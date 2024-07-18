Early 2025 Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other other preliminary 2025 rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Early 2025 Top 300 Overall rankings

2025 Top 300 Team 1 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals 2 Aaron Judge Yankees 3 Gunnar Henderson Orioles 4 Julio Rodriguez Mariners 5 Kyle Tucker Astros 6 Juan Soto 7 Shohei Ohtani - DH Dodgers 8 Elly De La Cruz Reds 9 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres 10 Mookie Betts Dodgers 11 Yordan Alvarez Astros 12 Austin Riley Braves 13 Jose Ramirez Guardians 14 CJ Abrams Nationals 15 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 16 Tarik Skubal Tigers 17 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 18 Bryce Harper Phillies 19 Trea Turner Phillies 20 Corbin Burnes 21 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks 22 Wyatt Langford Rangers 23 Rafael Devers Red Sox 24 Paul Skenes Pirates 25 Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves 26 George Kirby Mariners 27 Jarren Duran Red Sox 28 Corey Seager Rangers 29 Luis Robert Jr. White Sox 30 Zack Wheeler Phillies 31 Matt Olson Braves 32 Emmanuel Clase Guardians 33 Pete Alonso 34 Logan Gilbert Mariners 35 Josh Naylor Guardians 36 Royce Lewis Twins 37 Jose Altuve Astros 38 Tyler Glasnow Dodgers 39 Francisco Lindor Mets 40 Adley Rutschman Orioles 41 Marcus Semien Rangers 42 Cole Ragans Royals 43 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 44 Riley Greene Tigers 45 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers 46 Edwin Diaz Mets 47 Michael Harris II Braves 48 Manny Machado Padres 49 Oneil Cruz Pirates 50 Joe Ryan Twins 51 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Marlins 52 Adolis Garcia Rangers 53 Max Fried 54 Bo Bichette Blue Jays 55 Steven Kwan Guardians 56 Ozzie Albies Braves 57 Dylan Cease Padres 58 Mike Trout Angels 59 Jhoan Duran Twins 60 William Contreras Brewers 61 Gerrit Cole Yankees* 62 Christopher Morel Cubs 63 Marcell Ozuna Braves* 64 Matt McLain Reds 65 Jacob deGrom Rangers 66 Josh Hader Astros 67 Spencer Steer Reds 68 Randy Arozarena Rays 69 Vinnie Pasquantino Royals 70 Pablo Lopez Twins 71 Kyle Schwarber Phillies 72 Devin Williams Brewers 73 Bryan Reynolds Pirates 74 Josh Jung Rangers 75 Christian Yelich Brewers 76 Garrett Crochet White Sox 77 Teoscar Hernandez 78 Jackson Merrill Padres 79 Raisel Iglesias Braves 80 Josh Lowe Rays 81 Alec Bohm Phillies 82 Jackson Chourio Brewers 83 Seiya Suzuki Cubs 84 Camilo Doval Giants 85 Christian Walker 86 Maikel Garcia Royals 87 Ryan Helsley Cardinals 88 Triston Casas Red Sox 89 Grayson Rodriguez Orioles 90 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies 91 Andres Munoz Mariners 92 Anthony Volpe Yankees 93 Shane McClanahan Rays 94 Cody Bellinger Cubs* 95 James Wood Nationals 96 Felix Bautista Orioles 97 Ryan McMahon Rockies 98 Brandon Nimmo Mets 99 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks 100 Willy Adames 101 David Bednar Pirates 102 Ian Happ Cubs 103 Chris Sale Braves 104 Will Smith Dodgers 105 Jared Jones Pirates 106 Tyler O’Neill 107 Jordan Westburg Orioles 108 Tanner Bibee Guardians 109 Robert Suarez Padres 110 Bryson Stott Phillies 111 Nico Hoerner Cubs 112 Aaron Nola Phillies 113 Anthony Santander 114 Mason Miller Athletics 115 Nolan Jones Rockies 116 Gleyber Torres 117 Luis Castillo Mariners 118 Xander Bogaerts Padres 119 Jeremy Pena Astros 120 Evan Phillips Dodgers 121 Evan Carter Rangers 122 Isaac Paredes Rays 123 Spencer Strider Braves 124 Zach Neto Angels 125 Pete Fairbanks Rays 126 Taylor Ward Angels 127 Coby Mayo Orioles 128 Freddy Peralta Brewers* 129 Noelvi Marte Reds 130 Salvador Perez Royals 131 Logan Webb Giants 132 Andres Gimenez Guardians 133 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles 134 Framber Valdez Astros 135 Clay Holmes 136 Yandy Diaz Rays 137 Justin Steele Cubs 138 Jackson Holliday Orioles 139 Luis Gil Yankees 140 Heliot Ramos Giants 141 Kenley Jansen 142 Shane Baz Rays 143 Paul Goldschmidt 144 George Springer Blue Jays 145 Sonny Gray Cardinals 146 Christian Encarnacion-Strand Reds 147 Tanner Scott 148 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays 149 Brenton Doyle Rockies 150 Alex Bregman 151 Michael King Padres 152 Jeimer Candelario Reds 153 Shota Imanaga Cubs 154 Nick Castellanos Phillies 155 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks 156 Kirby Yates 157 Jack Flaherty 158 Carlos Correa Twins 159 Masyn Winn Cardinals 160 Taj Bradley Rays 161 Eloy Jimenez White Sox* 162 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 163 Blake Snell Giants* 164 Luis Arraez Padres 165 Heston Kjerstad Orioles 166 Craig Kimbrel Orioles* 167 Garrett Mitchell Brewers 168 Logan O’Hoppe Angels 169 Hunter Greene Reds 170 Jonathan India Reds 171 Jake Cronenworth Padres 172 Ha-Seong Kim Padres* 173 Bobby Miller Dodgers 174 Byron Buxton Twins 175 Liam Hendriks Red Sox 176 Brice Turang Brewers 177 J.T. Realmuto Phillies 178 Shohei Ohtani - SP Dodgers 179 Mark Vientos Mets 180 Kyle Finnegan Nationals 181 Luis Rengifo Angels 182 Trevor Story Red Sox 183 Bailey Ober Twins 184 Wilyer Abreu Red Sox 185 Jose Miranda Twins 186 Nick Lodolo Reds 187 Jung Hoo Lee Giants 188 Max Scherzer 189 Carlos Estevez 190 Mitch Keller Pirates 191 Colton Cowser Orioles 192 Dansby Swanson Cubs 193 Jordan Romano Blue Jays 194 Nolan Arenado Cardinals 195 Bryce Miller Mariners 196 J.D. Martinez 197 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 198 Zach Eflin Rays 199 Matt Chapman Giants* 200 Walker Buehler 201 Zack Gelof Athletics 202 Alexis Diaz Reds 203 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers* 204 Brooks Lee Twins 205 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays 206 Ryan Pepiot Rays 207 Yainer Diaz Astros 208 Junior Caminero Rays 209 Hunter Brown Astros 210 Rhys Hoskins Brewers* 211 Kodai Senga Mets 212 Brandon Marsh Phillies 213 Jurickson Profar 214 Roki Sasaki Japan 215 TJ Friedl Reds 216 Jordan Walker Cardinals 217 Shea Langeliers Athletics 218 Justin Verlander Astros* 219 Colt Keith Tigers 220 Sandy Alcantara Marlins 221 Jeff Hoffman 222 Alec Burleson Cardinals 223 Dylan Crews Nationals 224 Paul Sewald 225 Tommy Edman Cardinals 226 MacKenzie Gore Nationals 227 Cedric Mullins Orioles 228 Willson Contreras Cardinals 229 Jeffrey Springs Rays 230 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays 231 Bryan De La Cruz Marlins 232 Michael Busch Cubs 233 Nolan Gorman Cardinals 234 Nestor Cortes Yankees 235 Luis Garcia Jr. Nationals 236 Kerry Carpenter Tigers 237 Jose Soriano Angels 238 Brandon Lowe Rays* 239 Joe Musgrove Padres 240 Starling Marte Mets 241 Spencer Torkelson Tigers 242 A.J. Puk Marlins 243 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies 244 Andrew Vaughn White Sox 245 Jake Burger Marlins 246 Jesus Luzardo Marlins 247 Jasson Dominguez Yankees 248 Lawrence Butler Athletics 249 Jose Alvarado Phillies 250 Ranger Suarez Phillies 251 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees 252 Carlos Rodon Yankees 253 Jarred Kelenic Braves 254 Cal Raleigh Mariners 255 Jackson Jobe Tigers 256 Tyler Soderstrom Athletics 257 Hunter Harvey Royals 258 Ke’Bryan Hayes Pirates 259 Gavin Williams Guardians 260 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs 261 Brandon Woodruff Brewers 262 Reynaldo Lopez Braves 263 Max Muncy Dodgers 264 Francisco Alvarez Mets 265 Gavin Stone Dodgers 266 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals 267 Ben Joyce Angels 268 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks 269 Jorge Soler Giants 270 Josh Bell 271 Tanner Houck Red Sox 272 Lane Thomas Nationals 273 JJ Bleday Athletics 274 Reese Olson Tigers 275 Jordan Beck Rockies 276 Jordan Montgomery Diamondbacks* 277 Brendan Rodgers Rockies 278 Brent Rooker Athletics 279 Yu Darvish Padres 280 Christian Scott Mets 281 Jacob Young Nationals 282 River Ryan Dodgers 283 Jo Adell Angels 284 Nathaniel Lowe Rangers 285 Bryan Woo Mariners 286 Yimi Garcia 287 Kyle Manzardo Guardians 288 Max Meyer Marlins 289 Johan Rojas Phillies 290 Jesus Sanchez Marlins 291 Yusei Kikuchi 292 Masataka Yoshida Red Sox 293 James McArthur Royals 294 Miguel Vargas Dodgers 295 Patrick Bailey Giants 296 Luis Severino 297 Ben Rice Yankees 298 Charlie Condon Rockies 299 David Hamilton Red Sox 300 Willi Castro Twins

I’m going with Bobby Witt Jr. at No. 1 overall for now, though I’m far from dead set on it. Shohei Ohtani has been my No. 1 rest-of-2024 player for a few months now, but I don’t trust him quite as much offensively with his planned return to the mound. I’d probably lean Aaron Judge over Witt if Juan Soto gets re-signed. Gunnar Henderson was also in the mix, but I have far more faith in Witt when it comes to steals. Henderson has been excellent in going 14-for-15 there this season, but I think his volume is more likely to decrease than increase going forward.

Number of players by team:

14: Phillies

13: Dodgers, Rays

12: Orioles, Padres

11: Braves, Cardinals, Reds

10: Cubs, Red Sox

9: Astros, Brewers, Rangers, Twins, Yankees

8: Angels, Giants, Guardians, Mariners, Marlins, Mets, Nationals

7: Athletics, Blue Jays, Pirates, Rockies, Royals, Tigers

6: Diamondbacks

4: White Sox

One of those four White Sox is Eloy Jiménez, whose option is very likely to be declined. They might also trade Garrett Crochet and/or Luis Robert Jr. The other guy on the list is Andrew Vaughn at No. 244.

Meanwhile, the Phillies placed all nine starting position players, four starting pitchers and one reliever in José Alvarado. Orion Kerkering also came close; he should be more of a candidate for saves next year if Jeff Hoffman leaves in free agency.