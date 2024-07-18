Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Third Baseman Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

2025 Third basemen Team 2024 July 1 Austin Riley Braves 1 4 2 Jose Ramirez Guardians 3 3 3 Rafael Devers Red Sox 4 5 4 Royce Lewis Twins 7 6 5 Manny Machado Padres 6 7 6 Christopher Morel Cubs 14 OF 9 7 Josh Jung Rangers 9 15 8 Spencer Steer Reds 16 10 9 Maikel Garcia Royals 8 8 10 Ryan McMahon Rockies 18 13 11 Jordan Westburg Orioles 22 12 12 Isaac Paredes Rays 17 17 13 Coby Mayo Orioles 67 35 14 Noelvi Marte Reds 27 20 15 Alex Bregman 13 16 16 Yandy Diaz Rays 11 18 17 Mark Vientos Mets 11 DH 26 18 Luis Rengifo Angels 28 19 19 Jose Miranda Twins 54 28 20 Nolan Arenado Cardinals 14 22 21 Matt Chapman Giants* 21 23 22 Brooks Lee Twins 53 SS 46 SS 23 Junior Caminero Rays 31 44 24 J.D. Martinez 15 31 25 Ke’Bryan Hayes Pirates 12 29 26 Max Muncy Dodgers 20 27 27 Willi Castro Twins 36 25 28 Amed Rosario 33 SS 38 29 Joey Ortiz Brewers 33 2B 32 30 Jorge Soler Giants 29 37 31 Matt Shaw Cubs 55 SS NR 32 Matt Vierling Tigers 41 33 33 Brett Baty Mets 33 54 34 Yoan Moncada White Sox* 32 57 35 Jose Caballero Rays 31 SS 34 36 Jace Jung Tigers 92 2B NR 37 Oswald Peraza Yankees 59 NR 38 Ramon Urias Orioles 66 63 39 Josh H. Smith Rangers 78 48 40 Anthony Rendon Angels 34 46 41 Trey Lipscomb Nationals 63 NR 42 Josh Rojas Mariners 49 52 43 Eugenio Suarez Diamondbacks* 37 51 44 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Blue Jays 44 41 45 Brady House Nationals 84 NR 46 Jon Berti Yankees 38 64 47 Dylan Moore Mariners 42 2B 39 48 Brett Harris Athletics 97 NR 49 Donovan Solano 49 2B 45 50 Ezequiel Duran Rangers 35 NR 51 Lenyn Sosa White Sox 48 2B NR 52 Nolan Schanuel Angels 39 40 53 Graham Pauley Padres 43 NR 54 Nick Senzel White Sox 26 36 55 Luis Urias Mariners 39 2B NR 56 Jorbit Vivas Yankees 73 NR 57 Jared Triolo Pirates 25 NR 58 Bryan Ramos White Sox 86 NR 58 Edmundo Sosa Phillies 61 60 60 Addison Barger Blue Jays 221 OF NR

With Gunnar Henderson, Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer all set to lose third base eligibility, this list is definitely weaker for 2025 than the 2024 version. For instance, Josh Jung is two spots higher here than he was at the beginning of this year, but he’s about 10 spots lower in the top 300.