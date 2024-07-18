Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Shortstop Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

2025 Shortstops Team 2024 July 1 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals 1 1 2 Gunnar Henderson Orioles 7 2 3 Elly De La Cruz Reds 4 3 4 Mookie Betts Dodgers 1 2B 14 5 CJ Abrams Nationals 6 4 6 Trea Turner Phillies 2 6 7 Corey Seager Rangers 5 5 8 Francisco Lindor Mets 9 7 9 Oneil Cruz Pirates 8 8 10 Bo Bichette Blue Jays 3 9 11 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies 14 11 12 Anthony Volpe Yankees 13 10 13 Willy Adames 18 16 14 Zach Neto Angels 17 22 15 Jeremy Pena Astros 16 19 16 Masyn Winn Cardinals 27 23 17 Carlos Correa Twins 19 13 18 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 68 OF 24 19 Ha-Seong Kim Padres* 20 17 20 Trevor Story Red Sox 12 NR 21 Dansby Swanson Cubs 15 20 22 David Hamilton Red Sox 49 28 23 Willi Castro Twins 36 3B 26 24 Amed Rosario 33 32 25 J.P. Crawford Mariners 26 34 26 Jacob Wilson Athletics NR NR 27 Jordan Lawlar Diamondbacks 43 51 28 Xavier Edwards Marlins 40 2B 45 2B 29 Carson Williams Rays 94 NR 30 Jose Caballero Rays 31 30 31 Brayan Rocchio Guardians 41 42 32 Josh H. Smith Rangers 75 41 33 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Blue Jays NR NR 34 Colson Montgomery White Sox 65 NR 35 Dylan Moore Mariners 42 2B 33 36 Nacho Alvarez Jr. Braves NR NR 37 Osleivis Basabe Rays 62 NR 38 Orlando Arcia Braves 32 38 39 Marcelo Meyer Red Sox 93 NR 40 Javier Baez Tigers 34 45 41 Blaze Alexander Diamondbacks 57 NR 42 Casey Schmitt Giants 61 NR 43 Edmundo Sosa Phillies 61 3B 48 44 Romy Gonzalez Red Sox 55 2B NR 45 Trey Sweeney Dodgers 108 NR 46 Javier Sanoja Marlins NR NR 47 Miguel Rojas Dodgers* 71 NR 48 Marco Luciano Giants 48 55 49 Adalberto Mondesi 36 NR 50 Cole Young Mariners NR NR

There’s a huge drop-off after Dansby Swanson at No. 20; I have Swanson ranked 124th among position players and No. 21 shortstop David Hamilton 186th. Of course, some of those youngsters in the 20s and 30s could move up quickly if they get second half auditions and impress.

I’m guessing Amed Rosario will get a starting job in free agency this time around; he should have last winter, but the Rays ended up landing him on a bargain $1.5 million contract. He belongs at second base, not shortstop, these days, but that’s fine. He’s hit .308/.332/.418 for a 115 OPS+, which ranks third on the Rays.