Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 8 Marist Liufau, fifth-year linebacker, second season as a starter

Listed measurements: 6-foot-2 ¼, 235 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A fifth-year veteran, Liufau still has two seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver adding a year to his ticking clock despite playing 10 games that year.

Depth Chart: Liufau will be listed as a starting linebacker, likely as the Rover. Behind him should be sophomore Jaylen Sneed, pushing for playing time but not as well-versed in the scheme as Liufau.

Recruiting: The usual suspects chased the Hawaiian, a grouping Notre Dame has counterintuitively been a part of ever since Brian Polian reeled in Manti Te’o in 2008. USC, Oregon and Washington State all fell short of landing Liufau, the No. 36 outside linebacker in the class of 2019.

CAREER TO DATE

Liufua preserved a year of eligibility as a freshman, appearing in just four games, a precaution rendered unnecessary when he lost all of the 2021 season to a dislocated ankle that August. Between the two, Liufau made 22 tackles in 10 games in 2020 including 12 tackles in the season’s last two games. Most notably, he took only 206 snaps in 2020, meaning he made tackles on more than 10 percent of his snaps, an impressive rate for anyone, let alone a backup.

It then made sense for him to flash in preseason practices and look to be Notre Dame’s next playmaking linebacker before that practice injury ended such buzz.

It took some time for him to fully find his momentum in 2022, but he played well enough to join classmates JD Bertrand and Jack Kiser as Notre Dame’s three leading tacklers.

2019: 4 games.

2020: 10 games, 3 starts, 22 tackles with 1.5 for loss including half a sack.

2021: Dislocated ankle sidelined Liufau for the season.

2022: 13 games, 13 starts; 51 tackles with 4.5 for loss including half a sack, as well as one interception and one fumble recovered.

QUOTES

Liufau’s 2020 was highlighted by an adjustment to send him after North Carolina star quarterback Sam Howell. Liufau repeatedly disrupted life in the Tar Heels backfield, a large part of turning a 14-14 first quarter into a 31-17 Notre Dame rout.

But the Irish need more than dynamism off the edge from Liufau.

“Marist has to have the versatility to go on and off the ball,” Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden said toward the end of spring practices this year. “He has improved his edge stuff.”

The Irish need a more complete linebacker, one who can set the edge against the run (on the ball), get after the quarterback as he has shown and also one who can stay disciplined in coverage (off the ball).

I stopped by the Official Banking Partner of Notre Dame Athletics, Credit Union 1, to sign up for my Fighting Irish checking account today! I’ve also downloaded the mobile app so now I can bank wherever and whenever I need to. Thank you Credit Union 1!! #CU1Irish #ad pic.twitter.com/jGDXHfl1yC — Marist Liufau (@marist_09) April 26, 2023

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“He practiced before the Fiesta Bowl, and Liufau was active all spring, culminating with three tackles in the Blue-Gold Game, but nothing erases an injury from memory like a play on a fall Saturday.

“Once that is in his back pocket, the sky might be Liufau’s ceiling. His flashes in 2020 — most notably at North Carolina on Black Friday as his blitzes flummoxed Sam Howell — gave an idea of what could come from Liufua when fully incorporated into the defense. He can keep up with any running back out of the backfield, he is big enough to cover tight ends, and he is dynamic enough to shoot through a gap and catch an unsuspecting quarterback.

“Liufau’s season should not be measured by tackle numbers. Rather, only his moments of disruption will define how much of an impact he has. Between forcing fumbles, deflecting passes and tackles for loss, Liufua should knock the opposing offense off schedule at least a dozen times this season.

“To put that vague description into context: Notre Dame defended approximately 131 possessions last season (touchdowns + turnovers + punts + failed fourth-down conversions). Knocking the opposition off schedule a dozen times would mean Liufau dramatically impacted about 10 percent of their possessions.”

Writer’s Note: 4.5 tackles for loss + 1 interception + 1 pass broken up + 1 fumble recovered + 3 quarterback hurries = 9.5 disruptive plays from Liufau in 2022 on approximately 131 possessions again (not a typo, just a coincidence) = disruptions on 7.3 percent of opposing drives.

Lots of good here from the #808. Vyper Jordan Botelho (12) stones a 6-5/325 OL on the trap and then tosses him to the ground. Marist Liufau absolutely destroys the TE to get the TFL. pic.twitter.com/C4MovYym0a — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) November 8, 2022

2023 OUTLOOK

The 2021 hype predating Liufau’s dislocated ankle carried over into the 2022 preseason, seemingly held onto by many outside of the program for a full 12 months.

And then the 2022 preseason quickly tempered expectations. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman led the way, obliquely suggesting Liufau may not be full-go when the season began. There was logic to it: A dislocated ankle does not carry the same long-term worries of an Achilles injury, but it is an injury that takes plenty of time to recover from.

Liufau still played an absolute ton in 2022, more than Bertrand and nearly twice as much as Kiser. But he was not as disruptive as the 2021 and 2022 preseason hypes yearned for.

That may have been partly his role in the defense, not just rust.

Focusing on more of a forward-moving role could lean into Liufau’s instincts, the ones that flummoxed Howell back on Black Friday in 2020. A Rover tilting more toward a defensive end than a safety, if you will, could help manufacture the chaos that Notre Dame’s defensive line is not assured of creating this year with no proven stars.

DOWN THE ROAD

Liufau’s somewhat disappointing 2022 — he simply did not impress often enough — likely means he should return to college for a sixth season in 2024. One year of strong film will leave NFL teams simply wanting another. Linebackers at the next level need to be both fleet of foot and sure tacklers, things Liufau once was but now needs to show repeatedly.

Of Bertrand, Kiser and Liufau, the latter is the most likely to return in 2024 to finish up a six-year career.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0

The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie

No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end

No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle

No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience

No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago

No. 93 Armel Mukam, incoming freshman defensive end, former Stanford commit

No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a senior defensive tackle now ‘fully healthy’ after a 2022 torn ACL

No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, sophomore defensive end, former four-star recruit

No. 88 Mitchell Evans, the next starter at ‘TE U

No. 87 Cooper Flanagan, incoming freshman tight end, four-star recruit

No. 84 Kevin Bauman, senior tight end coming off a torn ACL

No. 83 Jayden Thomas, junior receiver, probable No. 1 target in 2023

No. 79 Tosh Baker, senior tackle, again a backup but next year ...

No. 78 Pat Coogan, junior interior offensive lineman

No. 77 Ty Chan, sophomore offensive tackle, former four-star recruit

No. 76 Joe Alt, first-team All-American left tackle

No. 75 Sullivan Absher, incoming freshman offensive lineman

No. 74 Billy Schrauth, sophomore left guard, likely starter

No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, fifth-year right guard, likely starter

No. 72 Sam Pendelton, early-enrolled freshman offensive lineman

No. 70 Ashton Craig, sophomore interior offensive lineman

No. 68 Michael Carmody, senior offensive lineman

No. 65 Michael Vinson, sixth-year long snapper, four-year starter

No. 64 Joe Otting, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

No. 59 Aamil Wagner, sophomore offensive tackle

No. 56 Charles Jagusah, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

No. 56 Howard Cross, fifth-year defensive tackle, multi-year starter

No. 55 Chris Terek, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

No. 54 Blake Fisher, junior right tackle, second-year starter

No. 52 Zeke Correll, fifth-year center, third-year starter

No. 51 Boubacar Traore, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit

No. 50 Rocco Spindler, junior offensive guard

No. 47 Jason Onye, junior defensive tackle on the verge of playing time

No. 44 Junior Tuihalamaka, sophomore defensive end, former linebacker

No. 42 Nolan Ziegler, sophomore linebacker, Irish legacy

No. 41 Donovan Hinish, sophomore defensive tackle following in his brother’s footsteps

No. 40 Joshua Burnham, sophomore linebacker-turned-Vyper end

No. 38 Davis Sherwood, junior fullback/H-back, former walk-on

No. 34 Drayk Bowen, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, baseball infielder

No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end

No. 29 Christian Gray, early-enrolled freshman cornerback coming off a knee injury

No. 29 Matt Salerno, sixth-year receiver, former walk-on

No. 27 JD Bertrand, fifth-year linebacker, third-year starter, possible captain

No. 25 Preston Zinter, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, subtle recruiting win

No. 24 Jack Kiser, fifth-year linebacker, third-year starter, most efficient defender

No. 24 Jadarian Price, sophomore RB, reportedly recovered from an Achilles injury

No. 23 Jaiden Ausberry, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, four-star recruit

No. 22 Ben Minich, early-enrolled freshman safety, four-star recruit

No. 22 Jeremiyah Love, incoming freshman running back, four-star recruit

No. 21 Adon Shuler, early-enrolled freshman safety coming off shoulder surgery

No. 20 Benjamin Morrison, sophomore cornerback, preseason All-American

No. 19 Jaden Greathouse, early-enrolled freshman receiver, Blue-Gold Game star

No. 18 Steve Angeli, sophomore quarterback, competing for the backup role

No. 18 Chance Tucker, junior cornerback

No. 17 Brenan Vernon, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit

No. 17 Rico Flores Jr., early-enrolled freshman receiver, four-star recruit

No. 16 Micah Bell, incoming freshman cornerback, speedy four-star recruit

No. 15 Ryan Barnes, junior cornerback

No. 14 Bryce McFerson, sophomore punter facing a challenge for a second straight year

No. 14 Braylon James, early-enrolled freshman receiver, four-star recruit

No. 13 Holden Staes, sophomore tight end, up 20 pounds in a year

No. 13 Thomas Harper, Oklahoma State graduate transfer safety/nickel back

No. 12 Penn State RB transfer Devyn Ford gives Notre Dame newly-needed backfield depth, experience

No. 12 Jordan Botelho, senior Vyper defensive end

No. 11 KK Smith, incoming freshman receiver, speedster

No. 11 Ramon Henderson, senior safety

No. 10 Sam Hartman, Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback, QB1

No. 9 Eli Raridon, sophomore tight end coming off a second ACL tear

No. 8 Kenny Minchey, early-enrolled freshman quarterback, former Pittsburgh commit

No. 4 Rhode Island transfer safety Antonio Carter gives Notre Dame desperately needed backline depth

tweet to @d_farmer