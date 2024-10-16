How to watch Iowa vs Michigan State college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview

It’s Iowa vs Michigan State this Saturday night on NBC and Peacock as the two programs go head-to-head for the 50th all-time meeting. The Hawkeyes currently lead the series with a 25-22-2 record.

Live coverage of Saturday’s matchup kicks off at 7:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show. See below for everything you need to know about the Iowa vs Michigan State game, including additional live stream information.

Iowa:

The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) are coming off a dominant 40-16 victory over Washington last weekend. It was the 200th win for Kirk Ferentz, who is in his 26th year as head coach of the program. His contract extends through 2029, making him the longest-tenured active coach in the FBS.

The Hawkeyes brought in a new offensive coordinator this season, Tim Lester, who has helped the team significantly improve scoring. Lester spent the 2023 season as a senior analyst for the Green Bay Packers. Before that, he spent six seasons (2017-2022) as the head coach at Western Michigan, his alma mater.

In 2023, Iowa averaged just 18 points per game and ranked last in the FBS with 234.6 yards per game. However, through the first six games this season, the team is averaging 357.2 yards per game and 29.2 points per game.

Junior RB Kaleb Johnson has been a key factor in Iowa’s improvement. He is averaging over 150 yards per game and enters Week 8 with a total of 937 rush yards, the second-most in the FBS.

Michigan State:

It’s homecoming weekend at Michigan State and the Spartans are looking to snap their 3-game losing streak and turn their season around. Their last two losses came against top-ranked opponents Ohio State and Oregon, where they scored a combined total of just 17 points, highlighting their ongoing scoring struggles this season.

The Spartans are currently ranked 118th in the FBS in scoring, averaging 19.8 points per game, and have the lowest red-zone scoring percentage in the Big Ten at 66.7%. Additionally, the team has struggled to protect the ball tying for the 6th most turnovers in the FBS this season with a total of 14.

Michigan State’s new head coach, Jonathan Smith, hired last November, faces a challenging task but has a proven track record of successful turnarounds. During his six seasons at Oregon State (2018-2023), Smith revitalized a struggling program that had finished 1-11 in 2017. By his fifth season, in 2022, Oregon State achieved a 10-3 record and ranked in the top 20.

How to watch Iowa vs Michigan State:

When: Saturday, October 19

Saturday, October 19 Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

