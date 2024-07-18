Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Catcher Rankings
Published July 18, 2024 05:53 AM
An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.
Early 2025 Catcher rankings
|2025
|Catchers
|Team
|2024
|July
|1
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|1
|1
|2
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|2
|2
|3
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|3
|3
|4
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|5
|4
|5
|Logan O’Hoppe
|Angels
|7
|6
|6
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|4
|5
|7
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|6
|7
|8
|Shea Langeliers
|Athletics
|20
|18
|9
|Willson Contreras
|Cardinals
|9
|8
|10
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|12
|9
|11
|Francisco Alvarez
|Mets
|14
|10
|12
|Patrick Bailey
|Giants
|32
|16
|13
|Gabriel Moreno
|Diamondbacks
|8
|15
|14
|Tyler Stephenson
|Reds
|17
|17
|15
|Danny Jansen
|22
|24
|16
|Alejandro Kirk
|Blue Jays
|18
|30
|17
|Sean Murphy
|Braves
|16
|21
|18
|Keibert Ruiz
|Nationals
|11
|23
|19
|David Fry
|Guardians
|28
|11
|20
|Ryan Jeffers
|Twins
|23
|12
|21
|Hunter Goodman
|Rockies
|193 OF
|22
|22
|Jonah Heim
|Rangers
|13
|20
|23
|Ivan Herrera
|Cardinals
|31
|26
|24
|Austin Wells
|Yankees
|27
|29
|25
|Mitch Garver
|Mariners
|10
|13
|26
|Connor Wong
|Red Sox
|26
|14
|27
|Bo Naylor
|Guardians
|15
|25
|28
|Henry Davis
|Pirates
|96 OF
|45
|29
|Luis Campusano
|Padres
|19
|27
|30
|Drew Romo
|Rockies
|61
|49
|31
|Freddy Fermin
|Royals
|30
|37
|32
|Elias Diaz
|29
|28
|33
|Gary Sanchez
|24
|31
|34
|Harry Ford
|Mariners
|65
|NR
|35
|Miguel Amaya
|Cubs
|35
|33
|36
|Endy Rodriguez
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|37
|Carson Kelly
|75
|41
|38
|Joey Bart
|Pirates
|52
|34
|39
|Travis d’Arnaud
|Braves
|34
|32
|40
|Jake Rogers
|Tigers
|21
|36
|41
|Kyle Teel
|Red Sox
|NR
|NR
|42
|Ben Rortvedt
|Rays
|55
|35
|43
|Dillon Dingler
|Tigers
|87
|NR
|44
|Korey Lee
|White Sox
|53
|39
|45
|Victor Caratini
|Astros
|37
|43
|46
|Edgar Quero
|White Sox
|62
|NR
|47
|Sam Huff
|Rangers
|38
|NR
|48
|Riley Adams
|Nationals
|44
|NR
|49
|Jose Trevino
|Yankees
|46
|40
|50
|Yan Gomes
|39
|48
- Danny Jansen leads the crop of free agent catchers and might open next year in the top 12 here if he lands in the right spot. His expected exit from Toronto, something that might happen before the trade deadline, will leave Alejandro Kirk as the undisputed No. 1 catcher. I don’t find that as exciting as I would have a few years ago, but Kirk’s exit velocity numbers have bounced back this year after a surprisingly poor 2023. It just hasn’t shown up in his actual numbers at all.
- I’m guessing Ben Rice won’t get catcher eligibility for Opening Day 2025, though there’s still a decent chance he’ll regain it at some point. I’d probably put him 12th here if he did wind up qualifying. That Rice still could catch some for the Yankees, combined with the possibility of Jose Trevino returning and/or Agustin Ramirez emerging, has me placing Austin Wells a good 5-8 spots lower than I’d like.
- I’m curious to see how things shake out in Pittsburgh next year. Joey Bart has been really solid in hitting .236/.330/.472 in 103 plate appearances, Endy Rodríguez will be returning from Tommy John surgery and former No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis will warrant another opportunity at some point. Will the team commit to two of the three or go out and add another Yasmani Grandal? Bart is out of options, which is how he got to Pittsburgh from San Francisco in the first place, but the other two can continue to be stashed, and it would make sense for Rodríguez to log some minor league time after missing a full season. I have Davis ranked highest of the group here, but at this point, he’d be more intriguing, at least for the short term, if the Pirates gave up on him as a catcher.
- That the Mariners just had Harry Ford play left field for the first time as a pro got him moved up five spots here. He’s obviously not overtaking Cal Raleigh behind the plate next year, but if he gets a shot in the outfield during the summer, he could be awfully valuable with his offensive potential and ability to steal bases.