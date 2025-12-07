Iowa State, Kansas State decline bowl bids, each fined $500,000 by Big 12 Conference

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Syndication: The Herald-Times
2025-26 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/f0e5341/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5349x3009+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F1c%2F86%2Fa4dd28fa4c56902663043c12fec5%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1829170515
Hero World Challenge 2025 prize money: Full payout from $5 million purse
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_glasnerintv_251207.jpg
Glasner credits players for ‘huge performance’
nbc_pl_wilsonintv_251207.jpg
Wilson ‘really disappointed’ after loss to Palace
nbc_pl_guehinketiahintv_251207.jpg
Guehi, Nketiah discuss Palace’s rise up the table

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Syndication: The Herald-Times
2025-26 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/f0e5341/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5349x3009+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F1c%2F86%2Fa4dd28fa4c56902663043c12fec5%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1829170515
Hero World Challenge 2025 prize money: Full payout from $5 million purse
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_glasnerintv_251207.jpg
Glasner credits players for ‘huge performance’
nbc_pl_wilsonintv_251207.jpg
Wilson ‘really disappointed’ after loss to Palace
nbc_pl_guehinketiahintv_251207.jpg
Guehi, Nketiah discuss Palace’s rise up the table

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Iowa State, Kansas State decline bowl bids, each fined $500,000 by Big 12 Conference

  
Published December 7, 2025 02:26 PM

The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday it would fine Iowa State and Kansas State $500,000 each for opting out of bowl participation.

Both schools are going through coaching transitions with Matt Campbell leaving Iowa State for Penn State and Chris Klieman announcing his retirement.

“While the conference acknowledges the difficult timing around coaching changes, the Big 12 is responsible for fulfilling its contractual obligations to its bowl partners,” the Big 12 said in a statement.

Iowa State announced its players voted to not play in a bowl because the team doesn’t have healthy players to safety practice and play. ISU did not mention the coaching change from Campbell to Jimmy Rogers in its statement.

The Cyclones sustained numerous injuries this season while going 8-4, and members of the athletics administration and the previous coaching staff met Sunday with the players to gauge their interest in a bowl.

“The administrative staff and coaches respect and support the players decision,” athletic director Jamie Pollard said. “Our student-athletes have had an incredible season and we are grateful for their leadership as we worked through this process with them today.”

K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said he had conversations with players and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark before deciding to decline a bowl bid. The Wildcats were 6-6 after beating Colorado at home in their final home game.

“This decision was not taken lightly, but with our coaching staff transition and several uncertainties regarding player availability, I felt it was not in our best interest to try to field a team that was not representative of Kansas State University,” Taylor said. “We applaud this group for fighting back from a 2-4 record to lead us to bowl eligibility yet again, and we are happy that our seniors were able to go out on top with a victory inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.”