Iowa vs. Michigan State prediction: Odds, expert picks QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Iowa (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten) and Michigan State (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) meet in East Lansing for a Saturday night matchup on NBC and Peacock at 7:30 PM ET.

Iowa has been one of the surprise teams for bettors going 5-1 to the Over this season after beating Washington at home 40-16 last week. Now, Iowa is on the road and favored by a touchdown. The Hawkeyes are 10-4 dating back to the start of the 2021 season on the road and 1-1 this year.

Michigan State is coming off a bye week, which is perfect timing as they enter on a three-game losing streak. Granted, the losses came against Boston College, Ohio State, and Oregon, MSU needed the bye week after starting 3-0 and falling to 3-3. Last season, Michigan State went 4-8, so they are only one win away from matching last year’s win total.

Game Details and How to watch Iowa @ Michigan State

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM EST

7:30 PM EST Site: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium City: East Lansing, MI

East Lansing, MI TV/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Game odds for Iowa @ Michigan State

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

§ Moneyline: Iowa -250, Michigan State +200

§ Spread: Iowa -6.5 (-105)

§ Total: 41.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The Game Total of 41.5 was bet up from the opening line of 39.5 as bettors are likely backing Iowa’s 5-1 Over stretch to start the season. While Michigan State is 5-1 to the Under, the bye week provides a better chance for the Spartans to score after 17 points in the past two weeks. Small money will likely move Iowa -6.5 to Iowa -6 before Thursday, but most of the movement on the spread will likely come before kickoff.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between Iowa and Michigan State:

“I am not confident that Michigan State can score more than two touchdowns on Iowa’s defense, but there’s nothing like a bye week to fix a few problems.

Michigan State welcomes Iowa, then has three-ranked opponents on deck after this meeting, so they have to find some positives in this game. For Iowa, they rolled Minnesota 31-14 in the only game as a road favorite this year and could certainly post four-plus touchdowns on Michigan State.

I will ride with the OVER 41.5 between Iowa and Michigan State and hold my nose with Aidan Chiles and Cade McNamara at quarterback.”

Quarterback matchup for Iowa @ Michigan State

Iowa: Cade McNamara has one of the lowest passing yard totals through six games (794) and ranks 114th in QBR (36.8) as Iowa is asking the 5th-year senior to not turn the ball over. McNamara has delivered in wins with a 5-0 TD to interception ratio, but in the two losses, he has a 0-2 TD to interception ratio.

Cade McNamara has one of the lowest passing yard totals through six games (794) and ranks 114th in QBR (36.8) as Iowa is asking the 5th-year senior to not turn the ball over. McNamara has delivered in wins with a 5-0 TD to interception ratio, but in the two losses, he has a 0-2 TD to interception ratio. Michigan State: Aidan Chiles had this third game of the season with a touchdown pass last week and the second game without an interception. Childs has tossed 200-plus yards twice this season and MSU scored 17 combined points in the past two weeks. The Oregon State transfer has 8 interceptions to 5 touchdowns in his first season as a starter.

Hawkeyes @ Spartans player news & recent stats

Iowa is 5-1 to the Over this season and 3-3 ATS.

Michigan State is 5-1 to the Under this season and 3-3 ATS.

Michigan State is 0-3 ATS at home this season (2-1 ML) and 3-0 ATS (1-2 ML) on the road.

Iowa has won the last two meetings vs Michigan State by 10 and 42 points.

The Under has gone 5-0 in the last five meetings between Iowa and Michigan State in East Lansing.

