Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 11 Ramon Henderson, senior safety

Listed measurements: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A senior, Henderson has two seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver rendering his five games in 2020 moot in terms of this eligibility clock.

Depth Chart: Henderson will spend the preseason competing with sixth-year DJ Brown and Rhode Island graduate transfer Antonio Carter to be the starting safety alongside senior Xavier Watts.

Recruiting: Henderson is a rarity since the December early signing period was instituted in the 2018 cycle, waiting until the three-day window to make his decision. Henderson chose Notre Dame over Utah with Tennessee, Washington and Oklahoma also interested.

CAREER TO DATE

Henderson played receiver in high school, so it was always expected he would take his freshman season to learn his new position of cornerback. He did so, appearing on only special teams in 2020, before then moving to safety late in 2021 after Kyle Hamilton was sidelined for the season.

Henderson quickly took over as a starter and helped the Irish survive Hamilton’s absence. DJ Brown helped Henderson readily grow into the role, sometimes coaching him on positioning from the sideline.

And Brown then beat out Henderson for a starting role in 2022, though Henderson certainly still played plenty.

2020: 5 games.2021: 13 games, 4 starts; 14 tackles with half of one for loss and one interception along with one pass broken up.2022: 11 games, 2 starts; 23 starts with two for loss including half a sack, as well as one fumble recovered.

QUOTES

In retrospect, that 2021 move may not have been intended to be long-term for Henderson, though it became such. His speed and range always created thoughts of cornerback work, and based on safeties coach Chris O’Leary’s comments this past April, Henderson may have still practiced at cornerback a decent amount in 2022.

That will not be the case any longer.

“He can play both safety spots,” O’Leary said. “We’re trying to calm down where he moves because we’ve used him so many places. He has played in games at three, four different positions, because he’s so talented.

“Me and [cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens] always say [Henderson] is one of the most valuable guys because of what he can do. He can cover anyone on the field. He can go to corner, safety. This year, we’re trying to trim it down and make him truly a safety. That will be field and boundary.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Henderson played more than Brown to close the season, something that suggests he could do so early this year, as well. If so, Henderson may suddenly be a starter.

“His speed and overall athleticism shined in his opportunities last year, leading to some subtle summer buzz. That buzz may yield little, but it is something that has not often accompanied Notre Dame’s safeties.

“Regardless of if he starts, Henderson will find his way into the defensive rotation. He was projected as a nickel back entering last season, and per Brian Kelly, Henderson spent most of the season practicing at nickel back. If fifth-year nickel back TaRiq Bracy is played off the field for the fourth time in his five years, then perhaps Henderson will move into that need. If not, he should still be a prime candidate to round out the Irish dime package.

“New defensive coordinator Al Golden may be a linebackers coach at heart, and his best defensive unit is unquestionably the defensive line, but his safeties could be the pieces that turn Notre Dame’s defense from good to great. The Irish have cornerback worries, both in depth and quality, but they have an abundance of safeties. At least three of which — (Brandon) Joseph, (Houston) Griffith and Henderson — have spent time at cornerback.

“The coverage possibilities among that group should compensate for those cornerback concerns. Henderson will play a role in that, albeit one yet uncertain.”

2023 OUTLOOK

Henderson has the physical attributes wanted at safety, but he has not shown consistency in coverage or in tackling downfield. The bigger plays that come from such mishaps are moments the Irish obviously hope to avoid in 2023.

Henderson’s best moments may come in obvious rushing downs, chances to pair his physical attributes with senior safety Xavier Watts’s penchant for physicality. Safety is not usually a position that warrants a goal-line package, but finding a role for Henderson may necessitate it.

Bringing in Carter as a transfer was done with an understanding he would get a clear chance to start, and as a sure tackler, he will have a few advantages over Henderson.

Ramon Henderson goal line stuff. Chris O'Leary is fired up pic.twitter.com/f6JmPHToIi — Jamie Uyeyama (@jamieuyeyama) April 5, 2023

DOWN THE ROAD

Both Carter and Watts can return in 2024, setting the duo up to be two-year starters amplifying each other. Brown will be out of eligibility after this season, and after him, only Henderson has any experience among Notre Dame’s safeties.

Unless Henderson has an abhorrent 2023, he should make the 2024 safeties a three-for-two rotation. With his understanding of the entire secondary, he could support both Carter and Watts, and in that case, his playing time will be enough to justify finishing out his collegiate career in South Bend.

