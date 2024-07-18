Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Reliever Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

2025 Relievers Team 2024 July 1 Emmanuel Clase Guardians 2 1 2 Edwin Diaz Mets 1 8 3 Jhoan Duran Twins 7 4 4 Josh Hader Astros 4 2 5 Devin Williams Brewers 29 19 6 Raisel Iglesias Braves 6 3 7 Camilo Doval Giants 3 11 8 Ryan Helsley Cardinals 13 6 9 Andres Munoz Mariners 11 12 10 Felix Bautista Orioles NR NR 11 David Bednar Pirates 8 20 12 Robert Suarez Padres 20 5 13 Mason Miller Athletics 21 7 14 Evan Phillips Dodgers 5 10 15 Pete Fairbanks Rays 17 15 16 Clay Holmes 9 9 17 Kenley Jansen 16 16 18 Tanner Scott 19 27 19 Kirby Yates 114 14 20 Craig Kimbrel Orioles* 15 13 21 Liam Hendriks Red Sox 233 NR 22 Kyle Finnegan Nationals 35 24 23 Carlos Estevez 31 22 24 Jordan Romano Blue Jays 14 47 25 Alexis Diaz Reds 12 18 26 Jeff Hoffman 63 39 27 Paul Sewald 18 17 28 A.J. Puk Marlins 64 SP 32 29 Jose Alvarado Phillies 23 23 30 Hunter Harvey Royals 43 37 31 Ben Joyce Angels 210 NR 32 Yimi Garcia 48 25 33 James McArthur Royals 49 28 34 Scott Barlow 54 64 35 Jason Adam Rays 40 41 36 Justin Martinez Diamondbacks 349 74 37 Orion Kerkering Phillies 41 43 38 Griffin Jax Twins 22 30 39 Jason Foley Tigers 30 21 40 David Robertson 22 35 41 Kevin Ginkel Diamondbacks 28 38 42 Lucas Erceg Athletics 66 49 43 Cade Smith Guardians 165 55 44 Ryan Pressly Astros* 42 72 45 Adbert Alzolay Cubs 10 63 46 Jeremiah Estrada Padres 335 48 47 Aroldis Chapman 45 34 48 Yennier Cano Orioles 46 42 49 Trevor Megill Brewers 25 26 50 Bryan Abreu Astros 37 40 51 Matt Strahm 50 62 52 Michael Kopech White Sox 47 33 53 Gregory Santos Mariners 140 NR 54 Fernando Cruz Reds 101 57 55 Ryan Walker Giants 65 46 56 Alex Lange Tigers 36 NR 57 Michael Grove Dodgers 74 77 58 Nate Pearson Blue Jays 181 83 59 A.J. Minter 53 59 60 Jose Leclerc 27 67 61 Abner Uribe Brewers 58 NR 62 Colin Holderman Pirates 102 81 63 Mark Leiter Jr. Cubs 88 44 64 Chris Martin 44 45 65 Anthony Bender Marlins 125 78 66 Chad Green Blue Jays 52 31 67 Hector Neris Cubs* 92 29 68 Prelander Berroa White Sox 174 NR 69 Luke Weaver 257 NR 70 Dedniel Nunez Mets NR NR 71 Justin Slaten Red Sox 264 87 72 Andrew Nardi Marlins 68 66 73 Ryne Stanek 150 36 74 Blake Treinen 163 70 75 Hunter Bigge Cubs NR NR 76 Adrian Morejon Padres 206 SP 65 77 Jaden Hill Rockies NR NR 78 Robert Stephenson Angels 26 NR 79 Yosver Zulueta Reds 340 NR 80 Joe Jimenez Braves 77 69

Between the slight chance that he’ll go back to the rotation next year and the greater likelihood that he still might hurt his arm again, I’m dropping Mason Miller to 13th. I’d move him back up some if he were to get traded to a contender that would want him strictly as a long-term closer.

The Rays being the Rays, I assume they’ll trade either Pete Fairbanks or Jason Adam this winter. Adam would move up if Fairbanks is traded, but I still have him in the 30s here because I imagine he’d be viewed as a setup man if he’s the one who gets moved. I was looking to put a third Rays reliever on the list, but couldn’t decide on one. Kevin Kelly has fine numbers and might do a fair enough job, but guys who throw 89-92 mph rarely get the ninth all to themselves. Given the mess of starting pitching they’ll have with Shane McClanahan, Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen on the way back, one wonders if Rasmussen, Springs or even Zach Eflin might wind up closing at some point.

In ranking the free agents, I’m trying to guess the likelihood that they’ll sign as closers. I’d take Jeff Hoffman over Carlos Estévez this winter, but I imagine Estévez is more likely to sign as a ninth-inning guy, even if it’s with a lesser team. David Robertson obviously doesn’t care one way or the other, so he’s lower than he’d otherwise be.

If Ryan Pressly were a free agent, he’d be in the top 30 here, but his $14 million mutual option vests with just 11 more appearances. Unless he’d much prefer to close elsewhere, he’ll probably be back in Houston next year.

The newly acquired Hunter Harvey gets a slight edge over incumbent James McArthur in looking at the Royals pen for 2025. I’d still rather roster McArthur for the rest of this season.