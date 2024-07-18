Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outfielder Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

Early 2025 Outfielder rankings

2025 Outfielders Team 2024 July 1 Aaron Judge Yankees 5 1 2 Julio Rodriguez Mariners 3 5 3 Kyle Tucker Astros 6 3 4 Juan Soto 8 2 5 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres 4 13 6 Yordan Alvarez Astros 7 4 7 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks 2 14 8 Wyatt Langford Rangers 24 20 9 Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves 1 NR 10 Jarren Duran Red Sox 18 6 11 Luis Robert Jr. White Sox 12 8 12 Riley Greene Tigers 31 22 13 Michael Harris II Braves 11 31 14 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Marlins 16 17 15 Adolis Garcia Rangers 13 7 16 Steven Kwan Guardians 36 10 17 Mike Trout Angels 15 32 18 Spencer Steer Reds 27 21 19 Randy Arozarena Rays 17 12 20 Bryan Reynolds Pirates 22 19 21 Christian Yelich Brewers 35 15 22 Teoscar Hernandez 29 9 23 Jackson Merrill Padres 40 SS 51 24 Josh Lowe Rays 30 26 25 Jackson Chourio Brewers 40 54 26 Seiya Suzuki Cubs 20 23 27 Cody Bellinger Cubs* 19 18 28 James Wood Nationals 186 53 29 Brandon Nimmo Mets 43 29 30 Ian Happ Cubs 28 36 31 Tyler O’Neill 26 25 32 Anthony Santander 42 30 33 Nolan Jones Rockies 10 34 34 Evan Carter Rangers 34 71 35 Taylor Ward Angels 46 24 36 Heliot Ramos Giants 280 55 37 George Springer Blue Jays 25 28 38 Brenton Doyle Rockies 64 40 39 Nick Castellanos Phillies 33 35 40 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks 38 37 41 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 68 50 42 Heston Kjerstad Orioles 7 DH 72 43 Garrett Mitchell Brewers 66 63 44 Byron Buxton Twins 4 DH 42 45 Wilyer Abreu Red Sox 109 56 46 Jung Hoo Lee Giants 53 NR 47 Colton Cowser Orioles 162 46 48 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays 37 41 49 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 47 44 50 Brandon Marsh Phillies 59 58 51 Jurickson Profar 241 38 52 TJ Friedl Reds 58 47 53 Jordan Walker Cardinals 21 129 54 Alec Burleson Cardinals 141 48 55 Dylan Crews Nationals 200 NR 56 Cedric Mullins Orioles 44 43 57 Bryan De La Cruz Marlins 80 49 58 Kerry Carpenter Tigers 60 88 59 Tommy Edman Cardinals 57 76 60 Starling Marte Mets 50 64 61 Jasson Dominguez Yankees 91 163 62 Lawrence Butler Athletics 144 180 63 Jarred Kelenic Braves 69 59 64 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs 149 131 65 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals 67 65 66 Lane Thomas Nationals 32 33 67 JJ Bleday Athletics 125 110 68 Jordan Beck Rockies NR 128 69 Brent Rooker Athletics 120 78 70 Jacob Young Nationals 134 67 71 Jo Adell Angels 105 57 72 Johan Rojas Phillies 77 73 73 Jesus Sanchez Marlins 92 84 74 Miguel Vargas Dodgers 37 2B 107 75 Charlie Condon Rockies NR NR 76 Max Kepler 71 68 77 Alek Thomas Diamondbacks 72 94 78 Willi Castro Twins 102 60 79 Alex Verdugo 56 45 80 Amed Rosario 33 SS 92 81 Ryan O’Hearn Orioles* 106 62 82 Leody Taveras Rangers 49 74 83 Matt Vierling Tigers 117 81 84 Jose Siri Rays 63 69 85 Andy Pages Dodgers 180 85 86 Davis Schneider Blue Jays 38 2B 75 87 Joey Loperfido Astros 212 87 88 Trevor Larnach Twins 188 77 89 Jesse Winker 17 DH 66 90 Victor Scott II Cardinals 62 NR 91 Luis Matos Giants 121 152 92 Harrison Bader 122 86 93 Chas McCormick Astros 41 70 94 James Outman Dodgers 51 93 95 Parker Meadows Tigers 48 96 96 MJ Melendez Royals 90 100 97 Matt Wallner Twins 73 126 98 Esteury Ruiz Athletics 55 117 99 Emmanuel Rodriguez Twins 277 NR 100 Sal Frelick Brewers 87 106 101 Jhonkensy Noel Guardians 272 101 102 Jake Meyers Astros 115 82 103 Jack Suwinski Pirates 65 108 104 Angel Martinez Guardians 105 SS NR 105 Jake McCarthy Diamondbacks 94 99 106 Andrew Benintendi White Sox 52 98 107 LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants 119 109 108 Austin Hays Orioles 116 156 109 Owen Caissie Cubs 235 NR 110 Justyn-Henry Malloy Tigers 68 3B 135 111 Chase DeLauter Guardians 158 NR 112 Michael Conforto 153 137 113 Wenceel Perez Tigers 82 2B 118 114 Kyle Isbel Royals 86 103 115 Chandler Simpson Rays 258 NR 116 Manuel Margot Twins* 110 150 117 Tommy Pham 98 104 118 Michael Toglia Rockies 59 1B 119 119 Tyler Freeman Guardians 30 3B 130 120 Jonatan Clase Mariners 201 NR 121 Jake Fraley Reds 83 97 122 Dominic Canzone Mariners 113 146 123 David Fry Guardians NR NR 124 Victor Robles 85 148 125 Tyrone Taylor Mets 114 143 126 Rece Hinds Reds 260 NR 127 Luke Raley Mariners 108 102 128 Alex Kirilloff Twins 82 151 129 Will Benson Reds 70 105 130 Gavin Sheets White Sox 187 122 131 Hunter Goodman Rockies 193 133 132 Nelson Velazquez Royals 84 155 133 Austin Martin Twins 72 2B 166 134 Hunter Renfroe Royals* 95 123 135 Richie Palacios Rays 152 136 136 Trent Grisham Yankees 150 147 137 Pavin Smith Diamondbacks 223 NR 138 Daniel Schneemann Guardians n/a 112 139 Edward Olivares Pirates 100 116 140 Dylan Moore Mariners 137 95 141 Jacob Melton Astros 207 NR 142 Nick Gordon Marlins 99 132 143 Eddie Rosario 89 114 144 Ramon Laureano Braves 107 153 145 Ji Hwan Bae Pirates 132 165 146 Ezequiel Duran Rangers 101 NR 147 Sean Bouchard Rockies 79 164 148 Stone Garrett Nationals 97 172 149 Whit Merrifield 103 157 150 Mauricio Dubon Astros 154 134 151 Mitch Haniger Mariners 93 124 152 Kyle Stowers Orioles 174 NR 153 Blake Perkins Brewers 237 149 154 Zac Veen Rockies 160 NR 155 Mike Yastrzemski Giants 118 173 156 Oscar Colas White Sox 179 NR 157 Jonny DeLuca Rays 161 158 158 Roman Anthony Red Sox 229 NR 159 Yanquiel Fernandez Rockies 226 NR 160 Dairon Blanco Royals 104 139 161 Connor Joe Pirates 181 127 162 Will Brennan Guardians 148 176 163 Spencer Jones Yankees 215 NR 164 Adam Duvall 112 113 165 Colby Thomas Athletics NR NR 166 Drew Gilbert Mets 183 NR 167 Greg Jones Rockies 50 SS NR 168 Jason Heyward 129 145 169 Austin Slater 143 NR 170 Michael Siani Cardinals 244 168 171 Mike Tauchman Cubs 192 144 172 Alexander Canario Cubs 14 DH NR 173 Addison Barger Blue Jays 221 NR 174 Miguel Andujar Athletics 156 80 175 Gavin Cross Royals NR NR

Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his right ACL on July 10, 2021 and was back the following April 28, so a similar timetable this time around with his torn left ACL, suffered May 26, would put him on track for Opening Day. Still, I’d expect the Braves to sit him for an extra few weeks, most likely. Ideally, they’d also be able to give him some DH time after bringing him back, but that would mean using Marcell Ozuna in the outfield, which is a scary thought. He played just two games in the field last year and has yet to appear there this season.

The outfield free agent crop behind Juan Soto looks better than expected, what with Teoscar Hernández, Anthony Santander, Tyler O’Neill, Jurickson Profar all thriving. It will be interesting to see whether Cody Bellinger joins the group. He has player options of $27.5 million for next year and $25 million for 2026, and given his somewhat disappointing numbers prior to suffering a fractured finger, it seems likely that he’ll opt into spending next year with the Cubs. Perhaps a big September would change that.

While thought was given to integrating top overall pick Travis Bazzana, I’ve included just one 2024 draftee in the 2025 rankings, No. 3 pick Charlie Condon of the Rockies. It’s doubtful that Condon will open next year in the majors, but he might be beating down the door by May or June. He slugged 62 homers for the University of Georgia the past two seasons and he had a ridiculous .433/.556/1.009 line in 60 games this season. Primarily a third baseman at Georgia, he’s likely to play the outfield corners for the Rockies. Bazzana, a second baseman selected by the Guardians, might also be ready to contribute next year, but it’s going to be tough to overtake Cleveland’s bevy of infield options that quickly.