76ers (116-106), Raptors (123-103), and Grizzlies (128-123) to reach 7-4 on the season. Los Angeles is ranked 4th in points per game in that span (122.3), 42.5% from three (3rd), and +11.7 win-plus margin (3rd). LeBron James has triple-doubled in all three of those games and the Lake Show welcomed back MVP and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Anthony Davis back to the lineup versus Memphis (21 points).

The Spurs are 6-6 this year and winners of two straight and three of the past four. Victor Wembanyama scored a career-high 50 points in the Spurs’ win over the Wizards going bananas over 32 minutes. Wemby had 29 field goal attempts (18 made) and was an impressive 8-of-16 from three. This is the final game of a five-game homestand for San Antonio where they are 5-2 on the season.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Lakers @ Spurs

● Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

● Time: 7:30 PM ET

● Site: Frost Bank Center

● City: San Antonio, Texas

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Lakers @ Spurs

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (+130), Los Angeles Lakers (-155)

● Spread: Los Angeles -3.5

● Total: 228.0

Probable starting lineups for San Antonio and Los Angeles

· San Antonio Spurs (6-6)

PG Chris Paul

SG Devin Vassell

SF Julian Champagnie

PF Harrison Barnes

C Victor Wembanyama

· Los Angeles Lakers (7-4)

PG Austin Reaves

SG Cam Reddish

SF Rui Hachimura

PF LeBron James

C Anthony Davis

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers @ Spurs

San Antonio is 6-6 ATS this season and 3-1 ATS as a home underdog.

Los Angeles is 6-5 ATS this season and an NBA-worst 0-2 ATS as a road favorite (1-1 on ML).

The Lakers are 6-5 to the Over and 3-2 to the Over on the road.

The Spurs are 4-3 to the Under at home and 3-1 to the Under as a home underdog.

LeBron James has a triple-double in three straight games.

Victor Wembanyama scored a career-high 50 points against Washington.

Anthony Davis double-doubled for the first time in four games in his last outing.

Chris Paul has recorded nine or more assists in three consecutive games.

Notable Player Props for Lakers @ Spurs

Highest Point Props

Anthony Davis O/U 27.5 Points

Victor Wembanyama O/U 25.5 Points

LeBron James O/U 24.5 Points

Austin Reaves O/U 17.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Anthony Davis O/U 12.5 Rebounds

Victor Wembanyama O/U 11.5 Rebounds

LeBron James O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

LeBron James O/U 10.5 Assists

Chris Paul O/U 8.5 Assists

Austin Reaves O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Lakers @ Spurs

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Victor Wembanyama to go Under 25.5 Points versus the Lakers:

Victor Wembanyama just hit a career-high 50 points in a dazzling performance against the Washington Wizards, leaving fans and analysts alike buzzing.

He was absolutely unstoppable, going 18-of-29 from the field, 8-of-16 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line in a 139-130 win for the Spurs. But that wasn’t a one-off – it followed a 34-point explosion and a solid 24-point outing before that. It’s safe to say Wemby is on fire right now.

But here’s the catch: once you’ve had your career-best game, the inevitable question is, can you keep it rolling? There’s always a tendency for a letdown the next time out – especially when you’re going up against a monster like Anthony Davis. The Lakers star is a favorite for Defensive Player of the Year, known for his ability to swallow up shots, disrupt offenses, and get under the skin of opponents, forcing them into foul trouble.

Last season, Wemby faced Davis and the Lakers three times, posting 30, 13, and 27 points – impressive numbers, but it’s no secret that Davis is a different kind of challenge this season. Can Wemby keep up his hot streak and notch 25+ points for the third game in a row? He’s only done it once in his young career, and with AD in the paint, this is about as tough a matchup as it gets.

So, will the 7'4" phenom keep his scoring streak alive, or will the Lakers’ defense prove to be the ultimate test? I am going Under 25.5 points for Wemby.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Lakers and the Spurs:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Los Angeles on the ML (-155)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Los Angeles -3.5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 228.0 points

