 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Early 2025 Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outfielder Rankings
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Starter Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_alcyyoung_240717.jpg
MLB trade deadline could impact AL Cy Young race
nbc_bte_aleast_240717.jpg
Evaluating Orioles as a bet to win AL East
nbc_bte_falconsnfcsouth_240717.jpg
Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Early 2025 Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outfielder Rankings
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Starter Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_alcyyoung_240717.jpg
MLB trade deadline could impact AL Cy Young race
nbc_bte_aleast_240717.jpg
Evaluating Orioles as a bet to win AL East
nbc_bte_falconsnfcsouth_240717.jpg
Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Reliever Rankings

  
Published July 18, 2024 05:56 AM

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other other preliminary 2025 rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Early 2025 Relief pitcher rankings

2025RelieversTeam2024July
1Emmanuel ClaseGuardians21
2Edwin DiazMets18
3Jhoan DuranTwins74
4Josh HaderAstros42
5Devin WilliamsBrewers2919
6Raisel IglesiasBraves63
7Camilo DovalGiants311
8Ryan HelsleyCardinals136
9Andres MunozMariners1112
10Felix BautistaOriolesNRNR
11David BednarPirates820
12Robert SuarezPadres205
13Mason MillerAthletics217
14Evan PhillipsDodgers510
15Pete FairbanksRays1715
16Clay Holmes99
17Kenley Jansen1616
18Tanner Scott1927
19Kirby Yates11414
20Craig KimbrelOrioles*1513
21Liam HendriksRed Sox233NR
22Kyle FinneganNationals3524
23Carlos Estevez3122
24Jordan RomanoBlue Jays1447
25Alexis DiazReds1218
26Jeff Hoffman6339
27Paul Sewald1817
28A.J. PukMarlins64 SP32
29Jose AlvaradoPhillies2323
30Hunter HarveyRoyals4337
31Ben JoyceAngels210NR
32Yimi Garcia4825
33James McArthurRoyals4928
34Scott Barlow5464
35Jason AdamRays4041
36Justin MartinezDiamondbacks34974
37Orion KerkeringPhillies4143
38Griffin JaxTwins2230
39Jason FoleyTigers3021
40David Robertson2235
41Kevin GinkelDiamondbacks2838
42Lucas ErcegAthletics6649
43Cade SmithGuardians16555
44Ryan PresslyAstros*4272
45Adbert AlzolayCubs1063
46Jeremiah EstradaPadres33548
47Aroldis Chapman4534
48Yennier CanoOrioles4642
49Trevor MegillBrewers2526
50Bryan AbreuAstros3740
51Matt Strahm5062
52Michael KopechWhite Sox4733
53Gregory SantosMariners140NR
54Fernando CruzReds10157
55Ryan WalkerGiants6546
56Alex LangeTigers36NR
57Michael GroveDodgers7477
58Nate PearsonBlue Jays18183
59A.J. Minter5359
60Jose Leclerc2767
61Abner UribeBrewers58NR
62Colin HoldermanPirates10281
63Mark Leiter Jr.Cubs8844
64Chris Martin4445
65Anthony BenderMarlins12578
66Chad GreenBlue Jays5231
67Hector NerisCubs*9229
68Prelander BerroaWhite Sox174NR
69Luke Weaver257NR
70Dedniel NunezMetsNRNR
71Justin SlatenRed Sox26487
72Andrew NardiMarlins6866
73Ryne Stanek15036
74Blake Treinen16370
75Hunter BiggeCubsNRNR
76Adrian MorejonPadres206 SP65
77Jaden HillRockiesNRNR
78Robert StephensonAngels26NR
79Yosver ZuluetaReds340NR
80Joe JimenezBraves7769

  • Between the slight chance that he’ll go back to the rotation next year and the greater likelihood that he still might hurt his arm again, I’m dropping Mason Miller to 13th. I’d move him back up some if he were to get traded to a contender that would want him strictly as a long-term closer.
  • The Rays being the Rays, I assume they’ll trade either Pete Fairbanks or Jason Adam this winter. Adam would move up if Fairbanks is traded, but I still have him in the 30s here because I imagine he’d be viewed as a setup man if he’s the one who gets moved. I was looking to put a third Rays reliever on the list, but couldn’t decide on one. Kevin Kelly has fine numbers and might do a fair enough job, but guys who throw 89-92 mph rarely get the ninth all to themselves. Given the mess of starting pitching they’ll have with Shane McClanahan, Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen on the way back, one wonders if Rasmussen, Springs or even Zach Eflin might wind up closing at some point.
  • In ranking the free agents, I’m trying to guess the likelihood that they’ll sign as closers. I’d take Jeff Hoffman over Carlos Estévez this winter, but I imagine Estévez is more likely to sign as a ninth-inning guy, even if it’s with a lesser team. David Robertson obviously doesn’t care one way or the other, so he’s lower than he’d otherwise be.
  • If Ryan Pressly were a free agent, he’d be in the top 30 here, but his $14 million mutual option vests with just 11 more appearances. Unless he’d much prefer to close elsewhere, he’ll probably be back in Houston next year.
  • The newly acquired Hunter Harvey gets a slight edge over incumbent James McArthur in looking at the Royals pen for 2025. I’d still rather roster McArthur for the rest of this season.
  • With Kirby Yates, Robertson and José Leclerc all set to become free agents, the reliever list here is free of Rangers. That’s not to say there’s no one in the organization who could emerge as a closer, but they’ll almost surely add veterans again this winter. They do have Marc Church and Rule 5 pick Cameron Coleman as interesting relief prospects, and they might want to take a look at Jack Leiter out of the pen if he still doesn’t seem rotation ready in the first part of next year.