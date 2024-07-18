Early 2025 Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.
Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Click to see other other preliminary 2025 rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH
Early 2025 Top 300 Overall rankings
|2025
|Top 300
|Team
|1
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|2
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|3
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|4
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|6
|Juan Soto
|7
|Shohei Ohtani - DH
|Dodgers
|8
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|9
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|10
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|11
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|12
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|13
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|14
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|15
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|16
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|17
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|18
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|19
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|20
|Corbin Burnes
|21
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|22
|Wyatt Langford
|Rangers
|23
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|24
|Paul Skenes
|Pirates
|25
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|Braves
|26
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|27
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|28
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|29
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|30
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|31
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|32
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|33
|Pete Alonso
|34
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|35
|Josh Naylor
|Guardians
|36
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|37
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|38
|Tyler Glasnow
|Dodgers
|39
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|40
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|41
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|42
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|43
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|44
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|45
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Dodgers
|46
|Edwin Diaz
|Mets
|47
|Michael Harris II
|Braves
|48
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|49
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|50
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|51
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Marlins
|52
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|53
|Max Fried
|54
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|55
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|56
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|57
|Dylan Cease
|Padres
|58
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|59
|Jhoan Duran
|Twins
|60
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|61
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees*
|62
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|63
|Marcell Ozuna
|Braves*
|64
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|65
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers
|66
|Josh Hader
|Astros
|67
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|68
|Randy Arozarena
|Rays
|69
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Royals
|70
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|71
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|72
|Devin Williams
|Brewers
|73
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|74
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|75
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|76
|Garrett Crochet
|White Sox
|77
|Teoscar Hernandez
|78
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|79
|Raisel Iglesias
|Braves
|80
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|81
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|82
|Jackson Chourio
|Brewers
|83
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|84
|Camilo Doval
|Giants
|85
|Christian Walker
|86
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|87
|Ryan Helsley
|Cardinals
|88
|Triston Casas
|Red Sox
|89
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|90
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|91
|Andres Munoz
|Mariners
|92
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|93
|Shane McClanahan
|Rays
|94
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs*
|95
|James Wood
|Nationals
|96
|Felix Bautista
|Orioles
|97
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|98
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|99
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|100
|Willy Adames
|101
|David Bednar
|Pirates
|102
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|103
|Chris Sale
|Braves
|104
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|105
|Jared Jones
|Pirates
|106
|Tyler O’Neill
|107
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|108
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|109
|Robert Suarez
|Padres
|110
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|111
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|112
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|113
|Anthony Santander
|114
|Mason Miller
|Athletics
|115
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|116
|Gleyber Torres
|117
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|118
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|119
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|120
|Evan Phillips
|Dodgers
|121
|Evan Carter
|Rangers
|122
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|123
|Spencer Strider
|Braves
|124
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|125
|Pete Fairbanks
|Rays
|126
|Taylor Ward
|Angels
|127
|Coby Mayo
|Orioles
|128
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers*
|129
|Noelvi Marte
|Reds
|130
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|131
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|132
|Andres Gimenez
|Guardians
|133
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|134
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|135
|Clay Holmes
|136
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|137
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|138
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|139
|Luis Gil
|Yankees
|140
|Heliot Ramos
|Giants
|141
|Kenley Jansen
|142
|Shane Baz
|Rays
|143
|Paul Goldschmidt
|144
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|145
|Sonny Gray
|Cardinals
|146
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|Reds
|147
|Tanner Scott
|148
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|149
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|150
|Alex Bregman
|151
|Michael King
|Padres
|152
|Jeimer Candelario
|Reds
|153
|Shota Imanaga
|Cubs
|154
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|155
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|156
|Kirby Yates
|157
|Jack Flaherty
|158
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|159
|Masyn Winn
|Cardinals
|160
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|161
|Eloy Jimenez
|White Sox*
|162
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|163
|Blake Snell
|Giants*
|164
|Luis Arraez
|Padres
|165
|Heston Kjerstad
|Orioles
|166
|Craig Kimbrel
|Orioles*
|167
|Garrett Mitchell
|Brewers
|168
|Logan O’Hoppe
|Angels
|169
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|170
|Jonathan India
|Reds
|171
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|172
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres*
|173
|Bobby Miller
|Dodgers
|174
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|175
|Liam Hendriks
|Red Sox
|176
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|177
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|178
|Shohei Ohtani - SP
|Dodgers
|179
|Mark Vientos
|Mets
|180
|Kyle Finnegan
|Nationals
|181
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|182
|Trevor Story
|Red Sox
|183
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|184
|Wilyer Abreu
|Red Sox
|185
|Jose Miranda
|Twins
|186
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|187
|Jung Hoo Lee
|Giants
|188
|Max Scherzer
|189
|Carlos Estevez
|190
|Mitch Keller
|Pirates
|191
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|192
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|193
|Jordan Romano
|Blue Jays
|194
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|195
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|196
|J.D. Martinez
|197
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|198
|Zach Eflin
|Rays
|199
|Matt Chapman
|Giants*
|200
|Walker Buehler
|201
|Zack Gelof
|Athletics
|202
|Alexis Diaz
|Reds
|203
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers*
|204
|Brooks Lee
|Twins
|205
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|206
|Ryan Pepiot
|Rays
|207
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|208
|Junior Caminero
|Rays
|209
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|210
|Rhys Hoskins
|Brewers*
|211
|Kodai Senga
|Mets
|212
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|213
|Jurickson Profar
|214
|Roki Sasaki
|Japan
|215
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|216
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|217
|Shea Langeliers
|Athletics
|218
|Justin Verlander
|Astros*
|219
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|220
|Sandy Alcantara
|Marlins
|221
|Jeff Hoffman
|222
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|223
|Dylan Crews
|Nationals
|224
|Paul Sewald
|225
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|226
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nationals
|227
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|228
|Willson Contreras
|Cardinals
|229
|Jeffrey Springs
|Rays
|230
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|231
|Bryan De La Cruz
|Marlins
|232
|Michael Busch
|Cubs
|233
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|234
|Nestor Cortes
|Yankees
|235
|Luis Garcia Jr.
|Nationals
|236
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|237
|Jose Soriano
|Angels
|238
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays*
|239
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|240
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|241
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|242
|A.J. Puk
|Marlins
|243
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|244
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|245
|Jake Burger
|Marlins
|246
|Jesus Luzardo
|Marlins
|247
|Jasson Dominguez
|Yankees
|248
|Lawrence Butler
|Athletics
|249
|Jose Alvarado
|Phillies
|250
|Ranger Suarez
|Phillies
|251
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|252
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|253
|Jarred Kelenic
|Braves
|254
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|255
|Jackson Jobe
|Tigers
|256
|Tyler Soderstrom
|Athletics
|257
|Hunter Harvey
|Royals
|258
|Ke’Bryan Hayes
|Pirates
|259
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|260
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Cubs
|261
|Brandon Woodruff
|Brewers
|262
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Braves
|263
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|264
|Francisco Alvarez
|Mets
|265
|Gavin Stone
|Dodgers
|266
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|267
|Ben Joyce
|Angels
|268
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|269
|Jorge Soler
|Giants
|270
|Josh Bell
|271
|Tanner Houck
|Red Sox
|272
|Lane Thomas
|Nationals
|273
|JJ Bleday
|Athletics
|274
|Reese Olson
|Tigers
|275
|Jordan Beck
|Rockies
|276
|Jordan Montgomery
|Diamondbacks*
|277
|Brendan Rodgers
|Rockies
|278
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|279
|Yu Darvish
|Padres
|280
|Christian Scott
|Mets
|281
|Jacob Young
|Nationals
|282
|River Ryan
|Dodgers
|283
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|284
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Rangers
|285
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|286
|Yimi Garcia
|287
|Kyle Manzardo
|Guardians
|288
|Max Meyer
|Marlins
|289
|Johan Rojas
|Phillies
|290
|Jesus Sanchez
|Marlins
|291
|Yusei Kikuchi
|292
|Masataka Yoshida
|Red Sox
|293
|James McArthur
|Royals
|294
|Miguel Vargas
|Dodgers
|295
|Patrick Bailey
|Giants
|296
|Luis Severino
|297
|Ben Rice
|Yankees
|298
|Charlie Condon
|Rockies
|299
|David Hamilton
|Red Sox
|300
|Willi Castro
|Twins
- I’m going with Bobby Witt Jr. at No. 1 overall for now, though I’m far from dead set on it. Shohei Ohtani has been my No. 1 rest-of-2024 player for a few months now, but I don’t trust him quite as much offensively with his planned return to the mound. I’d probably lean Aaron Judge over Witt if Juan Soto gets re-signed. Gunnar Henderson was also in the mix, but I have far more faith in Witt when it comes to steals. Henderson has been excellent in going 14-for-15 there this season, but I think his volume is more likely to decrease than increase going forward.
- Number of players by team:
14: Phillies
13: Dodgers, Rays
12: Orioles, Padres
11: Braves, Cardinals, Reds
10: Cubs, Red Sox
9: Astros, Brewers, Rangers, Twins, Yankees
8: Angels, Giants, Guardians, Mariners, Marlins, Mets, Nationals
7: Athletics, Blue Jays, Pirates, Rockies, Royals, Tigers
6: Diamondbacks
4: White Sox
One of those four White Sox is Eloy Jiménez, whose option is very likely to be declined. They might also trade Garrett Crochet and/or Luis Robert Jr. The other guy on the list is Andrew Vaughn at No. 244.
Meanwhile, the Phillies placed all nine starting position players, four starting pitchers and one reliever in José Alvarado. Orion Kerkering also came close; he should be more of a candidate for saves next year if Jeff Hoffman leaves in free agency.
- A’s hitters here are getting a boost from the expected move to Sacramento next year, since it’ll be a big ballpark upgrade for the bats. Brent Rooker, though, wasn’t really included in that, as there’s a good chance he’ll be on the move before the trade deadline or over the winter. Still, players like Lawrence Butler, JJ Bleday and Tyler Soderstrom all made the overall top 300 and probably wouldn’t have otherwise.