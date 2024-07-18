Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Starter Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other other preliminary 2025 rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Early 2025 Starting pitcher rankings

2025 Starting Pitchers Team 2024 July 1 Tarik Skubal Tigers 3 2 2 Corbin Burnes 7 1 3 Paul Skenes Pirates 132 25 4 George Kirby Mariners 2 3 5 Zack Wheeler Phillies 5 4 6 Logan Gilbert Mariners 6 5 7 Tyler Glasnow Dodgers 10 6 8 Cole Ragans Royals 23 7 9 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers 4 53 10 Joe Ryan Twins 14 8 11 Max Fried 12 11 12 Dylan Cease Padres 22 10 13 Gerrit Cole Yankees* 31 16 14 Jacob deGrom Rangers 126 78 15 Pablo Lopez Twins 8 9 16 Garrett Crochet White Sox 189 74 17 Grayson Rodriguez Orioles 20 32 18 Shane McClanahan Rays NR NR 19 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks 18 19 20 Chris Sale Braves 34 15 21 Jared Jones Pirates 136 48 22 Tanner Bibee Guardians 16 14 23 Aaron Nola Phillies 15 12 24 Luis Castillo Mariners 21 13 25 Spencer Strider Braves 1 NR 26 Freddy Peralta Brewers* 26 18 27 Logan Webb Giants 17 21 28 Framber Valdez Astros 13 17 29 Justin Steele Cubs 28 27 30 Luis Gil Yankees 133 61 31 Shane Baz Rays 65 68 32 Sonny Gray Cardinals 58 22 33 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays 11 20 34 Michael King Padres 35 31 35 Shota Imanaga Cubs 37 23 36 Jack Flaherty 96 35 37 Taj Bradley Rays 92 57 38 Blake Snell Giants* 40 54 39 Hunter Greene Reds 32 28 40 Bobby Miller Dodgers 9 45 41 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers NR NR 42 Bailey Ober Twins 24 29 43 Nick Lodolo Reds 54 37 44 Max Scherzer 73 26 45 Mitch Keller Pirates 33 39 46 Bryce Miller Mariners 39 33 47 Zach Eflin Rays 25 24 48 Walker Buehler 36 62 49 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers* 48 36 50 Ryan Pepiot Rays 55 51 51 Hunter Brown Astros 44 38 52 Kodai Senga Mets 45 93 53 Roki Sasaki Japan NR NR 54 Justin Verlander Astros* 30 30 55 Sandy Alcantara Marlins NR NR 56 MacKenzie Gore Nationals 97 50 57 Jeffrey Springs Rays 142 83 58 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays 41 42 59 Nestor Cortes Yankees 62 40 60 Jose Soriano Angels 60 RP 72 61 Joe Musgrove Padres 27 71 62 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies 59 41 63 Jesus Luzardo Marlins 19 154 64 Ranger Suarez Phillies 81 34 65 Carlos Rodon Yankees 43 44 66 Jackson Jobe Tigers 291 NR 67 Gavin Williams Guardians 51 46 68 Brandon Woodruff Brewers NR NR 69 Reynaldo Lopez Braves 75 66 70 Gavin Stone Dodgers 100 43 71 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks 63 67 72 Tanner Houck Red Sox 103 47 73 Reese Olson Tigers 84 70 74 Jordan Montgomery Diamondbacks* 50 63 75 Yu Darvish Padres 38 76 76 Christian Scott Mets 176 77 77 River Ryan Dodgers 231 160 78 Bryan Woo Mariners 83 56 79 Max Meyer Marlins 129 118 80 Yusei Kikuchi 76 59 81 Luis Severino 60 49 82 Reid Detmers Angels 61 98 83 Robbie Ray Giants* 201 99 84 Jose Berrios Blue Jays 49 52 85 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks* 57 91 86 Kutter Crawford Red Sox 87 75 87 Ben Brown Cubs 180 109 88 Jake Bloss Astros NR 161 89 Cade Povich Orioles 276 84 90 Matt Waldron Padres 330 60 91 Eduardo Rodriguez Diamondbacks 85 85 92 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers* 131 114 93 Ronel Blanco Astros 139 69 95 Ryan Weathers Marlins 162 115 95 Clarke Schmidt Yankees 95 121 96 Aaron Civale Brewers 46 58 97 Drew Rasmussen Rays 163 139 98 Seth Lugo Royals 125 55 99 Erick Fedde White Sox 158 65 100 Tyler Mahle Rangers 230 124 101 Yariel Rodriguez Blue Jays 169 157 102 Spencer Schwellenbach Braves NR 81 103 Sean Manaea Mets* 53 64 104 Jordan Hicks Giants 116 111 105 Yilber Diaz Diamondbacks NR NR 106 Luis Garcia Astros 179 129 107 Jordan Wicks Cubs 137 103 108 Braxton Garrett Marlins 66 141 109 Frankie Montas 128 123 110 Kyle Harrison Giants 104 104 111 Andrew Abbott Reds 79 88 112 Drew Thorpe White Sox 204 117 113 Jacob Misiorowski Brewers 240 NR 114 Carson Whisenhunt Giants 244 173 115 Tony Gonsolin Dodgers NR NR 116 Brady Singer Royals 119 86 117 Hurston Waldrep Braves 280 NR 118 Dustin May Dodgers 225 NR 119 Jake Irvin Nationals 214 89 120 Chayce McDermott Orioles 315 170 121 Nick Pivetta 121 95 122 David Festa Twins 226 116 123 Brayan Bello Red Sox 82 97 124 Shane Bieber 29 NR 125 Jon Gray Rangers 98 96 126 Marcus Stroman Yankees 67 87 127 Cade Horton Cubs 223 NR 128 AJ Smith-Shawver Braves 110 133 129 Casey Mize Tigers 111 108 130 DL Hall Brewers 94 169 131 Alex Cobb 78 106 132 Triston McKenzie Guardians 72 140 133 Dean Kremer Orioles 80 101 134 Spencer Arrighetti Astros 233 79 135 Jameson Taillon Cubs 107 82 136 Chris Paddack Twins 71 131 137 Andrew Painter Phillies NR NR 138 Edward Cabrera Marlins 115 102 139 David Peterson Mets 154 122 140 Cade Cavalli Nationals 282 NR 141 Spencer Turnbull 200 NR 142 Lance Lynn Cardinals* 89 100 143 Keaton Winn Giants 150 146 144 Kenta Maeda Tigers 68 112 145 Tylor Megill Mets 175 130 146 Justin Wrobleski Dodgers NR NR 147 Hayden Birdsong Giants NR 134 148 Ricky Tiedemann Blue Jays 130 176 149 Charlie Morton 70 80 150 Zebby Matthews Twins NR NR 151 Matthew Boyd 301 NR 152 Michael Wacha Royals* 153 125 153 Dane Dunning Rangers 86 137 154 Andrew Heaney 118 119 155 Chase Silseth Angels 108 144 156 Adam Mazur Padres 220 143 157 Cody Bradford Rangers 91 126 158 Noble Meyer Marlins NR NR 159 Jose Butto Mets 157 150 160 Nick Martinez Reds* 114 155 161 Griffin Canning Angels 77 113 162 Simeon Woods Richardson Twins 391 128 163 Logan Allen Guardians 88 135 164 Albert Suarez Orioles NR 90 165 Eury Perez Marlins 47 NR 166 James Paxton 74 94 167 Matt Manning Tigers 101 127 168 Noah Schultz White Sox NR NR 169 Lance McCullers Astros 170 156 170 Tink Hence Cardinals 289 NR 171 Zack Littell Rays 90 92 172 Caden Dana Angels NR NR 173 Joey Cantillo Guardians 216 NR 174 Kyle Wright Royals NR NR 175 JT Brubaker Yankees 246 NR 176 Quinn Mathews Cardinals NR NR 177 Kris Bubic Royals 234 NR 178 Rhett Lowder Reds 265 NR 179 Emerson Hancock Mariners 212 NR 180 Quinn Priester Pirates 313 NR 181 Hayden Wesneski Cubs 147 152 182 Javier Assad Cubs 143 145 183 Landon Knack Dodgers 261 73 184 Joe Rock Rays 405 NR 185 Bryce Elder Braves 165 178 186 DJ Herz Nationals 333 172 187 Andre Pallante Cardinals 153 RP 175 188 Chase Dollander Rockies 378 NR 189 Brandon Sproat Mets NR NR 190 Steven Matz Cardinals 120 NR 191 Keider Montero Tigers 352 NR 192 Clayton Beeter Yankees 194 NR 193 Thomas Harrington Pirates NR NR 194 Cal Quantrill Rockies 410 165 195 Miles Mikolas Cardinals 134 138 196 Carlos Rodriguez Brewers 274 NR 197 Ian Anderson Braves 273 NR 198 Alec Marsh Royals 185 158 199 Nick Nastrini White Sox 270 NR 200 German Marquez Rockies 358 NR

The way I do my monthly rankings is I go team by team and assign a preliminary number to each player I want on the list. Once I’m finished with all of the teams, I click sort and usually get a list of numbers that corresponds pretty well with the top 175 I want to post. The only time this never works is when I’m doing starting pitchers for the way-too-early rankings here. Between all of the exciting prospects and the rehabbing pitchers who will surely be 100 percent next year, that veteran I give the preliminary 110 ranking to, we’ll call him Lance Lynn, is probably going to check in around No. 140 in these rankings. And then, when March comes around and some new injuries strike, some of the rehabbers aren’t looking so great and some of those prospects … well, they’re probably not really getting a chance in May after their team signed three free agents … that veteran invariably ends up back around 110 again. So, yeah, Jameson Taillon isn’t really the No. 135 pitcher for 2025, but he is 135th on the list of pitchers who intrigue me the most at this very moment.

I also don’t imagine Gerrit Cole will be ranked 13th to open next season, but I’m still worried about the elbow. If he manages to get through September (and October?) healthy, I’ll probably have him in the top five next spring.

The Dodgers lead the way with 11 pitchers here, though that includes Clayton Kershaw and his player option. I don’t imagine Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, Kershaw and Dustin May will ever be healthy at the same time, but they’d love to have that problem. Next are the Rays with nine pitchers, including six of the top 60; I didn’t love doing that, but Taj Bradley and Ryan Pepiot had to be there with the way they’ve pitched this year and Jeffrey Springs was too good before getting hurt not to be in that territory. The Astros, Braves, Giants, Marlins and Yankees got eight starters apiece, though none of the Marlins are in the top 50.

The one team without any starters is not the Rockies, who squeezed three on to the bottom of the list (Cal Quantrill made it mostly because I’m guessing he’ll be traded). Instead, the A’s placed no one, in no small part because they’re exiting their pitcher friendly park for a hitter’s haven in Sacramento. Luis Medina probably would have made the cut before his elbow injury. Next in line was Mitch Spence.

Since this is mostly for fun, I declined to list Trevor Bauer and Julio Urías.