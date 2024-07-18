 Skip navigation
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outfielder Rankings

  
Published July 18, 2024 05:56 AM

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other other preliminary 2025 rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Early 2025 Outfielder rankings

2025OutfieldersTeam2024July
1Aaron JudgeYankees51
2Julio RodriguezMariners35
3Kyle TuckerAstros63
4Juan Soto82
5Fernando Tatis Jr.Padres413
6Yordan AlvarezAstros74
7Corbin CarrollDiamondbacks214
8Wyatt LangfordRangers2420
9Ronald Acuna Jr.Braves1NR
10Jarren DuranRed Sox186
11Luis Robert Jr.White Sox128
12Riley GreeneTigers3122
13Michael Harris IIBraves1131
14Jazz Chisholm Jr.Marlins1617
15Adolis GarciaRangers137
16Steven KwanGuardians3610
17Mike TroutAngels1532
18Spencer SteerReds2721
19Randy ArozarenaRays1712
20Bryan ReynoldsPirates2219
21Christian YelichBrewers3515
22Teoscar Hernandez299
23Jackson MerrillPadres40 SS51
24Josh LoweRays3026
25Jackson ChourioBrewers4054
26Seiya SuzukiCubs2023
27Cody BellingerCubs*1918
28James WoodNationals18653
29Brandon NimmoMets4329
30Ian HappCubs2836
31Tyler O’Neill2625
32Anthony Santander4230
33Nolan JonesRockies1034
34Evan CarterRangers3471
35Taylor WardAngels4624
36Heliot RamosGiants28055
37George SpringerBlue Jays2528
38Brenton DoyleRockies6440
39Nick CastellanosPhillies3335
40Lourdes Gurriel Jr.Diamondbacks3837
41Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox6850
42Heston KjerstadOrioles7 DH72
43Garrett MitchellBrewers6663
44Byron BuxtonTwins4 DH42
45Wilyer AbreuRed Sox10956
46Jung Hoo LeeGiants53NR
47Colton CowserOrioles16246
48Daulton VarshoBlue Jays3741
49Brendan DonovanCardinals4744
50Brandon MarshPhillies5958
51Jurickson Profar24138
52TJ FriedlReds5847
53Jordan WalkerCardinals21129
54Alec BurlesonCardinals14148
55Dylan CrewsNationals200NR
56Cedric MullinsOrioles4443
57Bryan De La CruzMarlins8049
58Kerry CarpenterTigers6088
59Tommy EdmanCardinals5776
60Starling MarteMets5064
61Jasson DominguezYankees91163
62Lawrence ButlerAthletics144180
63Jarred KelenicBraves6959
64Pete Crow-ArmstrongCubs149131
65Lars NootbaarCardinals6765
66Lane ThomasNationals3233
67JJ BledayAthletics125110
68Jordan BeckRockiesNR128
69Brent RookerAthletics12078
70Jacob YoungNationals13467
71Jo AdellAngels10557
72Johan RojasPhillies7773
73Jesus SanchezMarlins9284
74Miguel VargasDodgers37 2B107
75Charlie CondonRockiesNRNR
76Max Kepler7168
77Alek ThomasDiamondbacks7294
78Willi CastroTwins10260
79Alex Verdugo5645
80Amed Rosario33 SS92
81Ryan O’HearnOrioles*10662
82Leody TaverasRangers4974
83Matt VierlingTigers11781
84Jose SiriRays6369
85Andy PagesDodgers18085
86Davis SchneiderBlue Jays38 2B75
87Joey LoperfidoAstros21287
88Trevor LarnachTwins18877
89Jesse Winker17 DH66
90Victor Scott IICardinals62NR
91Luis MatosGiants121152
92Harrison Bader12286
93Chas McCormickAstros4170
94James OutmanDodgers5193
95Parker MeadowsTigers4896
96MJ MelendezRoyals90100
97Matt WallnerTwins73126
98Esteury RuizAthletics55117
99Emmanuel RodriguezTwins277NR
100Sal FrelickBrewers87106
101Jhonkensy NoelGuardians272101
102Jake MeyersAstros11582
103Jack SuwinskiPirates65108
104Angel MartinezGuardians105 SSNR
105Jake McCarthyDiamondbacks9499
106Andrew BenintendiWhite Sox5298
107LaMonte Wade Jr.Giants119109
108Austin HaysOrioles116156
109Owen CaissieCubs235NR
110Justyn-Henry MalloyTigers68 3B135
111Chase DeLauterGuardians158NR
112Michael Conforto153137
113Wenceel PerezTigers82 2B118
114Kyle IsbelRoyals86103
115Chandler SimpsonRays258NR
116Manuel MargotTwins*110150
117Tommy Pham98104
118Michael TogliaRockies59 1B119
119Tyler FreemanGuardians30 3B130
120Jonatan ClaseMariners201NR
121Jake FraleyReds8397
122Dominic CanzoneMariners113146
123David FryGuardiansNRNR
124Victor Robles85148
125Tyrone TaylorMets114143
126Rece HindsReds260NR
127Luke RaleyMariners108102
128Alex KirilloffTwins82151
129Will BensonReds70105
130Gavin SheetsWhite Sox187122
131Hunter GoodmanRockies193133
132Nelson VelazquezRoyals84155
133Austin MartinTwins72 2B166
134Hunter RenfroeRoyals*95123
135Richie PalaciosRays152136
136Trent GrishamYankees150147
137Pavin SmithDiamondbacks223NR
138Daniel SchneemannGuardiansn/a112
139Edward OlivaresPirates100116
140Dylan MooreMariners13795
141Jacob MeltonAstros207NR
142Nick GordonMarlins99132
143Eddie Rosario89114
144Ramon LaureanoBraves107153
145Ji Hwan BaePirates132165
146Ezequiel DuranRangers101NR
147Sean BouchardRockies79164
148Stone GarrettNationals97172
149Whit Merrifield103157
150Mauricio DubonAstros154134
151Mitch HanigerMariners93124
152Kyle StowersOrioles174NR
153Blake PerkinsBrewers237149
154Zac VeenRockies160NR
155Mike YastrzemskiGiants118173
156Oscar ColasWhite Sox179NR
157Jonny DeLucaRays161158
158Roman AnthonyRed Sox229NR
159Yanquiel FernandezRockies226NR
160Dairon BlancoRoyals104139
161Connor JoePirates181127
162Will BrennanGuardians148176
163Spencer JonesYankees215NR
164Adam Duvall112113
165Colby ThomasAthleticsNRNR
166Drew GilbertMets183NR
167Greg JonesRockies50 SSNR
168Jason Heyward129145
169Austin Slater143NR
170Michael SianiCardinals244168
171Mike TauchmanCubs192144
172Alexander CanarioCubs14 DHNR
173Addison BargerBlue Jays221NR
174Miguel AndujarAthletics15680
175Gavin CrossRoyalsNRNR

  • Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his right ACL on July 10, 2021 and was back the following April 28, so a similar timetable this time around with his torn left ACL, suffered May 26, would put him on track for Opening Day. Still, I’d expect the Braves to sit him for an extra few weeks, most likely. Ideally, they’d also be able to give him some DH time after bringing him back, but that would mean using Marcell Ozuna in the outfield, which is a scary thought. He played just two games in the field last year and has yet to appear there this season.
  • The outfield free agent crop behind Juan Soto looks better than expected, what with Teoscar Hernández, Anthony Santander, Tyler O’Neill, Jurickson Profar all thriving. It will be interesting to see whether Cody Bellinger joins the group. He has player options of $27.5 million for next year and $25 million for 2026, and given his somewhat disappointing numbers prior to suffering a fractured finger, it seems likely that he’ll opt into spending next year with the Cubs. Perhaps a big September would change that.
  • While thought was given to integrating top overall pick Travis Bazzana, I’ve included just one 2024 draftee in the 2025 rankings, No. 3 pick Charlie Condon of the Rockies. It’s doubtful that Condon will open next year in the majors, but he might be beating down the door by May or June. He slugged 62 homers for the University of Georgia the past two seasons and he had a ridiculous .433/.556/1.009 line in 60 games this season. Primarily a third baseman at Georgia, he’s likely to play the outfield corners for the Rockies. Bazzana, a second baseman selected by the Guardians, might also be ready to contribute next year, but it’s going to be tough to overtake Cleveland’s bevy of infield options that quickly.
  • Lane Thomas is a tricky one. With eight homers and 23 steals in 68 games this season, he’s clearly a top-30 fantasy outfielder while playing regularly and batting in the top third of the Nationals lineup. Thomas, though, is a bad defender with a .610 OPS against righties this season and a .679 mark in his career. I might be underselling him here at No. 66 if the Nationals choose to keep him, but they do have Dylan Crews on the way and even they’re going to eventually figure out that he’s not really helping them versus righties.