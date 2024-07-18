 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Early 2025 Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Reliever Rankings
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_alcyyoung_240717.jpg
MLB trade deadline could impact AL Cy Young race
nbc_bte_aleast_240717.jpg
Evaluating Orioles as a bet to win AL East
nbc_bte_falconsnfcsouth_240717.jpg
Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Early 2025 Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Reliever Rankings
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_alcyyoung_240717.jpg
MLB trade deadline could impact AL Cy Young race
nbc_bte_aleast_240717.jpg
Evaluating Orioles as a bet to win AL East
nbc_bte_falconsnfcsouth_240717.jpg
Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Catcher Rankings

  
Published July 18, 2024 05:53 AM

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other other preliminary 2025 rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Early 2025 Catcher rankings

2025CatchersTeam2024July
1Adley RutschmanOrioles11
2William ContrerasBrewers22
3Will SmithDodgers33
4Salvador PerezRoyals54
5Logan O’HoppeAngels76
6J.T. RealmutoPhillies45
7Yainer DiazAstros67
8Shea LangeliersAthletics2018
9Willson ContrerasCardinals98
10Cal RaleighMariners129
11Francisco AlvarezMets1410
12Patrick BaileyGiants3216
13Gabriel MorenoDiamondbacks815
14Tyler StephensonReds1717
15Danny Jansen2224
16Alejandro KirkBlue Jays1830
17Sean MurphyBraves1621
18Keibert RuizNationals1123
19David FryGuardians2811
20Ryan JeffersTwins2312
21Hunter GoodmanRockies193 OF22
22Jonah HeimRangers1320
23Ivan HerreraCardinals3126
24Austin WellsYankees2729
25Mitch GarverMariners1013
26Connor WongRed Sox2614
27Bo NaylorGuardians1525
28Henry DavisPirates96 OF45
29Luis CampusanoPadres1927
30Drew RomoRockies6149
31Freddy FerminRoyals3037
32Elias Diaz2928
33Gary Sanchez2431
34Harry FordMariners65NR
35Miguel AmayaCubs3533
36Endy RodriguezPiratesNRNR
37Carson Kelly7541
38Joey BartPirates5234
39Travis d’ArnaudBraves3432
40Jake RogersTigers2136
41Kyle TeelRed SoxNRNR
42Ben RortvedtRays5535
43Dillon DinglerTigers87NR
44Korey LeeWhite Sox5339
45Victor CaratiniAstros3743
46Edgar QueroWhite Sox62NR
47Sam HuffRangers38NR
48Riley AdamsNationals44NR
49Jose TrevinoYankees4640
50Yan Gomes3948

  • Danny Jansen leads the crop of free agent catchers and might open next year in the top 12 here if he lands in the right spot. His expected exit from Toronto, something that might happen before the trade deadline, will leave Alejandro Kirk as the undisputed No. 1 catcher. I don’t find that as exciting as I would have a few years ago, but Kirk’s exit velocity numbers have bounced back this year after a surprisingly poor 2023. It just hasn’t shown up in his actual numbers at all.
  • I’m guessing Ben Rice won’t get catcher eligibility for Opening Day 2025, though there’s still a decent chance he’ll regain it at some point. I’d probably put him 12th here if he did wind up qualifying. That Rice still could catch some for the Yankees, combined with the possibility of Jose Trevino returning and/or Agustin Ramirez emerging, has me placing Austin Wells a good 5-8 spots lower than I’d like.
  • I’m curious to see how things shake out in Pittsburgh next year. Joey Bart has been really solid in hitting .236/.330/.472 in 103 plate appearances, Endy Rodríguez will be returning from Tommy John surgery and former No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis will warrant another opportunity at some point. Will the team commit to two of the three or go out and add another Yasmani Grandal? Bart is out of options, which is how he got to Pittsburgh from San Francisco in the first place, but the other two can continue to be stashed, and it would make sense for Rodríguez to log some minor league time after missing a full season. I have Davis ranked highest of the group here, but at this point, he’d be more intriguing, at least for the short term, if the Pirates gave up on him as a catcher.
  • That the Mariners just had Harry Ford play left field for the first time as a pro got him moved up five spots here. He’s obviously not overtaking Cal Raleigh behind the plate next year, but if he gets a shot in the outfield during the summer, he could be awfully valuable with his offensive potential and ability to steal bases.