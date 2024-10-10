How to watch Stanford vs Notre Dame college football: Start time, TV and streaming info for Week 7 matchup

With hopes of the College Football Playoff still alive, #11 Notre Dame (4-1) gets back in action on Saturday afternoon hosting 2-3 Stanford. Following their stunning loss to unranked Northern Illinois on September 7th, they’ve won their last three and done so while scoring 41.7 points per game. Their latest win came two weeks ago against #15 Louisville, marking the Fighting Irish’s second win over a ranked opponent this season. After this weekend’s matchup, Notre Dame heads out on the road for their next two games (at Georgia Tech, at Navy). At this point, none of their remaining opponents are ranked.

The Notre Dame offense, led by senior QB Riley Leonard, has seemed to find their groove through this middle part of the season, with Leonard recording his first game of the season with multiple passing touchdowns in the win against Louisville. “It’s kind of hard to look at the bigger picture sometimes,” Leonard said after that game when asked about Notre Dame’s CFP chances. “I feel I’m very narrow in my vision. I see right now that the team is better than we were last week. The offense is better than it was last week. The defense is better than it was last week. We’re starting to roll and get our confidence back. Big picture, who knows. We have a lot of potential but right now, I think we’re doing all right.”

Stanford is coming off two tough losses, to Clemson and Virginia Tech, and getting a win against Notre Dame will require defying some frustrating recent history: Stanford has 14 straight losses to ranked teams, and hasn’t won against one since 2021, when they defeated #3 Oregon. Stanford also hasn’t recording a winning full season since 2018, marking five consecutive years without a bowl game appearance. They’ve won just three games in each of their last three seasons. Head coach Troy Taylor is still hopeful he can get the team on track, in part by pushing a historic program to modernize. “When I got here to Stanford, they hadn’t even talked about an [NIL] collective,” Taylor said prior to this season. “I was like, ‘You guys know what’s going on out there? It’s a changing world, so we better quickly adapt.’”

This matchup has lots of history, and dates back to the 1925 Rose Bowl — Saturday will mark the 38th meeting all-time between the two teams. Notre Dame leads the series 23-14, and is 13-5 at home against Stanford. For full information on how to watch Saturday’s Notre Dame game, including start time, TV, and streaming information, see below.

