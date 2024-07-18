Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball First Baseman and DH Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

Early 2025 First Baseman and Designated Hitter rankings

2025 First basemen/DHs Team 2024 July 1 DH Shohei Ohtani Dodgers 1 DH 1 DH 1 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 1 1 2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 3 3 3 Bryce Harper Phillies 4 2 4 Matt Olson Braves 2 4 5 Pete Alonso 5 6 6 Josh Naylor Guardians 7 5 2 DH Marcell Ozuna Braves* 3 DH 2 DH 7 Spencer Steer Reds 11 10 8 Vinnie Pasquantino Royals 12 11 3 DH Kyle Schwarber Phillies 23 OF 16 OF 9 Alec Bohm Phillies 17 9 10 Christian Walker 13 7 11 Triston Casas Red Sox 8 17 12 Cody Bellinger Cubs* 6 8 13 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles 20 15 14 Yandy Diaz Rays 16 18 15 Paul Goldschmidt 9 12 16 Christian Encarnacion-Strand Reds 10 NR 17 Jeimer Candelario Reds 15 14 18 Salvador Perez Royals 25 16 4 DH Eloy Jimenez White Sox* 2 DH 4 DH 19 Luis Arraez Padres 10 2B 19 20 Jake Cronenworth Padres 33 21 5 DH J.D. Martinez 5 DH 3 DH 21 Rhys Hoskins Brewers* 21 20 22 Michael Busch Cubs 23 3B 26 23 Spencer Torkelson Tigers 14 34 24 Andrew Vaughn White Sox 19 28 25 Jake Burger Marlins 15 3B 27 6 DH Giancarlo Stanton Yankees 61 OF 61 OF 26 Tyler Soderstrom Athletics 12 DH 39 7 DH Jorge Soler Giants 54 OF 52 OF 27 Josh Bell 26 29 28 Nathaniel Lowe Rangers 24 24 8 DH Kyle Manzardo Guardians 38 1B 57 1B 9 DH Masataka Yoshida Red Sox 39 OF 91 OF 29 Ben Rice Yankees 59 C 45 10 DH Joc Pederson Diamondbacks* 78 OF 79 OF 30 Tyler Black Brewers 48 3B 56 31 Ryan O’Hearn Orioles* 35 25 32 Justin Turner 22 23 33 DJ LeMahieu Yankees 31 31 34 Nolan Schanuel Angels 32 37 11 DH Jonathan Aranda Rays 10 DH NR DH 35 Anthony Rizzo Yankees* 23 50 36 LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants 39 40 37 Kris Bryant Rockies 45 OF 43 38 Spencer Horwitz Blue Jays 13 DH 30 39 Carlos Santana 41 35 40 Michael Toglia Rockies 59 42 41 Deyvison De Los Santos Diamondbacks 108 3B 67 3B 42 Luke Raley Mariners 37 36 43 Gavin Sheets White Sox 57 44 44 Ty France Mariners 29 32 45 J.D. Davis 39 3B 33 12 DH Andrew McCutchen 8 DH 10 DH 46 Mauricio Dubon Astros 46 2B 47 13 DH Harold Ramirez Nationals 9 DH 159 OF 47 Rowdy Tellez 34 48 48 Connor Joe Pirates 55 46 49 Xavier Isaac Rays NR NR 50 Tyler Locklear Mariners 76 NR

There aren’t much in the way of changes at the top here. Pete Alonso’s free agent status has him a little higher in the top 300 than he might otherwise be. His road OPS is 76 points higher than his home OPS in his career, and it’s possible he’ll find himself somewhere better for offense than Citi Field next season.

23rd for Spencer Torkelson? Maybe? I imagine the power will come back, but we’re talking about a bad defensive first baseman who has hit .235/.348/.441 in 109 career games in Triple-A and .218/.296/.386 in 323 games in the majors. It’s awfully difficult to project him as a star at this point. On the other hand, we already saw him hit 31 homers and drive in 94 runs at age 23; as long as he can hit .230, he should be adequate.