Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Shortstop Rankings
Published July 18, 2024 05:54 AM
An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.
Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Click to see other other preliminary 2025 rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH
Early 2025 Shortstop rankings
|2025
|Shortstops
|Team
|2024
|July
|1
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|1
|1
|2
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|7
|2
|3
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|4
|3
|4
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|1 2B
|14
|5
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|6
|4
|6
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|2
|6
|7
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|5
|5
|8
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|9
|7
|9
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|8
|8
|10
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|3
|9
|11
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|14
|11
|12
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|13
|10
|13
|Willy Adames
|18
|16
|14
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|17
|22
|15
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|16
|19
|16
|Masyn Winn
|Cardinals
|27
|23
|17
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|19
|13
|18
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|68 OF
|24
|19
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres*
|20
|17
|20
|Trevor Story
|Red Sox
|12
|NR
|21
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|15
|20
|22
|David Hamilton
|Red Sox
|49
|28
|23
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|36 3B
|26
|24
|Amed Rosario
|33
|32
|25
|J.P. Crawford
|Mariners
|26
|34
|26
|Jacob Wilson
|Athletics
|NR
|NR
|27
|Jordan Lawlar
|Diamondbacks
|43
|51
|28
|Xavier Edwards
|Marlins
|40 2B
|45 2B
|29
|Carson Williams
|Rays
|94
|NR
|30
|Jose Caballero
|Rays
|31
|30
|31
|Brayan Rocchio
|Guardians
|41
|42
|32
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|75
|41
|33
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Blue Jays
|NR
|NR
|34
|Colson Montgomery
|White Sox
|65
|NR
|35
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|42 2B
|33
|36
|Nacho Alvarez Jr.
|Braves
|NR
|NR
|37
|Osleivis Basabe
|Rays
|62
|NR
|38
|Orlando Arcia
|Braves
|32
|38
|39
|Marcelo Meyer
|Red Sox
|93
|NR
|40
|Javier Baez
|Tigers
|34
|45
|41
|Blaze Alexander
|Diamondbacks
|57
|NR
|42
|Casey Schmitt
|Giants
|61
|NR
|43
|Edmundo Sosa
|Phillies
|61 3B
|48
|44
|Romy Gonzalez
|Red Sox
|55 2B
|NR
|45
|Trey Sweeney
|Dodgers
|108
|NR
|46
|Javier Sanoja
|Marlins
|NR
|NR
|47
|Miguel Rojas
|Dodgers*
|71
|NR
|48
|Marco Luciano
|Giants
|48
|55
|49
|Adalberto Mondesi
|36
|NR
|50
|Cole Young
|Mariners
|NR
|NR
- There’s a huge drop-off after Dansby Swanson at No. 20; I have Swanson ranked 124th among position players and No. 21 shortstop David Hamilton 186th. Of course, some of those youngsters in the 20s and 30s could move up quickly if they get second half auditions and impress.
- I’m guessing Amed Rosario will get a starting job in free agency this time around; he should have last winter, but the Rays ended up landing him on a bargain $1.5 million contract. He belongs at second base, not shortstop, these days, but that’s fine. He’s hit .308/.332/.418 for a 115 OPS+, which ranks third on the Rays.
- The bottom of the list is weak enough that I even had some room for Adalberto Mondesi, even though he hasn’t played since suffering a torn ACL in Apr. 2022. He’s still just 29, incredibly enough.