Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Third Baseman Rankings

  
Published July 18, 2024 05:55 AM

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other other preliminary 2025 rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Early 2025 Third Baseman rankings

2025Third basemenTeam2024July
1Austin RileyBraves14
2Jose RamirezGuardians33
3Rafael DeversRed Sox45
4Royce LewisTwins76
5Manny MachadoPadres67
6Christopher MorelCubs14 OF9
7Josh JungRangers915
8Spencer SteerReds1610
9Maikel GarciaRoyals88
10Ryan McMahonRockies1813
11Jordan WestburgOrioles2212
12Isaac ParedesRays1717
13Coby MayoOrioles6735
14Noelvi MarteReds2720
15Alex Bregman1316
16Yandy DiazRays1118
17Mark VientosMets11 DH26
18Luis RengifoAngels2819
19Jose MirandaTwins5428
20Nolan ArenadoCardinals1422
21Matt ChapmanGiants*2123
22Brooks LeeTwins53 SS46 SS
23Junior CamineroRays3144
24J.D. Martinez1531
25Ke’Bryan HayesPirates1229
26Max MuncyDodgers2027
27Willi CastroTwins3625
28Amed Rosario33 SS38
29Joey OrtizBrewers33 2B32
30Jorge SolerGiants2937
31Matt ShawCubs55 SSNR
32Matt VierlingTigers4133
33Brett BatyMets3354
34Yoan MoncadaWhite Sox*3257
35Jose CaballeroRays31 SS34
36Jace JungTigers92 2BNR
37Oswald PerazaYankees59NR
38Ramon UriasOrioles6663
39Josh H. SmithRangers7848
40Anthony RendonAngels3446
41Trey LipscombNationals63NR
42Josh RojasMariners4952
43Eugenio SuarezDiamondbacks*3751
44Isiah Kiner-FalefaBlue Jays4441
45Brady HouseNationals84NR
46Jon BertiYankees3864
47Dylan MooreMariners42 2B39
48Brett HarrisAthletics97NR
49Donovan Solano49 2B45
50Ezequiel DuranRangers35NR
51Lenyn SosaWhite Sox48 2BNR
52Nolan SchanuelAngels3940
53Graham PauleyPadres43NR
54Nick SenzelWhite Sox2636
55Luis UriasMariners39 2BNR
56Jorbit VivasYankees73NR
57Jared TrioloPirates25NR
58Bryan RamosWhite Sox86NR
58Edmundo SosaPhillies6160
60Addison BargerBlue Jays221 OFNR

  • With Gunnar Henderson, Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer all set to lose third base eligibility, this list is definitely weaker for 2025 than the 2024 version. For instance, Josh Jung is two spots higher here than he was at the beginning of this year, but he’s about 10 spots lower in the top 300.
  • Two Double-A Tennessee infielders made the rankings: Matt Shaw is 31st here and James Triantos checks in 44th at second base. Both Cubs prospects are really interesting for fantasy purposes in part because of their stolen base ability. Shaw has 10 homers and 20 steals while playing mostly third base this year. Triantos, who is hitting .301 with seven homers and 30 steals, is back playing second base regularly now after getting a brief look in center field last month. If he were better defensively, he’d be higher on the list, but he might have to break in as a left fielder. Shaw probably has the better chance of establishing himself early next year, especially since Christopher Morel has struggled to lock down third base.