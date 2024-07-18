 Skip navigation
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Starter Rankings

  
Published July 18, 2024 05:55 AM

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other other preliminary 2025 rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Early 2025 Starting pitcher rankings

2025Starting PitchersTeam2024July
1Tarik SkubalTigers32
2Corbin Burnes71
3Paul SkenesPirates13225
4George KirbyMariners23
5Zack WheelerPhillies54
6Logan GilbertMariners65
7Tyler GlasnowDodgers106
8Cole RagansRoyals237
9Yoshinobu YamamotoDodgers453
10Joe RyanTwins148
11Max Fried1211
12Dylan CeasePadres2210
13Gerrit ColeYankees*3116
14Jacob deGromRangers12678
15Pablo LopezTwins89
16Garrett CrochetWhite Sox18974
17Grayson RodriguezOrioles2032
18Shane McClanahanRaysNRNR
19Zac GallenDiamondbacks1819
20Chris SaleBraves3415
21Jared JonesPirates13648
22Tanner BibeeGuardians1614
23Aaron NolaPhillies1512
24Luis CastilloMariners2113
25Spencer StriderBraves1NR
26Freddy PeraltaBrewers*2618
27Logan WebbGiants1721
28Framber ValdezAstros1317
29Justin SteeleCubs2827
30Luis GilYankees13361
31Shane BazRays6568
32Sonny GrayCardinals5822
33Kevin GausmanBlue Jays1120
34Michael KingPadres3531
35Shota ImanagaCubs3723
36Jack Flaherty9635
37Taj BradleyRays9257
38Blake SnellGiants*4054
39Hunter GreeneReds3228
40Bobby MillerDodgers945
41Shohei OhtaniDodgersNRNR
42Bailey OberTwins2429
43Nick LodoloReds5437
44Max Scherzer7326
45Mitch KellerPirates3339
46Bryce MillerMariners3933
47Zach EflinRays2524
48Walker Buehler3662
49Nathan EovaldiRangers*4836
50Ryan PepiotRays5551
51Hunter BrownAstros4438
52Kodai SengaMets4593
53Roki SasakiJapanNRNR
54Justin VerlanderAstros*3030
55Sandy AlcantaraMarlinsNRNR
56MacKenzie GoreNationals9750
57Jeffrey SpringsRays14283
58Chris BassittBlue Jays4142
59Nestor CortesYankees6240
60Jose SorianoAngels60 RP72
61Joe MusgrovePadres2771
62Cristopher SanchezPhillies5941
63Jesus LuzardoMarlins19154
64Ranger SuarezPhillies8134
65Carlos RodonYankees4344
66Jackson JobeTigers291NR
67Gavin WilliamsGuardians5146
68Brandon WoodruffBrewersNRNR
69Reynaldo LopezBraves7566
70Gavin StoneDodgers10043
71Brandon PfaadtDiamondbacks6367
72Tanner HouckRed Sox10347
73Reese OlsonTigers8470
74Jordan MontgomeryDiamondbacks*5063
75Yu DarvishPadres3876
76Christian ScottMets17677
77River RyanDodgers231160
78Bryan WooMariners8356
79Max MeyerMarlins129118
80Yusei Kikuchi7659
81Luis Severino6049
82Reid DetmersAngels6198
83Robbie RayGiants*20199
84Jose BerriosBlue Jays4952
85Merrill KellyDiamondbacks*5791
86Kutter CrawfordRed Sox8775
87Ben BrownCubs180109
88Jake BlossAstrosNR161
89Cade PovichOrioles27684
90Matt WaldronPadres33060
91Eduardo RodriguezDiamondbacks8585
92Clayton KershawDodgers*131114
93Ronel BlancoAstros13969
95Ryan WeathersMarlins162115
95Clarke SchmidtYankees95121
96Aaron CivaleBrewers4658
97Drew RasmussenRays163139
98Seth LugoRoyals12555
99Erick FeddeWhite Sox15865
100Tyler MahleRangers230124
101Yariel RodriguezBlue Jays169157
102Spencer SchwellenbachBravesNR81
103Sean ManaeaMets*5364
104Jordan HicksGiants116111
105Yilber DiazDiamondbacksNRNR
106Luis GarciaAstros179129
107Jordan WicksCubs137103
108Braxton GarrettMarlins66141
109Frankie Montas128123
110Kyle HarrisonGiants104104
111Andrew AbbottReds7988
112Drew ThorpeWhite Sox204117
113Jacob MisiorowskiBrewers240NR
114Carson WhisenhuntGiants244173
115Tony GonsolinDodgersNRNR
116Brady SingerRoyals11986
117Hurston WaldrepBraves280NR
118Dustin MayDodgers225NR
119Jake IrvinNationals21489
120Chayce McDermottOrioles315170
121Nick Pivetta12195
122David FestaTwins226116
123Brayan BelloRed Sox8297
124Shane Bieber29NR
125Jon GrayRangers9896
126Marcus StromanYankees6787
127Cade HortonCubs223NR
128AJ Smith-ShawverBraves110133
129Casey MizeTigers111108
130DL HallBrewers94169
131Alex Cobb78106
132Triston McKenzieGuardians72140
133Dean KremerOrioles80101
134Spencer ArrighettiAstros23379
135Jameson TaillonCubs10782
136Chris PaddackTwins71131
137Andrew PainterPhilliesNRNR
138Edward CabreraMarlins115102
139David PetersonMets154122
140Cade CavalliNationals282NR
141Spencer Turnbull200NR
142Lance LynnCardinals*89100
143Keaton WinnGiants150146
144Kenta MaedaTigers68112
145Tylor MegillMets175130
146Justin WrobleskiDodgersNRNR
147Hayden BirdsongGiantsNR134
148Ricky TiedemannBlue Jays130176
149Charlie Morton7080
150Zebby MatthewsTwinsNRNR
151Matthew Boyd301NR
152Michael WachaRoyals*153125
153Dane DunningRangers86137
154Andrew Heaney118119
155Chase SilsethAngels108144
156Adam MazurPadres220143
157Cody BradfordRangers91126
158Noble MeyerMarlinsNRNR
159Jose ButtoMets157150
160Nick MartinezReds*114155
161Griffin CanningAngels77113
162Simeon Woods RichardsonTwins391128
163Logan AllenGuardians88135
164Albert SuarezOriolesNR90
165Eury PerezMarlins47NR
166James Paxton7494
167Matt ManningTigers101127
168Noah SchultzWhite SoxNRNR
169Lance McCullersAstros170156
170Tink HenceCardinals289NR
171Zack LittellRays9092
172Caden DanaAngelsNRNR
173Joey CantilloGuardians216NR
174Kyle WrightRoyalsNRNR
175JT BrubakerYankees246NR
176Quinn MathewsCardinalsNRNR
177Kris BubicRoyals234NR
178Rhett LowderReds265NR
179Emerson HancockMariners212NR
180Quinn PriesterPirates313NR
181Hayden WesneskiCubs147152
182Javier AssadCubs143145
183Landon KnackDodgers26173
184Joe RockRays405NR
185Bryce ElderBraves165178
186DJ HerzNationals333172
187Andre PallanteCardinals153 RP175
188Chase DollanderRockies378NR
189Brandon SproatMetsNRNR
190Steven MatzCardinals120NR
191Keider MonteroTigers352NR
192Clayton BeeterYankees194NR
193Thomas HarringtonPiratesNRNR
194Cal QuantrillRockies410165
195Miles MikolasCardinals134138
196Carlos RodriguezBrewers274NR
197Ian AndersonBraves273NR
198Alec MarshRoyals185158
199Nick NastriniWhite Sox270NR
200German MarquezRockies358NR

  • The way I do my monthly rankings is I go team by team and assign a preliminary number to each player I want on the list. Once I’m finished with all of the teams, I click sort and usually get a list of numbers that corresponds pretty well with the top 175 I want to post. The only time this never works is when I’m doing starting pitchers for the way-too-early rankings here. Between all of the exciting prospects and the rehabbing pitchers who will surely be 100 percent next year, that veteran I give the preliminary 110 ranking to, we’ll call him Lance Lynn, is probably going to check in around No. 140 in these rankings. And then, when March comes around and some new injuries strike, some of the rehabbers aren’t looking so great and some of those prospects … well, they’re probably not really getting a chance in May after their team signed three free agents … that veteran invariably ends up back around 110 again. So, yeah, Jameson Taillon isn’t really the No. 135 pitcher for 2025, but he is 135th on the list of pitchers who intrigue me the most at this very moment.
  • I also don’t imagine Gerrit Cole will be ranked 13th to open next season, but I’m still worried about the elbow. If he manages to get through September (and October?) healthy, I’ll probably have him in the top five next spring.
  • The Dodgers lead the way with 11 pitchers here, though that includes Clayton Kershaw and his player option. I don’t imagine Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, Kershaw and Dustin May will ever be healthy at the same time, but they’d love to have that problem. Next are the Rays with nine pitchers, including six of the top 60; I didn’t love doing that, but Taj Bradley and Ryan Pepiot had to be there with the way they’ve pitched this year and Jeffrey Springs was too good before getting hurt not to be in that territory. The Astros, Braves, Giants, Marlins and Yankees got eight starters apiece, though none of the Marlins are in the top 50.
  • The one team without any starters is not the Rockies, who squeezed three on to the bottom of the list (Cal Quantrill made it mostly because I’m guessing he’ll be traded). Instead, the A’s placed no one, in no small part because they’re exiting their pitcher friendly park for a hitter’s haven in Sacramento. Luis Medina probably would have made the cut before his elbow injury. Next in line was Mitch Spence.
  • Since this is mostly for fun, I declined to list Trevor Bauer and Julio Urías.
  • I did sneak in Roki Sasaki at No. 53. It’s unclear if he’ll be posted by Chiba Lotte this winter, but if so, he’s probably going to be in the top 10 on the Opening Day list.