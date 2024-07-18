Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Catcher Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

2025 Catchers Team 2024 July 1 Adley Rutschman Orioles 1 1 2 William Contreras Brewers 2 2 3 Will Smith Dodgers 3 3 4 Salvador Perez Royals 5 4 5 Logan O’Hoppe Angels 7 6 6 J.T. Realmuto Phillies 4 5 7 Yainer Diaz Astros 6 7 8 Shea Langeliers Athletics 20 18 9 Willson Contreras Cardinals 9 8 10 Cal Raleigh Mariners 12 9 11 Francisco Alvarez Mets 14 10 12 Patrick Bailey Giants 32 16 13 Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks 8 15 14 Tyler Stephenson Reds 17 17 15 Danny Jansen 22 24 16 Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays 18 30 17 Sean Murphy Braves 16 21 18 Keibert Ruiz Nationals 11 23 19 David Fry Guardians 28 11 20 Ryan Jeffers Twins 23 12 21 Hunter Goodman Rockies 193 OF 22 22 Jonah Heim Rangers 13 20 23 Ivan Herrera Cardinals 31 26 24 Austin Wells Yankees 27 29 25 Mitch Garver Mariners 10 13 26 Connor Wong Red Sox 26 14 27 Bo Naylor Guardians 15 25 28 Henry Davis Pirates 96 OF 45 29 Luis Campusano Padres 19 27 30 Drew Romo Rockies 61 49 31 Freddy Fermin Royals 30 37 32 Elias Diaz 29 28 33 Gary Sanchez 24 31 34 Harry Ford Mariners 65 NR 35 Miguel Amaya Cubs 35 33 36 Endy Rodriguez Pirates NR NR 37 Carson Kelly 75 41 38 Joey Bart Pirates 52 34 39 Travis d’Arnaud Braves 34 32 40 Jake Rogers Tigers 21 36 41 Kyle Teel Red Sox NR NR 42 Ben Rortvedt Rays 55 35 43 Dillon Dingler Tigers 87 NR 44 Korey Lee White Sox 53 39 45 Victor Caratini Astros 37 43 46 Edgar Quero White Sox 62 NR 47 Sam Huff Rangers 38 NR 48 Riley Adams Nationals 44 NR 49 Jose Trevino Yankees 46 40 50 Yan Gomes 39 48

Danny Jansen leads the crop of free agent catchers and might open next year in the top 12 here if he lands in the right spot. His expected exit from Toronto, something that might happen before the trade deadline, will leave Alejandro Kirk as the undisputed No. 1 catcher. I don’t find that as exciting as I would have a few years ago, but Kirk’s exit velocity numbers have bounced back this year after a surprisingly poor 2023. It just hasn’t shown up in his actual numbers at all.

I’m guessing Ben Rice won’t get catcher eligibility for Opening Day 2025, though there’s still a decent chance he’ll regain it at some point. I’d probably put him 12th here if he did wind up qualifying. That Rice still could catch some for the Yankees, combined with the possibility of Jose Trevino returning and/or Agustin Ramirez emerging, has me placing Austin Wells a good 5-8 spots lower than I’d like.

I’m curious to see how things shake out in Pittsburgh next year. Joey Bart has been really solid in hitting .236/.330/.472 in 103 plate appearances, Endy Rodríguez will be returning from Tommy John surgery and former No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis will warrant another opportunity at some point. Will the team commit to two of the three or go out and add another Yasmani Grandal? Bart is out of options, which is how he got to Pittsburgh from San Francisco in the first place, but the other two can continue to be stashed, and it would make sense for Rodríguez to log some minor league time after missing a full season. I have Davis ranked highest of the group here, but at this point, he’d be more intriguing, at least for the short term, if the Pirates gave up on him as a catcher.