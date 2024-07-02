 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees
Fantasy Baseball: July 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays
July 2024 Reliever Rankings
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
July 2024 Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_smx_villopotomammoth_240701.jpg
Villapoto rides in Mammoth Motocross
53816772831_da2fc765b1_o.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2024, Episode 1
oly24_par_alitruwitprofile_240701.jpg
Inside Truwit’s journey to the 2024 Paralympics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees
Fantasy Baseball: July 2024 Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays
July 2024 Reliever Rankings
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
July 2024 Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_smx_villopotomammoth_240701.jpg
Villapoto rides in Mammoth Motocross
53816772831_da2fc765b1_o.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2024, Episode 1
oly24_par_alitruwitprofile_240701.jpg
Inside Truwit’s journey to the 2024 Paralympics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

July 2024 Catcher Rankings

  
Published July 2, 2024 04:34 AM

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other July rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Catcher ROS Rankings

JulyCatchersTeam2024MayJune
1Adley RutschmanOrioles111
2William ContrerasBrewers222
3Will SmithDodgers333
4Salvador PerezRoyals544
5J.T. RealmutoPhillies455
6Logan O’HoppeAngels787
7Yainer DiazAstros679
8Willson ContrerasCardinals9612
9Cal RaleighMariners121111
10Francisco AlvarezMets142724
11David FryGuardians28266
12Ryan JeffersTwins23138
13Mitch GarverMariners101013
14Connor WongRed Sox262222
15Gabriel MorenoDiamondbacks8910
16Patrick BaileyGiants322320
17Tyler StephensonReds171215
18Shea LangeliersAthletics201914
19Ben RiceYankees59NRNR
20Jonah HeimRangers131618
21Sean MurphyBraves161821
22Hunter GoodmanRockies193 OF111 OF147 OF
23Keibert RuizNationals111417
24Danny JansenBlue Jays222519
25Bo NaylorGuardians152025
26Ivan HerreraCardinals311716
27Luis CampusanoPadres192123
28Elias DiazRockies292926
29Austin WellsYankees271527
30Alejandro KirkBlue Jays182430
31Gary SanchezBrewers242829
32Travis d’ArnaudBraves343031
33Miguel AmayaCubs353132
34Joey BartPirates523233
35Ben RortvedtRays553340
36Jake RogersTigers213435
37Freddy FerminRoyals303839
38Jacob StallingsRockies543938
39Korey LeeWhite Sox534236
40Jose TrevinoYankees464837
41Carson KellyTigers753741
42Kyle HigashiokaPadres51NRNR
43Victor CaratiniAstros374134
44Nick FortesMarlins334042
45Henry DavisPirates96 OF3628
46Yasmani GrandalPirates58NR45
47Matt ThaissAngels424343
48Yan Gomes395047
49Drew RomoRockies61NRNR
50Christian VazquezTwins40NRNR

Dropping off: Christian Bethancourt (44th), Sam Huff (46th), Rene Pinto (48th), Andrew Knizner (49th), Riley Adams (50th)

  • Ben Rice debuts at No. 19. There’s a legitimate chance that he’ll establish himself at first base over these next few weeks and wind up as a top-10 fantasy catcher the rest of the way. There’s also a legitimate chance that J.D. Davis will overtake him in New York or the Yankees could trade for a first baseman. Rice has been pretty impressive thus far, though; he has 11 hard-hit balls, six walks and just five strikeouts over 40 plate appearances.
  • I initially thought about putting the newly catcher-eligible Hunter Goodman in the top 20 here, but then, even with Elias Díaz still on the IL, the Rockies held him out of the lineup for three straight games before playing him Sunday. Now that Díaz is back, I assume Goodman will resume getting some time in right field over the pointless Jake Cave, but making assumptions with the Rockies is always dangerous. Still, Díaz is probably going to be traded in the coming weeks, which will free up more playing time. It will be interesting to see if the Rockies decide to give Goodman a long look behind the plate at that point or if maybe they’ll go to top prospect Drew Romo, who is hitting .300/.339/.500 in Triple-A. They also could, in theory, call up Romo and still give Goodman fairly regular playing time between first base, right field and DH.
  • I’m pretty skeptical about what kind of role Iván Herrera will have for the Cardinals once he comes off the IL after dealing with lower back tightness; Willson Contreras is back now and the Cardinals clearly prefer Pedro Pagés’ glovework to that of Herrera. Still, Herrera has the second-best xwOBA among semi-regular catchers this year (he’s neck-and-neck with David Fry and Patrick Bailey behind Salvador Perez), and he’s one of the very few backstops capable of stealing a base (four in 54 games). If he were a starting catcher and healthy, I’d probably have him in the top 10 here. I don’t think the Cardinals are currently interested in carving out a starting role for him between catcher and DH, but they might be better off if they did.