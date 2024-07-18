Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Starter Rankings
Published July 18, 2024 05:55 AM
An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.
Early 2025 Starting pitcher rankings
|2025
|Starting Pitchers
|Team
|2024
|July
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|3
|2
|2
|Corbin Burnes
|7
|1
|3
|Paul Skenes
|Pirates
|132
|25
|4
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|2
|3
|5
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|5
|4
|6
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|6
|5
|7
|Tyler Glasnow
|Dodgers
|10
|6
|8
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|23
|7
|9
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Dodgers
|4
|53
|10
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|14
|8
|11
|Max Fried
|12
|11
|12
|Dylan Cease
|Padres
|22
|10
|13
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees*
|31
|16
|14
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers
|126
|78
|15
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|8
|9
|16
|Garrett Crochet
|White Sox
|189
|74
|17
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|20
|32
|18
|Shane McClanahan
|Rays
|NR
|NR
|19
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|18
|19
|20
|Chris Sale
|Braves
|34
|15
|21
|Jared Jones
|Pirates
|136
|48
|22
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|16
|14
|23
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|15
|12
|24
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|21
|13
|25
|Spencer Strider
|Braves
|1
|NR
|26
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers*
|26
|18
|27
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|17
|21
|28
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|13
|17
|29
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|28
|27
|30
|Luis Gil
|Yankees
|133
|61
|31
|Shane Baz
|Rays
|65
|68
|32
|Sonny Gray
|Cardinals
|58
|22
|33
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|11
|20
|34
|Michael King
|Padres
|35
|31
|35
|Shota Imanaga
|Cubs
|37
|23
|36
|Jack Flaherty
|96
|35
|37
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|92
|57
|38
|Blake Snell
|Giants*
|40
|54
|39
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|32
|28
|40
|Bobby Miller
|Dodgers
|9
|45
|41
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|42
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|24
|29
|43
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|54
|37
|44
|Max Scherzer
|73
|26
|45
|Mitch Keller
|Pirates
|33
|39
|46
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|39
|33
|47
|Zach Eflin
|Rays
|25
|24
|48
|Walker Buehler
|36
|62
|49
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers*
|48
|36
|50
|Ryan Pepiot
|Rays
|55
|51
|51
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|44
|38
|52
|Kodai Senga
|Mets
|45
|93
|53
|Roki Sasaki
|Japan
|NR
|NR
|54
|Justin Verlander
|Astros*
|30
|30
|55
|Sandy Alcantara
|Marlins
|NR
|NR
|56
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nationals
|97
|50
|57
|Jeffrey Springs
|Rays
|142
|83
|58
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|41
|42
|59
|Nestor Cortes
|Yankees
|62
|40
|60
|Jose Soriano
|Angels
|60 RP
|72
|61
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|27
|71
|62
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|59
|41
|63
|Jesus Luzardo
|Marlins
|19
|154
|64
|Ranger Suarez
|Phillies
|81
|34
|65
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|43
|44
|66
|Jackson Jobe
|Tigers
|291
|NR
|67
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|51
|46
|68
|Brandon Woodruff
|Brewers
|NR
|NR
|69
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Braves
|75
|66
|70
|Gavin Stone
|Dodgers
|100
|43
|71
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|63
|67
|72
|Tanner Houck
|Red Sox
|103
|47
|73
|Reese Olson
|Tigers
|84
|70
|74
|Jordan Montgomery
|Diamondbacks*
|50
|63
|75
|Yu Darvish
|Padres
|38
|76
|76
|Christian Scott
|Mets
|176
|77
|77
|River Ryan
|Dodgers
|231
|160
|78
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|83
|56
|79
|Max Meyer
|Marlins
|129
|118
|80
|Yusei Kikuchi
|76
|59
|81
|Luis Severino
|60
|49
|82
|Reid Detmers
|Angels
|61
|98
|83
|Robbie Ray
|Giants*
|201
|99
|84
|Jose Berrios
|Blue Jays
|49
|52
|85
|Merrill Kelly
|Diamondbacks*
|57
|91
|86
|Kutter Crawford
|Red Sox
|87
|75
|87
|Ben Brown
|Cubs
|180
|109
|88
|Jake Bloss
|Astros
|NR
|161
|89
|Cade Povich
|Orioles
|276
|84
|90
|Matt Waldron
|Padres
|330
|60
|91
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Diamondbacks
|85
|85
|92
|Clayton Kershaw
|Dodgers*
|131
|114
|93
|Ronel Blanco
|Astros
|139
|69
|95
|Ryan Weathers
|Marlins
|162
|115
|95
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yankees
|95
|121
|96
|Aaron Civale
|Brewers
|46
|58
|97
|Drew Rasmussen
|Rays
|163
|139
|98
|Seth Lugo
|Royals
|125
|55
|99
|Erick Fedde
|White Sox
|158
|65
|100
|Tyler Mahle
|Rangers
|230
|124
|101
|Yariel Rodriguez
|Blue Jays
|169
|157
|102
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Braves
|NR
|81
|103
|Sean Manaea
|Mets*
|53
|64
|104
|Jordan Hicks
|Giants
|116
|111
|105
|Yilber Diaz
|Diamondbacks
|NR
|NR
|106
|Luis Garcia
|Astros
|179
|129
|107
|Jordan Wicks
|Cubs
|137
|103
|108
|Braxton Garrett
|Marlins
|66
|141
|109
|Frankie Montas
|128
|123
|110
|Kyle Harrison
|Giants
|104
|104
|111
|Andrew Abbott
|Reds
|79
|88
|112
|Drew Thorpe
|White Sox
|204
|117
|113
|Jacob Misiorowski
|Brewers
|240
|NR
|114
|Carson Whisenhunt
|Giants
|244
|173
|115
|Tony Gonsolin
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|116
|Brady Singer
|Royals
|119
|86
|117
|Hurston Waldrep
|Braves
|280
|NR
|118
|Dustin May
|Dodgers
|225
|NR
|119
|Jake Irvin
|Nationals
|214
|89
|120
|Chayce McDermott
|Orioles
|315
|170
|121
|Nick Pivetta
|121
|95
|122
|David Festa
|Twins
|226
|116
|123
|Brayan Bello
|Red Sox
|82
|97
|124
|Shane Bieber
|29
|NR
|125
|Jon Gray
|Rangers
|98
|96
|126
|Marcus Stroman
|Yankees
|67
|87
|127
|Cade Horton
|Cubs
|223
|NR
|128
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Braves
|110
|133
|129
|Casey Mize
|Tigers
|111
|108
|130
|DL Hall
|Brewers
|94
|169
|131
|Alex Cobb
|78
|106
|132
|Triston McKenzie
|Guardians
|72
|140
|133
|Dean Kremer
|Orioles
|80
|101
|134
|Spencer Arrighetti
|Astros
|233
|79
|135
|Jameson Taillon
|Cubs
|107
|82
|136
|Chris Paddack
|Twins
|71
|131
|137
|Andrew Painter
|Phillies
|NR
|NR
|138
|Edward Cabrera
|Marlins
|115
|102
|139
|David Peterson
|Mets
|154
|122
|140
|Cade Cavalli
|Nationals
|282
|NR
|141
|Spencer Turnbull
|200
|NR
|142
|Lance Lynn
|Cardinals*
|89
|100
|143
|Keaton Winn
|Giants
|150
|146
|144
|Kenta Maeda
|Tigers
|68
|112
|145
|Tylor Megill
|Mets
|175
|130
|146
|Justin Wrobleski
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|147
|Hayden Birdsong
|Giants
|NR
|134
|148
|Ricky Tiedemann
|Blue Jays
|130
|176
|149
|Charlie Morton
|70
|80
|150
|Zebby Matthews
|Twins
|NR
|NR
|151
|Matthew Boyd
|301
|NR
|152
|Michael Wacha
|Royals*
|153
|125
|153
|Dane Dunning
|Rangers
|86
|137
|154
|Andrew Heaney
|118
|119
|155
|Chase Silseth
|Angels
|108
|144
|156
|Adam Mazur
|Padres
|220
|143
|157
|Cody Bradford
|Rangers
|91
|126
|158
|Noble Meyer
|Marlins
|NR
|NR
|159
|Jose Butto
|Mets
|157
|150
|160
|Nick Martinez
|Reds*
|114
|155
|161
|Griffin Canning
|Angels
|77
|113
|162
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|Twins
|391
|128
|163
|Logan Allen
|Guardians
|88
|135
|164
|Albert Suarez
|Orioles
|NR
|90
|165
|Eury Perez
|Marlins
|47
|NR
|166
|James Paxton
|74
|94
|167
|Matt Manning
|Tigers
|101
|127
|168
|Noah Schultz
|White Sox
|NR
|NR
|169
|Lance McCullers
|Astros
|170
|156
|170
|Tink Hence
|Cardinals
|289
|NR
|171
|Zack Littell
|Rays
|90
|92
|172
|Caden Dana
|Angels
|NR
|NR
|173
|Joey Cantillo
|Guardians
|216
|NR
|174
|Kyle Wright
|Royals
|NR
|NR
|175
|JT Brubaker
|Yankees
|246
|NR
|176
|Quinn Mathews
|Cardinals
|NR
|NR
|177
|Kris Bubic
|Royals
|234
|NR
|178
|Rhett Lowder
|Reds
|265
|NR
|179
|Emerson Hancock
|Mariners
|212
|NR
|180
|Quinn Priester
|Pirates
|313
|NR
|181
|Hayden Wesneski
|Cubs
|147
|152
|182
|Javier Assad
|Cubs
|143
|145
|183
|Landon Knack
|Dodgers
|261
|73
|184
|Joe Rock
|Rays
|405
|NR
|185
|Bryce Elder
|Braves
|165
|178
|186
|DJ Herz
|Nationals
|333
|172
|187
|Andre Pallante
|Cardinals
|153 RP
|175
|188
|Chase Dollander
|Rockies
|378
|NR
|189
|Brandon Sproat
|Mets
|NR
|NR
|190
|Steven Matz
|Cardinals
|120
|NR
|191
|Keider Montero
|Tigers
|352
|NR
|192
|Clayton Beeter
|Yankees
|194
|NR
|193
|Thomas Harrington
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|194
|Cal Quantrill
|Rockies
|410
|165
|195
|Miles Mikolas
|Cardinals
|134
|138
|196
|Carlos Rodriguez
|Brewers
|274
|NR
|197
|Ian Anderson
|Braves
|273
|NR
|198
|Alec Marsh
|Royals
|185
|158
|199
|Nick Nastrini
|White Sox
|270
|NR
|200
|German Marquez
|Rockies
|358
|NR
- The way I do my monthly rankings is I go team by team and assign a preliminary number to each player I want on the list. Once I’m finished with all of the teams, I click sort and usually get a list of numbers that corresponds pretty well with the top 175 I want to post. The only time this never works is when I’m doing starting pitchers for the way-too-early rankings here. Between all of the exciting prospects and the rehabbing pitchers who will surely be 100 percent next year, that veteran I give the preliminary 110 ranking to, we’ll call him Lance Lynn, is probably going to check in around No. 140 in these rankings. And then, when March comes around and some new injuries strike, some of the rehabbers aren’t looking so great and some of those prospects … well, they’re probably not really getting a chance in May after their team signed three free agents … that veteran invariably ends up back around 110 again. So, yeah, Jameson Taillon isn’t really the No. 135 pitcher for 2025, but he is 135th on the list of pitchers who intrigue me the most at this very moment.
- I also don’t imagine Gerrit Cole will be ranked 13th to open next season, but I’m still worried about the elbow. If he manages to get through September (and October?) healthy, I’ll probably have him in the top five next spring.
- The Dodgers lead the way with 11 pitchers here, though that includes Clayton Kershaw and his player option. I don’t imagine Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, Kershaw and Dustin May will ever be healthy at the same time, but they’d love to have that problem. Next are the Rays with nine pitchers, including six of the top 60; I didn’t love doing that, but Taj Bradley and Ryan Pepiot had to be there with the way they’ve pitched this year and Jeffrey Springs was too good before getting hurt not to be in that territory. The Astros, Braves, Giants, Marlins and Yankees got eight starters apiece, though none of the Marlins are in the top 50.
- The one team without any starters is not the Rockies, who squeezed three on to the bottom of the list (Cal Quantrill made it mostly because I’m guessing he’ll be traded). Instead, the A’s placed no one, in no small part because they’re exiting their pitcher friendly park for a hitter’s haven in Sacramento. Luis Medina probably would have made the cut before his elbow injury. Next in line was Mitch Spence.
- Since this is mostly for fun, I declined to list Trevor Bauer and Julio Urías.
- I did sneak in Roki Sasaki at No. 53. It’s unclear if he’ll be posted by Chiba Lotte this winter, but if so, he’s probably going to be in the top 10 on the Opening Day list.