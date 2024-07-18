 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Early 2025 Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Reliever Rankings
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_alcyyoung_240717.jpg
MLB trade deadline could impact AL Cy Young race
nbc_bte_aleast_240717.jpg
Evaluating Orioles as a bet to win AL East
nbc_bte_falconsnfcsouth_240717.jpg
Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Early 2025 Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Reliever Rankings
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_alcyyoung_240717.jpg
MLB trade deadline could impact AL Cy Young race
nbc_bte_aleast_240717.jpg
Evaluating Orioles as a bet to win AL East
nbc_bte_falconsnfcsouth_240717.jpg
Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Second Baseman Rankings

  
Published July 18, 2024 05:54 AM

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other other preliminary 2025 rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Early 2025 Second Baseman rankings

2025Second basemenTeam2024July
1Mookie BettsDodgers19
2Jose AltuveAstros21
3Marcus SemienRangers32
4Ketel MarteDiamondbacks73
5Ozzie AlbiesBraves45
6Matt McLainReds2723
7Maikel GarciaRoyals8 3B4
8Jordan WestburgOrioles266
9Bryson StottPhillies88
10Nico HoernerCubs510
11Gleyber Torres614
12Xander BogaertsPadres11 SS34
13Andres GimenezGuardians911
14Jackson HollidayOrioles21 SS39
15Christian Encarnacion-StrandReds1016
16Jonathan IndiaReds1118
17Jeimer CandelarioReds3417
18Brice TurangBrewers3213
19Luis RengifoAngels2915
20Brendan DonovanCardinals1219
21Zack GelofAthletics1624
22Colt KeithTigers24 3B44
23Tommy EdmanCardinals1830
24Nolan GormanCardinals1921
25Luis Garcia Jr.Nationals2827
26Brandon LoweRays*2228
27Brendan RodgersRockies1525
28David HamiltonRed Sox49 SS26
29Willi CastroTwins36 3B22
30Amed Rosario3135
31Edouard JulienTwins1738
32Vaughn GrissomRed Sox23 SS37
33Davis SchneiderBlue Jays3829
34Jorge PolancoMariners*2142
35Connor NorbyOrioles68NR
36Justin FoscueRangers67NR
37Ben RiceYankees13 DH33
38Jeff McNeilMets2547
39Michael MasseyRoyals3551
40Gavin LuxDodgers2455
41Ronny MauricioMets73NR
42Nick GonzalesPirates9150
43Jose CaballeroRays3032
44James TriantosCubsNRNR
45Orelvis MartinezBlue Jays76 SSNR
46Jorge MateoOrioles30 SS58
47Brandon Drury2356
48Thairo EstradaGiants2040
49Ryan BlissMariners5261
49Isiah Kiner-FalefaBlue Jays44 SS43
50Richie PalaciosRays152 OF54
52Dylan MooreMariners4236
53Juan BritoGuardians89NR
54Adael AmadorRockies58 SSNR
55Curtis MeadRays53 3BNR
56Nick YorkeRed Sox74NR
57Whit Merrifield3662
58Jonathan ArandaRays4653
59Enmanuel ValdezRed Sox5069
60Jared TrioloPirates25 3BNR
61Blaze AlexanderDiamondbacks57 SSNR
62Jose FerminCardinals7564
63Otto LopezMarlins80 SS70
64Liover PegueroPirates56NR
65Rodolfo CastroPhillies86NR

  • I don’t know exactly what will give in Baltimore, but I’m projecting both Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo to play regularly next year, with Mayo checking in at No. 13 at third base. Holliday is No. 14 here, six spots below Jordan Westburg. I might bet on Holliday having a better OPS than Westburg next year, but he’s not likely to be exceptional when it comes to homers and steals. He’s currently at .273/.442/.471 with eight homers and seven steals in 64 games in Triple-A.
  • The Red Sox were one of the more difficult teams to deal with here, as they have several prospects who should arrive in 2025 and also have Trevor Story coming back. The 2025 projected lineup probably looks something like this:

LF Jarred Duran
2B Vaughn Grissom
1B Triston Casas
3B Rafael Devers
SS Trevor Story
RF Wilyer Abreu
C Connor Wong
DH Masataka Yoshida
CF Ceddanne Rafaela

I imagine they’d prefer to re-sign Tyler O’Neill or bring in another quality righty bat for the top third of the order, perhaps turning Yoshida into a very expensive bench bat. Their big three prospects - SS Marcelo Mayer, OF Roman Anthony and C Kyle Teel - are also left-handed hitters. None of them rank too highly because I can’t see penciling in any for Opening Day, but I think Teel will overtake Wong at some point and Mayer might be too good to keep in the minors even if Story does manage to stay healthy.

Grissom is a question mark already, just 23 games into what was supposed to be a lengthy run as the Red Sox’s starting second baseman. David Hamilton and Enmanuel Valdez both have pluses and minuses. Mayer could slide over to second if needed. The resurgent Nick Yorke looks like he might become a factor, Kristian Campbell is putting up absurd numbers in Double-A and fellow prospects Chase Meidroth and Matthew Lugo have also had surprisingly impressive seasons that make them look like potential utilitymen at least. The Red Sox can also plug Rafaela into the middle infield whenever they’d like, though my guess is that he’ll settle in as the everyday center fielder next year.