MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Early 2025 Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Reliever Rankings
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_alcyyoung_240717.jpg
MLB trade deadline could impact AL Cy Young race
nbc_bte_aleast_240717.jpg
Evaluating Orioles as a bet to win AL East
nbc_bte_falconsnfcsouth_240717.jpg
Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Shortstop Rankings

  
Published July 18, 2024 05:54 AM

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other other preliminary 2025 rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Early 2025 Shortstop rankings

2025ShortstopsTeam2024July
1Bobby Witt Jr.Royals11
2Gunnar HendersonOrioles72
3Elly De La CruzReds43
4Mookie BettsDodgers1 2B14
5CJ AbramsNationals64
6Trea TurnerPhillies26
7Corey SeagerRangers55
8Francisco LindorMets97
9Oneil CruzPirates88
10Bo BichetteBlue Jays39
11Ezequiel TovarRockies1411
12Anthony VolpeYankees1310
13Willy Adames1816
14Zach NetoAngels1722
15Jeremy PenaAstros1619
16Masyn WinnCardinals2723
17Carlos CorreaTwins1913
18Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox68 OF24
19Ha-Seong KimPadres*2017
20Trevor StoryRed Sox12NR
21Dansby SwansonCubs1520
22David HamiltonRed Sox4928
23Willi CastroTwins36 3B26
24Amed Rosario3332
25J.P. CrawfordMariners2634
26Jacob WilsonAthleticsNRNR
27Jordan LawlarDiamondbacks4351
28Xavier EdwardsMarlins40 2B45 2B
29Carson WilliamsRays94NR
30Jose CaballeroRays3130
31Brayan RocchioGuardians4142
32Josh H. SmithRangers7541
33Isiah Kiner-FalefaBlue JaysNRNR
34Colson MontgomeryWhite Sox65NR
35Dylan MooreMariners42 2B33
36Nacho Alvarez Jr.BravesNRNR
37Osleivis BasabeRays62NR
38Orlando ArciaBraves3238
39Marcelo MeyerRed Sox93NR
40Javier BaezTigers3445
41Blaze AlexanderDiamondbacks57NR
42Casey SchmittGiants61NR
43Edmundo SosaPhillies61 3B48
44Romy GonzalezRed Sox55 2BNR
45Trey SweeneyDodgers108NR
46Javier SanojaMarlinsNRNR
47Miguel RojasDodgers*71NR
48Marco LucianoGiants4855
49Adalberto Mondesi36NR
50Cole YoungMarinersNRNR

  • There’s a huge drop-off after Dansby Swanson at No. 20; I have Swanson ranked 124th among position players and No. 21 shortstop David Hamilton 186th. Of course, some of those youngsters in the 20s and 30s could move up quickly if they get second half auditions and impress.
  • I’m guessing Amed Rosario will get a starting job in free agency this time around; he should have last winter, but the Rays ended up landing him on a bargain $1.5 million contract. He belongs at second base, not shortstop, these days, but that’s fine. He’s hit .308/.332/.418 for a 115 OPS+, which ranks third on the Rays.
  • The bottom of the list is weak enough that I even had some room for Adalberto Mondesi, even though he hasn’t played since suffering a torn ACL in Apr. 2022. He’s still just 29, incredibly enough.