Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outfielder Rankings
Published July 18, 2024 05:56 AM
An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.
Early 2025 Outfielder rankings
|2025
|Outfielders
|Team
|2024
|July
|1
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|5
|1
|2
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|3
|5
|3
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|6
|3
|4
|Juan Soto
|8
|2
|5
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|4
|13
|6
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|7
|4
|7
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|2
|14
|8
|Wyatt Langford
|Rangers
|24
|20
|9
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|Braves
|1
|NR
|10
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|18
|6
|11
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|12
|8
|12
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|31
|22
|13
|Michael Harris II
|Braves
|11
|31
|14
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Marlins
|16
|17
|15
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|13
|7
|16
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|36
|10
|17
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|15
|32
|18
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|27
|21
|19
|Randy Arozarena
|Rays
|17
|12
|20
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|22
|19
|21
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|35
|15
|22
|Teoscar Hernandez
|29
|9
|23
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|40 SS
|51
|24
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|30
|26
|25
|Jackson Chourio
|Brewers
|40
|54
|26
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|20
|23
|27
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs*
|19
|18
|28
|James Wood
|Nationals
|186
|53
|29
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|43
|29
|30
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|28
|36
|31
|Tyler O’Neill
|26
|25
|32
|Anthony Santander
|42
|30
|33
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|10
|34
|34
|Evan Carter
|Rangers
|34
|71
|35
|Taylor Ward
|Angels
|46
|24
|36
|Heliot Ramos
|Giants
|280
|55
|37
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|25
|28
|38
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|64
|40
|39
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|33
|35
|40
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|38
|37
|41
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|68
|50
|42
|Heston Kjerstad
|Orioles
|7 DH
|72
|43
|Garrett Mitchell
|Brewers
|66
|63
|44
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|4 DH
|42
|45
|Wilyer Abreu
|Red Sox
|109
|56
|46
|Jung Hoo Lee
|Giants
|53
|NR
|47
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|162
|46
|48
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|37
|41
|49
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|47
|44
|50
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|59
|58
|51
|Jurickson Profar
|241
|38
|52
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|58
|47
|53
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|21
|129
|54
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|141
|48
|55
|Dylan Crews
|Nationals
|200
|NR
|56
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|44
|43
|57
|Bryan De La Cruz
|Marlins
|80
|49
|58
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|60
|88
|59
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|57
|76
|60
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|50
|64
|61
|Jasson Dominguez
|Yankees
|91
|163
|62
|Lawrence Butler
|Athletics
|144
|180
|63
|Jarred Kelenic
|Braves
|69
|59
|64
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Cubs
|149
|131
|65
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|67
|65
|66
|Lane Thomas
|Nationals
|32
|33
|67
|JJ Bleday
|Athletics
|125
|110
|68
|Jordan Beck
|Rockies
|NR
|128
|69
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|120
|78
|70
|Jacob Young
|Nationals
|134
|67
|71
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|105
|57
|72
|Johan Rojas
|Phillies
|77
|73
|73
|Jesus Sanchez
|Marlins
|92
|84
|74
|Miguel Vargas
|Dodgers
|37 2B
|107
|75
|Charlie Condon
|Rockies
|NR
|NR
|76
|Max Kepler
|71
|68
|77
|Alek Thomas
|Diamondbacks
|72
|94
|78
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|102
|60
|79
|Alex Verdugo
|56
|45
|80
|Amed Rosario
|33 SS
|92
|81
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles*
|106
|62
|82
|Leody Taveras
|Rangers
|49
|74
|83
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|117
|81
|84
|Jose Siri
|Rays
|63
|69
|85
|Andy Pages
|Dodgers
|180
|85
|86
|Davis Schneider
|Blue Jays
|38 2B
|75
|87
|Joey Loperfido
|Astros
|212
|87
|88
|Trevor Larnach
|Twins
|188
|77
|89
|Jesse Winker
|17 DH
|66
|90
|Victor Scott II
|Cardinals
|62
|NR
|91
|Luis Matos
|Giants
|121
|152
|92
|Harrison Bader
|122
|86
|93
|Chas McCormick
|Astros
|41
|70
|94
|James Outman
|Dodgers
|51
|93
|95
|Parker Meadows
|Tigers
|48
|96
|96
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|90
|100
|97
|Matt Wallner
|Twins
|73
|126
|98
|Esteury Ruiz
|Athletics
|55
|117
|99
|Emmanuel Rodriguez
|Twins
|277
|NR
|100
|Sal Frelick
|Brewers
|87
|106
|101
|Jhonkensy Noel
|Guardians
|272
|101
|102
|Jake Meyers
|Astros
|115
|82
|103
|Jack Suwinski
|Pirates
|65
|108
|104
|Angel Martinez
|Guardians
|105 SS
|NR
|105
|Jake McCarthy
|Diamondbacks
|94
|99
|106
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|52
|98
|107
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|119
|109
|108
|Austin Hays
|Orioles
|116
|156
|109
|Owen Caissie
|Cubs
|235
|NR
|110
|Justyn-Henry Malloy
|Tigers
|68 3B
|135
|111
|Chase DeLauter
|Guardians
|158
|NR
|112
|Michael Conforto
|153
|137
|113
|Wenceel Perez
|Tigers
|82 2B
|118
|114
|Kyle Isbel
|Royals
|86
|103
|115
|Chandler Simpson
|Rays
|258
|NR
|116
|Manuel Margot
|Twins*
|110
|150
|117
|Tommy Pham
|98
|104
|118
|Michael Toglia
|Rockies
|59 1B
|119
|119
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|30 3B
|130
|120
|Jonatan Clase
|Mariners
|201
|NR
|121
|Jake Fraley
|Reds
|83
|97
|122
|Dominic Canzone
|Mariners
|113
|146
|123
|David Fry
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
|124
|Victor Robles
|85
|148
|125
|Tyrone Taylor
|Mets
|114
|143
|126
|Rece Hinds
|Reds
|260
|NR
|127
|Luke Raley
|Mariners
|108
|102
|128
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|82
|151
|129
|Will Benson
|Reds
|70
|105
|130
|Gavin Sheets
|White Sox
|187
|122
|131
|Hunter Goodman
|Rockies
|193
|133
|132
|Nelson Velazquez
|Royals
|84
|155
|133
|Austin Martin
|Twins
|72 2B
|166
|134
|Hunter Renfroe
|Royals*
|95
|123
|135
|Richie Palacios
|Rays
|152
|136
|136
|Trent Grisham
|Yankees
|150
|147
|137
|Pavin Smith
|Diamondbacks
|223
|NR
|138
|Daniel Schneemann
|Guardians
|n/a
|112
|139
|Edward Olivares
|Pirates
|100
|116
|140
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|137
|95
|141
|Jacob Melton
|Astros
|207
|NR
|142
|Nick Gordon
|Marlins
|99
|132
|143
|Eddie Rosario
|89
|114
|144
|Ramon Laureano
|Braves
|107
|153
|145
|Ji Hwan Bae
|Pirates
|132
|165
|146
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|101
|NR
|147
|Sean Bouchard
|Rockies
|79
|164
|148
|Stone Garrett
|Nationals
|97
|172
|149
|Whit Merrifield
|103
|157
|150
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|154
|134
|151
|Mitch Haniger
|Mariners
|93
|124
|152
|Kyle Stowers
|Orioles
|174
|NR
|153
|Blake Perkins
|Brewers
|237
|149
|154
|Zac Veen
|Rockies
|160
|NR
|155
|Mike Yastrzemski
|Giants
|118
|173
|156
|Oscar Colas
|White Sox
|179
|NR
|157
|Jonny DeLuca
|Rays
|161
|158
|158
|Roman Anthony
|Red Sox
|229
|NR
|159
|Yanquiel Fernandez
|Rockies
|226
|NR
|160
|Dairon Blanco
|Royals
|104
|139
|161
|Connor Joe
|Pirates
|181
|127
|162
|Will Brennan
|Guardians
|148
|176
|163
|Spencer Jones
|Yankees
|215
|NR
|164
|Adam Duvall
|112
|113
|165
|Colby Thomas
|Athletics
|NR
|NR
|166
|Drew Gilbert
|Mets
|183
|NR
|167
|Greg Jones
|Rockies
|50 SS
|NR
|168
|Jason Heyward
|129
|145
|169
|Austin Slater
|143
|NR
|170
|Michael Siani
|Cardinals
|244
|168
|171
|Mike Tauchman
|Cubs
|192
|144
|172
|Alexander Canario
|Cubs
|14 DH
|NR
|173
|Addison Barger
|Blue Jays
|221
|NR
|174
|Miguel Andujar
|Athletics
|156
|80
|175
|Gavin Cross
|Royals
|NR
|NR
- Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his right ACL on July 10, 2021 and was back the following April 28, so a similar timetable this time around with his torn left ACL, suffered May 26, would put him on track for Opening Day. Still, I’d expect the Braves to sit him for an extra few weeks, most likely. Ideally, they’d also be able to give him some DH time after bringing him back, but that would mean using Marcell Ozuna in the outfield, which is a scary thought. He played just two games in the field last year and has yet to appear there this season.
- The outfield free agent crop behind Juan Soto looks better than expected, what with Teoscar Hernández, Anthony Santander, Tyler O’Neill, Jurickson Profar all thriving. It will be interesting to see whether Cody Bellinger joins the group. He has player options of $27.5 million for next year and $25 million for 2026, and given his somewhat disappointing numbers prior to suffering a fractured finger, it seems likely that he’ll opt into spending next year with the Cubs. Perhaps a big September would change that.
- While thought was given to integrating top overall pick Travis Bazzana, I’ve included just one 2024 draftee in the 2025 rankings, No. 3 pick Charlie Condon of the Rockies. It’s doubtful that Condon will open next year in the majors, but he might be beating down the door by May or June. He slugged 62 homers for the University of Georgia the past two seasons and he had a ridiculous .433/.556/1.009 line in 60 games this season. Primarily a third baseman at Georgia, he’s likely to play the outfield corners for the Rockies. Bazzana, a second baseman selected by the Guardians, might also be ready to contribute next year, but it’s going to be tough to overtake Cleveland’s bevy of infield options that quickly.
- Lane Thomas is a tricky one. With eight homers and 23 steals in 68 games this season, he’s clearly a top-30 fantasy outfielder while playing regularly and batting in the top third of the Nationals lineup. Thomas, though, is a bad defender with a .610 OPS against righties this season and a .679 mark in his career. I might be underselling him here at No. 66 if the Nationals choose to keep him, but they do have Dylan Crews on the way and even they’re going to eventually figure out that he’s not really helping them versus righties.