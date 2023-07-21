Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 6 Clarence Lewis, senior cornerback with more experience than most realize

Listed measurements: 5-foot-11 ½, 196 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A senior, Lewis has two seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver rendering his appearing in every game in 2020 moot in terms of this eligibility clock.

Depth Chart: Lewis may end up being Notre Dame’s backup cornerback at multiple positions, behind Oklahoma State graduate transfer Thomas Harper at nickel back, behind fifth-year Cam Hart at field (wide) cornerback and behind sophomore Benjamin Morrison at boundary. The public depth chart may not show Lewis as the top reserve behind all three, but in practice, it could quite possibly be reality.

Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Lewis turned down both Virginia and Virginia Tech, as well as portions of the Big Ten, when he chose the Irish.

CAREER TO DATE

Morrison’s ascension last season, now a preseason All-American, came at Lewis’s expense. Since taking over for TaRiq Bracy halfway through the 2020 season, Lewis had started 16 straight games entering 2022. He then started the first two games last year, but soon the Morrison show began, and it was not necessarily because Lewis had stumbled.

He has been a largely steady piece of coverage throughout his career, also making 53 tackles in 2021, good for No. 3 on Notre Dame’s defense.

2020: 12 games, six starts; 33 tackles, seven passes broken up and one forced fumble.

2021: 13 games, 13 starts; 53 tackles with two for loss including one sack, five passes broken up, one interception and one forced fumble.

2022: 13 games, two starts; 29 tackles with one for loss, four passes broken up, one interception, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

QUOTES

A veteran defensive back with a history of sure tackling (115 tackles in 38 games) and a penchant for getting his hand on the ball (16 passes broken up, two interceptions and parts of four fumbles) should be well suited to nickel back duties, where Lewis spent his spring.

Harper was held out of spring practices with a shoulder injury, so there was never a good look at the coming competition between the two.

“[Lewis] played a lot of [nickel] toward the end of last season,” Irish cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens said in mid-April. “He’s very dependable. He’s having a great spring and doing a great job with it. That’s what you love about that. You have a veteran guy who understands the system and what we want him to do. We have him there, [Harper] has come over.

“That’s a great thing, that we have two guys who can really grow at that position and help us in the fall.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Rare is the cornerback not plagued by bad afternoons, and those moments linger in the public’s consciousness far longer than moments of success. Human nature creates fickle football fans.

“For Lewis, those bad afternoons have been doubly frustrating as they were the final moments of each of his two seasons. Heisman winner Devonta Smith ran by him in the Playoff semifinal in 2020, and (Oklahoma State receiver Tay) Martin’s second-half bonanza ended Lewis’ 2021.

“Of his more than 1,200 career snaps — including 800-some last season, leading the Irish defense — losing one-on-one battles to a star like Smith or a fifth-year veteran like Martin should not erase the quality of the vast majority of those snaps. As Martin bullied Lewis throughout that second half, it was never that he had so beaten Lewis. Searching the Getty Images photo database for a photo of Lewis to place atop this article, the images all are engaging. Lewis was competing for each pass. Martin simply had better positioning on all but one of them.

“Notre Dame could not roll over a safety to help Lewis, leaving him that half-step behind Martin throughout the second half, but it was hardly more than a half-step.

“Lewis is a worthwhile starting cornerback for Mickens and new defensive coordinator Al Golden to work with. When — not so much an “if” — he gets beaten for a touchdown or two at Ohio State, his worthiness will not have genuinely changed.

“A season with another half-dozen broken-up passes and a pair of interceptions will underscore Lewis’ ability, even if the season ends with Jordan Addison getting by him for a touchdown.”

Notre Dame CB Clarence Lewis gets a big PBU here. Sound technique and awareness knowing what was coming. pic.twitter.com/7h3veo6bCJ — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) September 20, 2022

2023 OUTLOOK

More than a year later, Lewis getting beaten in Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl faceplant may be the defining memory of him for many Irish fans. They are missing his plentiful contributions in 2022.

Consider, he took 300-some snaps, fewer than half of his 2021 total and fourth among cornerbacks last year. Yet Lewis’s 29 tackles were just four behind Morrison’s 33 and four ahead of Hart’s 25. Lewis’s four pass breakups were tied with them both and three ahead of Bracy’s one.

On a per-snap basis, Lewis inarguably contributed.

He will again in 2023.

If Harper is healthy, he was brought in to be Notre Dame’s nickel back, a physical presence close to the tackle box that could help alleviate some linebacker depth concerns. If Hart (shoulder) is healthy, he should start every game. If Morrison is healthy (no present worry, just finishing the bit here), he should be on the field for every competitive snap.

Yet Lewis will get snaps, and more than just to give someone rest. He has logged more than 1,600 snaps in his career. The Irish are fortunate to have such an experienced player as a depth piece at cornerback.

DOWN THE ROAD

Houston Griffith set a Notre Dame record last season by appearing in 62 career games, obviously an effect of the universal pandemic eligibility waiver.

Lewis could break that next season, currently at 38 career appearances with 26 more conceivably ahead of him.

That should not be the only reason Lewis returns to South Bend in 2024, but it may be the one that seals his thinking. After this season, he may have more than 2,000 career snaps, a number some three-year starters do not reach. The Irish coaching staff will gladly welcome back that kind of experience, particularly with Harper gone and Hart likely, as well.

A starting gig should await Lewis again in 2024, be it at nickel back or cornerback, possibly giving him starts in five different seasons, pending finding one this year.

