Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Third Baseman Rankings
Published July 18, 2024 05:55 AM
An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.
Early 2025 Third Baseman rankings
|2025
|Third basemen
|Team
|2024
|July
|1
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|1
|4
|2
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|3
|3
|3
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|4
|5
|4
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|7
|6
|5
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|6
|7
|6
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|14 OF
|9
|7
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|9
|15
|8
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|16
|10
|9
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|8
|8
|10
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|18
|13
|11
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|22
|12
|12
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|17
|17
|13
|Coby Mayo
|Orioles
|67
|35
|14
|Noelvi Marte
|Reds
|27
|20
|15
|Alex Bregman
|13
|16
|16
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|11
|18
|17
|Mark Vientos
|Mets
|11 DH
|26
|18
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|28
|19
|19
|Jose Miranda
|Twins
|54
|28
|20
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|14
|22
|21
|Matt Chapman
|Giants*
|21
|23
|22
|Brooks Lee
|Twins
|53 SS
|46 SS
|23
|Junior Caminero
|Rays
|31
|44
|24
|J.D. Martinez
|15
|31
|25
|Ke’Bryan Hayes
|Pirates
|12
|29
|26
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|20
|27
|27
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|36
|25
|28
|Amed Rosario
|33 SS
|38
|29
|Joey Ortiz
|Brewers
|33 2B
|32
|30
|Jorge Soler
|Giants
|29
|37
|31
|Matt Shaw
|Cubs
|55 SS
|NR
|32
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|41
|33
|33
|Brett Baty
|Mets
|33
|54
|34
|Yoan Moncada
|White Sox*
|32
|57
|35
|Jose Caballero
|Rays
|31 SS
|34
|36
|Jace Jung
|Tigers
|92 2B
|NR
|37
|Oswald Peraza
|Yankees
|59
|NR
|38
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|66
|63
|39
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|78
|48
|40
|Anthony Rendon
|Angels
|34
|46
|41
|Trey Lipscomb
|Nationals
|63
|NR
|42
|Josh Rojas
|Mariners
|49
|52
|43
|Eugenio Suarez
|Diamondbacks*
|37
|51
|44
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Blue Jays
|44
|41
|45
|Brady House
|Nationals
|84
|NR
|46
|Jon Berti
|Yankees
|38
|64
|47
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|42 2B
|39
|48
|Brett Harris
|Athletics
|97
|NR
|49
|Donovan Solano
|49 2B
|45
|50
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|35
|NR
|51
|Lenyn Sosa
|White Sox
|48 2B
|NR
|52
|Nolan Schanuel
|Angels
|39
|40
|53
|Graham Pauley
|Padres
|43
|NR
|54
|Nick Senzel
|White Sox
|26
|36
|55
|Luis Urias
|Mariners
|39 2B
|NR
|56
|Jorbit Vivas
|Yankees
|73
|NR
|57
|Jared Triolo
|Pirates
|25
|NR
|58
|Bryan Ramos
|White Sox
|86
|NR
|58
|Edmundo Sosa
|Phillies
|61
|60
|60
|Addison Barger
|Blue Jays
|221 OF
|NR
- With Gunnar Henderson, Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer all set to lose third base eligibility, this list is definitely weaker for 2025 than the 2024 version. For instance, Josh Jung is two spots higher here than he was at the beginning of this year, but he’s about 10 spots lower in the top 300.
- Two Double-A Tennessee infielders made the rankings: Matt Shaw is 31st here and James Triantos checks in 44th at second base. Both Cubs prospects are really interesting for fantasy purposes in part because of their stolen base ability. Shaw has 10 homers and 20 steals while playing mostly third base this year. Triantos, who is hitting .301 with seven homers and 30 steals, is back playing second base regularly now after getting a brief look in center field last month. If he were better defensively, he’d be higher on the list, but he might have to break in as a left fielder. Shaw probably has the better chance of establishing himself early next year, especially since Christopher Morel has struggled to lock down third base.