Suns vs Lakers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineup, Betting Trends and Stats

The Los Angeles Lakers broke a streak of six-straight losses to open the season with a 110-103 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Phoenix Suns squeaked out a 116-113 OT victory against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

On Friday, the Lakers continue its second home game of a three-game homestand to open the season whereas the Suns will play its second straight road game. The Lakers went 3-2 versus the Suns last season, winning three straight meetings to open the year and Phoenix winning the last two.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Suns @ Lakers

● Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

● Time: 10:00 PM ET

● Site: Crypto.Com Arena

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Suns @ Lakers

The latest odds as of Friday:

● Moneyline: Los Angeles Lakers (-120), Phoenix Suns (+100)

● Spread: Lakers -1.5

● Total: 226.5

Probable starting lineups for Los Angeles and Phoenix

· Los Angeles Lakers

PG D’Angelo Russell

SG Austin Reaves

SF Rui Hachimura

PF LeBron James

C Anthony Davis

· Phoenix Suns

PG Tyus Jones

SG Devin Booker

SF Bradley Beal

PF Kevin Durant

C Jusuf Nurkic

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Suns @ Lakers

· The Lakers went 41-46 against the spread last season and are 1-0 this year.

· The Suns are 0-1 ATS to start the season and were 35-49-2 ATS the last season, ranking third-worst only ahead of Charlotte (34-48) and Atlanta (29-54).

· The Suns have won 7 of their last 9 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division opponents.

· The Lakers’ last 3 games at home versus the Suns have stayed under the Total.

· The Suns were 17-30-2 ATS (36.2%) coming off a win last year, ranking second-worst only ahead of Charlotte (7-13).

Notable Player Props for Suns @ Lakers

Highest Point Props

Anthony Davis O/U 25.5 Points

Kevin Durant O/U 24.5 Points

Devin Booker O/U 24.5 Points

LeBron James O/U 23.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Anthony Davis O/U 12.5 Rebounds

Jusuf Nurkic O/U 9.5 Rebounds

LeBron James O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Kevin Durant O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

LeBron James O/U 7.5 Assists

Tyus Jones O/U 6.5 Assists

Devin Booker O/U 5.5 Assists

D’Angelo Russell O/U 5.5 Assists

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Anthony Davis to go for 25-plus points versus the Suns:

“Anthony Davis went 11-of-23 from the field (47.8%) and 13-of-15 (86.6%) from the free-throw line for 36 points against the Timberwolves in the season-opener. Now, he gets Jusuf Nurkic and a Suns team that lacks size and depth.

Nurkic played 22 minutes because of foul trouble (4 fouls), while Oso Ighodaro played 12 minutes and Mason Plumlee logged 14 minutes off the bench. None of those three should be able to slow Davis down.

Ivica Zubac recorded 21 points and 9 rebounds against the Suns, while Derrick Jones Jr. and Amir Coffey poured in a combined 23 points. I played Davis Over 24.5 Points at -110 odds at DraftKings. Let’s get back-to-back wins on AD.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Suns and the Lakers:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards the value of Phoenix’s ML (+100)

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards taking the points with Phoenix

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 226.5 points

