 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Reliever Rankings
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outfielder Rankings
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Starter Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_alcyyoung_240717.jpg
MLB trade deadline could impact AL Cy Young race
nbc_bte_aleast_240717.jpg
Evaluating Orioles as a bet to win AL East
nbc_bte_falconsnfcsouth_240717.jpg
Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Reliever Rankings
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outfielder Rankings
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Starter Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_alcyyoung_240717.jpg
MLB trade deadline could impact AL Cy Young race
nbc_bte_aleast_240717.jpg
Evaluating Orioles as a bet to win AL East
nbc_bte_falconsnfcsouth_240717.jpg
Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Early 2025 Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

  
Published July 18, 2024 05:57 AM

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other other preliminary 2025 rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Early 2025 Top 300 Overall rankings

2025Top 300Team
1Bobby Witt Jr.Royals
2Aaron JudgeYankees
3Gunnar HendersonOrioles
4Julio RodriguezMariners
5Kyle TuckerAstros
6Juan Soto
7Shohei Ohtani - DHDodgers
8Elly De La CruzReds
9Fernando Tatis Jr.Padres
10Mookie BettsDodgers
11Yordan AlvarezAstros
12Austin RileyBraves
13Jose RamirezGuardians
14CJ AbramsNationals
15Freddie FreemanDodgers
16Tarik SkubalTigers
17Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Blue Jays
18Bryce HarperPhillies
19Trea TurnerPhillies
20Corbin Burnes
21Corbin CarrollDiamondbacks
22Wyatt LangfordRangers
23Rafael DeversRed Sox
24Paul SkenesPirates
25Ronald Acuna Jr.Braves
26George KirbyMariners
27Jarren DuranRed Sox
28Corey SeagerRangers
29Luis Robert Jr.White Sox
30Zack WheelerPhillies
31Matt OlsonBraves
32Emmanuel ClaseGuardians
33Pete Alonso
34Logan GilbertMariners
35Josh NaylorGuardians
36Royce LewisTwins
37Jose AltuveAstros
38Tyler GlasnowDodgers
39Francisco LindorMets
40Adley RutschmanOrioles
41Marcus SemienRangers
42Cole RagansRoyals
43Ketel MarteDiamondbacks
44Riley GreeneTigers
45Yoshinobu YamamotoDodgers
46Edwin DiazMets
47Michael Harris IIBraves
48Manny MachadoPadres
49Oneil CruzPirates
50Joe RyanTwins
51Jazz Chisholm Jr.Marlins
52Adolis GarciaRangers
53Max Fried
54Bo BichetteBlue Jays
55Steven KwanGuardians
56Ozzie AlbiesBraves
57Dylan CeasePadres
58Mike TroutAngels
59Jhoan DuranTwins
60William ContrerasBrewers
61Gerrit ColeYankees*
62Christopher MorelCubs
63Marcell OzunaBraves*
64Matt McLainReds
65Jacob deGromRangers
66Josh HaderAstros
67Spencer SteerReds
68Randy ArozarenaRays
69Vinnie PasquantinoRoyals
70Pablo LopezTwins
71Kyle SchwarberPhillies
72Devin WilliamsBrewers
73Bryan ReynoldsPirates
74Josh JungRangers
75Christian YelichBrewers
76Garrett CrochetWhite Sox
77Teoscar Hernandez
78Jackson MerrillPadres
79Raisel IglesiasBraves
80Josh LoweRays
81Alec BohmPhillies
82Jackson ChourioBrewers
83Seiya SuzukiCubs
84Camilo DovalGiants
85Christian Walker
86Maikel GarciaRoyals
87Ryan HelsleyCardinals
88Triston CasasRed Sox
89Grayson RodriguezOrioles
90Ezequiel TovarRockies
91Andres MunozMariners
92Anthony VolpeYankees
93Shane McClanahanRays
94Cody BellingerCubs*
95James WoodNationals
96Felix BautistaOrioles
97Ryan McMahonRockies
98Brandon NimmoMets
99Zac GallenDiamondbacks
100Willy Adames
101David BednarPirates
102Ian HappCubs
103Chris SaleBraves
104Will SmithDodgers
105Jared JonesPirates
106Tyler O’Neill
107Jordan WestburgOrioles
108Tanner BibeeGuardians
109Robert SuarezPadres
110Bryson StottPhillies
111Nico HoernerCubs
112Aaron NolaPhillies
113Anthony Santander
114Mason MillerAthletics
115Nolan JonesRockies
116Gleyber Torres
117Luis CastilloMariners
118Xander BogaertsPadres
119Jeremy PenaAstros
120Evan PhillipsDodgers
121Evan CarterRangers
122Isaac ParedesRays
123Spencer StriderBraves
124Zach NetoAngels
125Pete FairbanksRays
126Taylor WardAngels
127Coby MayoOrioles
128Freddy PeraltaBrewers*
129Noelvi MarteReds
130Salvador PerezRoyals
131Logan WebbGiants
132Andres GimenezGuardians
133Ryan MountcastleOrioles
134Framber ValdezAstros
135Clay Holmes
136Yandy DiazRays
137Justin SteeleCubs
138Jackson HollidayOrioles
139Luis GilYankees
140Heliot RamosGiants
141Kenley Jansen
142Shane BazRays
143Paul Goldschmidt
144George SpringerBlue Jays
145Sonny GrayCardinals
146Christian Encarnacion-StrandReds
147Tanner Scott
148Kevin GausmanBlue Jays
149Brenton DoyleRockies
150Alex Bregman
151Michael KingPadres
152Jeimer CandelarioReds
153Shota ImanagaCubs
154Nick CastellanosPhillies
155Lourdes Gurriel Jr.Diamondbacks
156Kirby Yates
157Jack Flaherty
158Carlos CorreaTwins
159Masyn WinnCardinals
160Taj BradleyRays
161Eloy JimenezWhite Sox*
162Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox
163Blake SnellGiants*
164Luis ArraezPadres
165Heston KjerstadOrioles
166Craig KimbrelOrioles*
167Garrett MitchellBrewers
168Logan O’HoppeAngels
169Hunter GreeneReds
170Jonathan IndiaReds
171Jake CronenworthPadres
172Ha-Seong KimPadres*
173Bobby MillerDodgers
174Byron BuxtonTwins
175Liam HendriksRed Sox
176Brice TurangBrewers
177J.T. RealmutoPhillies
178Shohei Ohtani - SPDodgers
179Mark VientosMets
180Kyle FinneganNationals
181Luis RengifoAngels
182Trevor StoryRed Sox
183Bailey OberTwins
184Wilyer AbreuRed Sox
185Jose MirandaTwins
186Nick LodoloReds
187Jung Hoo LeeGiants
188Max Scherzer
189Carlos Estevez
190Mitch KellerPirates
191Colton CowserOrioles
192Dansby SwansonCubs
193Jordan RomanoBlue Jays
194Nolan ArenadoCardinals
195Bryce MillerMariners
196J.D. Martinez
197Brendan DonovanCardinals
198Zach EflinRays
199Matt ChapmanGiants*
200Walker Buehler
201Zack GelofAthletics
202Alexis DiazReds
203Nathan EovaldiRangers*
204Brooks LeeTwins
205Daulton VarshoBlue Jays
206Ryan PepiotRays
207Yainer DiazAstros
208Junior CamineroRays
209Hunter BrownAstros
210Rhys HoskinsBrewers*
211Kodai SengaMets
212Brandon MarshPhillies
213Jurickson Profar
214Roki SasakiJapan
215TJ FriedlReds
216Jordan WalkerCardinals
217Shea LangeliersAthletics
218Justin VerlanderAstros*
219Colt KeithTigers
220Sandy AlcantaraMarlins
221Jeff Hoffman
222Alec BurlesonCardinals
223Dylan CrewsNationals
224Paul Sewald
225Tommy EdmanCardinals
226MacKenzie GoreNationals
227Cedric MullinsOrioles
228Willson ContrerasCardinals
229Jeffrey SpringsRays
230Chris BassittBlue Jays
231Bryan De La CruzMarlins
232Michael BuschCubs
233Nolan GormanCardinals
234Nestor CortesYankees
235Luis Garcia Jr.Nationals
236Kerry CarpenterTigers
237Jose SorianoAngels
238Brandon LoweRays*
239Joe MusgrovePadres
240Starling MarteMets
241Spencer TorkelsonTigers
242A.J. PukMarlins
243Cristopher SanchezPhillies
244Andrew VaughnWhite Sox
245Jake BurgerMarlins
246Jesus LuzardoMarlins
247Jasson DominguezYankees
248Lawrence ButlerAthletics
249Jose AlvaradoPhillies
250Ranger SuarezPhillies
251Giancarlo StantonYankees
252Carlos RodonYankees
253Jarred KelenicBraves
254Cal RaleighMariners
255Jackson JobeTigers
256Tyler SoderstromAthletics
257Hunter HarveyRoyals
258Ke’Bryan HayesPirates
259Gavin WilliamsGuardians
260Pete Crow-ArmstrongCubs
261Brandon WoodruffBrewers
262Reynaldo LopezBraves
263Max MuncyDodgers
264Francisco AlvarezMets
265Gavin StoneDodgers
266Lars NootbaarCardinals
267Ben JoyceAngels
268Brandon PfaadtDiamondbacks
269Jorge SolerGiants
270Josh Bell
271Tanner HouckRed Sox
272Lane ThomasNationals
273JJ BledayAthletics
274Reese OlsonTigers
275Jordan BeckRockies
276Jordan MontgomeryDiamondbacks*
277Brendan RodgersRockies
278Brent RookerAthletics
279Yu DarvishPadres
280Christian ScottMets
281Jacob YoungNationals
282River RyanDodgers
283Jo AdellAngels
284Nathaniel LoweRangers
285Bryan WooMariners
286Yimi Garcia
287Kyle ManzardoGuardians
288Max MeyerMarlins
289Johan RojasPhillies
290Jesus SanchezMarlins
291Yusei Kikuchi
292Masataka YoshidaRed Sox
293James McArthurRoyals
294Miguel VargasDodgers
295Patrick BaileyGiants
296Luis Severino
297Ben RiceYankees
298Charlie CondonRockies
299David HamiltonRed Sox
300Willi CastroTwins

  • I’m going with Bobby Witt Jr. at No. 1 overall for now, though I’m far from dead set on it. Shohei Ohtani has been my No. 1 rest-of-2024 player for a few months now, but I don’t trust him quite as much offensively with his planned return to the mound. I’d probably lean Aaron Judge over Witt if Juan Soto gets re-signed. Gunnar Henderson was also in the mix, but I have far more faith in Witt when it comes to steals. Henderson has been excellent in going 14-for-15 there this season, but I think his volume is more likely to decrease than increase going forward.
  • Number of players by team:

14: Phillies
13: Dodgers, Rays
12: Orioles, Padres
11: Braves, Cardinals, Reds
10: Cubs, Red Sox
9: Astros, Brewers, Rangers, Twins, Yankees
8: Angels, Giants, Guardians, Mariners, Marlins, Mets, Nationals
7: Athletics, Blue Jays, Pirates, Rockies, Royals, Tigers
6: Diamondbacks
4: White Sox

One of those four White Sox is Eloy Jiménez, whose option is very likely to be declined. They might also trade Garrett Crochet and/or Luis Robert Jr. The other guy on the list is Andrew Vaughn at No. 244.

Meanwhile, the Phillies placed all nine starting position players, four starting pitchers and one reliever in José Alvarado. Orion Kerkering also came close; he should be more of a candidate for saves next year if Jeff Hoffman leaves in free agency.

  • A’s hitters here are getting a boost from the expected move to Sacramento next year, since it’ll be a big ballpark upgrade for the bats. Brent Rooker, though, wasn’t really included in that, as there’s a good chance he’ll be on the move before the trade deadline or over the winter. Still, players like Lawrence Butler, JJ Bleday and Tyler Soderstrom all made the overall top 300 and probably wouldn’t have otherwise.