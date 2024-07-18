Early 2025 Fantasy Baseball Second Baseman Rankings

An All-Star break tradition, here are my mostly-for-fun 2025 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be 20-game eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with contract options for next year have an asterisk included with their team names.

Early 2025 Second Baseman rankings

2025 Second basemen Team 2024 July 1 Mookie Betts Dodgers 1 9 2 Jose Altuve Astros 2 1 3 Marcus Semien Rangers 3 2 4 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 7 3 5 Ozzie Albies Braves 4 5 6 Matt McLain Reds 27 23 7 Maikel Garcia Royals 8 3B 4 8 Jordan Westburg Orioles 26 6 9 Bryson Stott Phillies 8 8 10 Nico Hoerner Cubs 5 10 11 Gleyber Torres 6 14 12 Xander Bogaerts Padres 11 SS 34 13 Andres Gimenez Guardians 9 11 14 Jackson Holliday Orioles 21 SS 39 15 Christian Encarnacion-Strand Reds 10 16 16 Jonathan India Reds 11 18 17 Jeimer Candelario Reds 34 17 18 Brice Turang Brewers 32 13 19 Luis Rengifo Angels 29 15 20 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 12 19 21 Zack Gelof Athletics 16 24 22 Colt Keith Tigers 24 3B 44 23 Tommy Edman Cardinals 18 30 24 Nolan Gorman Cardinals 19 21 25 Luis Garcia Jr. Nationals 28 27 26 Brandon Lowe Rays* 22 28 27 Brendan Rodgers Rockies 15 25 28 David Hamilton Red Sox 49 SS 26 29 Willi Castro Twins 36 3B 22 30 Amed Rosario 31 35 31 Edouard Julien Twins 17 38 32 Vaughn Grissom Red Sox 23 SS 37 33 Davis Schneider Blue Jays 38 29 34 Jorge Polanco Mariners* 21 42 35 Connor Norby Orioles 68 NR 36 Justin Foscue Rangers 67 NR 37 Ben Rice Yankees 13 DH 33 38 Jeff McNeil Mets 25 47 39 Michael Massey Royals 35 51 40 Gavin Lux Dodgers 24 55 41 Ronny Mauricio Mets 73 NR 42 Nick Gonzales Pirates 91 50 43 Jose Caballero Rays 30 32 44 James Triantos Cubs NR NR 45 Orelvis Martinez Blue Jays 76 SS NR 46 Jorge Mateo Orioles 30 SS 58 47 Brandon Drury 23 56 48 Thairo Estrada Giants 20 40 49 Ryan Bliss Mariners 52 61 49 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Blue Jays 44 SS 43 50 Richie Palacios Rays 152 OF 54 52 Dylan Moore Mariners 42 36 53 Juan Brito Guardians 89 NR 54 Adael Amador Rockies 58 SS NR 55 Curtis Mead Rays 53 3B NR 56 Nick Yorke Red Sox 74 NR 57 Whit Merrifield 36 62 58 Jonathan Aranda Rays 46 53 59 Enmanuel Valdez Red Sox 50 69 60 Jared Triolo Pirates 25 3B NR 61 Blaze Alexander Diamondbacks 57 SS NR 62 Jose Fermin Cardinals 75 64 63 Otto Lopez Marlins 80 SS 70 64 Liover Peguero Pirates 56 NR 65 Rodolfo Castro Phillies 86 NR

I don’t know exactly what will give in Baltimore, but I’m projecting both Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo to play regularly next year, with Mayo checking in at No. 13 at third base. Holliday is No. 14 here, six spots below Jordan Westburg. I might bet on Holliday having a better OPS than Westburg next year, but he’s not likely to be exceptional when it comes to homers and steals. He’s currently at .273/.442/.471 with eight homers and seven steals in 64 games in Triple-A.

The Red Sox were one of the more difficult teams to deal with here, as they have several prospects who should arrive in 2025 and also have Trevor Story coming back. The 2025 projected lineup probably looks something like this:

LF Jarred Duran

2B Vaughn Grissom

1B Triston Casas

3B Rafael Devers

SS Trevor Story

RF Wilyer Abreu

C Connor Wong

DH Masataka Yoshida

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

I imagine they’d prefer to re-sign Tyler O’Neill or bring in another quality righty bat for the top third of the order, perhaps turning Yoshida into a very expensive bench bat. Their big three prospects - SS Marcelo Mayer, OF Roman Anthony and C Kyle Teel - are also left-handed hitters. None of them rank too highly because I can’t see penciling in any for Opening Day, but I think Teel will overtake Wong at some point and Mayer might be too good to keep in the minors even if Story does manage to stay healthy.

Grissom is a question mark already, just 23 games into what was supposed to be a lengthy run as the Red Sox’s starting second baseman. David Hamilton and Enmanuel Valdez both have pluses and minuses. Mayer could slide over to second if needed. The resurgent Nick Yorke looks like he might become a factor, Kristian Campbell is putting up absurd numbers in Double-A and fellow prospects Chase Meidroth and Matthew Lugo have also had surprisingly impressive seasons that make them look like potential utilitymen at least. The Red Sox can also plug Rafaela into the middle infield whenever they’d like, though my guess is that he’ll settle in as the everyday center fielder next year.