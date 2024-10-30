Thunder vs Spurs Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs link up on ESPN for a Midwest showdown between two of the youngest teams in the league.

The Thunder are 3-0 with wins over Denver (112-87), Chicago (114-95), and Atlanta (128-104). Oklahoma City hasn’t played in a close game yet and oddsmakers don’t think this will be a close contest either. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a near triple-double of 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists against the Hawks.

San Antonio is 1-2 and almost pulled out a comeback win against Houston (106-101) in the previous outing. Victor Wembanyama had an impressive all-around game against Houston setting early season-highs in rebounds (20), assists (5), and blocks (4). The Spurs will look to ride the young superstar when he takes on Chet Holgrem and the Thunder.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Spurs @ Thunder

● Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

● Time: 9:30 PM ET

● Site: Paycom Center

● City: Oklahoma City, OK

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Spurs @ Thunder

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-900), San Antonio Spurs (+600)

● Spread: Thunder -13 (-110)

● Total: 221.5

Probable starting lineups for San Antonio and Oklahoma City

· San Antonio Spurs (1-2)

PG Chris Paul

SG Julian Champagnie

SF Harrison Barnes

PF Jeremy Sochan

C Victor Wembanayma

· Oklahoma City Thunder (3-0)

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Cason Wallace

SF Luguentz Dort

PF Jalen Williams

C Chet Holgrem

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs @ Thunder

OKC is one of four teams to be unbeaten ATS (3-0)

San Antonio is 1-2 ATS to start the season.

Both OKC and San Antonio are 2-1 to the Under this year.

The Thunder went 25-15-1 ATS (62.5%) as a home favorite last season, ranking 6th-best.

The Spurs went 20-19-1 ATS (51.3%) as a road underdog last year.

The Spurs went 8-31 on the ML (20.5%) as a road underdog last year, ranking 6th-worst.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists in his previous game. SGA is 3-0 to the Over on his rebounding prop.

Victor Wembanyama has recorded at least three blocks in the last two games.

Chet Holgrem has scored at least 21 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in three straight games.

Notable Player Props for Spurs @ Thunder

Highest Point Props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 28.5 Points

Victor Wembanayam O/U 24.5 Points

Chet Holgrem O/U 19.5 Points

Jalen Williams O/U 19.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Victor Wembanayama O/U 12.5 Rebounds

Chet Holgrem O/U 9.5 Rebounds

Jeremy Sochan O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 6.5 Assists

Chris Paul O/U 6.5 Assists

Jalen Williams O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Spurs @ Thunder

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Oklahoma City’s Team Total Over 117.5 against the Spurs with a sprinkle on the Spurs 1H ML:

“If we’re talking half-unit or sprinkles, I can get down with the Spurs 1H ML at Oklahoma City. While the Thunder are -13 home favorites, they have not been tested yet and Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are hungry.

San Antonio led Dallas and Houston at halftime of their first two games before trailing in the previous outing to the Rockets. However, last season, Oklahoma City won three meetings against San Antonio by 26, 38, and 36 points, but lost one by 14 and trailed at the half.

We will know by halftime how competitive this game is, but either way, the Thunder are going to score plenty of points. OKC scored 123, 140, 132, and 127 points in four meetings with the Spurs last season. I think OKC goes for 120-plus points on the Spurs again, so give me the Thunder Team Total Over 117.5 and I would sprinkle the Spurs 1H ML for fun.”

