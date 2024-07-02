July 2024 Catcher Rankings

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.
Catcher ROS Rankings
|July
|Catchers
|Team
|2024
|May
|June
|1
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|1
|1
|1
|2
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|5
|4
|4
|5
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|4
|5
|5
|6
|Logan O’Hoppe
|Angels
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|6
|7
|9
|8
|Willson Contreras
|Cardinals
|9
|6
|12
|9
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|12
|11
|11
|10
|Francisco Alvarez
|Mets
|14
|27
|24
|11
|David Fry
|Guardians
|28
|26
|6
|12
|Ryan Jeffers
|Twins
|23
|13
|8
|13
|Mitch Garver
|Mariners
|10
|10
|13
|14
|Connor Wong
|Red Sox
|26
|22
|22
|15
|Gabriel Moreno
|Diamondbacks
|8
|9
|10
|16
|Patrick Bailey
|Giants
|32
|23
|20
|17
|Tyler Stephenson
|Reds
|17
|12
|15
|18
|Shea Langeliers
|Athletics
|20
|19
|14
|19
|Ben Rice
|Yankees
|59
|NR
|NR
|20
|Jonah Heim
|Rangers
|13
|16
|18
|21
|Sean Murphy
|Braves
|16
|18
|21
|22
|Hunter Goodman
|Rockies
|193 OF
|111 OF
|147 OF
|23
|Keibert Ruiz
|Nationals
|11
|14
|17
|24
|Danny Jansen
|Blue Jays
|22
|25
|19
|25
|Bo Naylor
|Guardians
|15
|20
|25
|26
|Ivan Herrera
|Cardinals
|31
|17
|16
|27
|Luis Campusano
|Padres
|19
|21
|23
|28
|Elias Diaz
|Rockies
|29
|29
|26
|29
|Austin Wells
|Yankees
|27
|15
|27
|30
|Alejandro Kirk
|Blue Jays
|18
|24
|30
|31
|Gary Sanchez
|Brewers
|24
|28
|29
|32
|Travis d’Arnaud
|Braves
|34
|30
|31
|33
|Miguel Amaya
|Cubs
|35
|31
|32
|34
|Joey Bart
|Pirates
|52
|32
|33
|35
|Ben Rortvedt
|Rays
|55
|33
|40
|36
|Jake Rogers
|Tigers
|21
|34
|35
|37
|Freddy Fermin
|Royals
|30
|38
|39
|38
|Jacob Stallings
|Rockies
|54
|39
|38
|39
|Korey Lee
|White Sox
|53
|42
|36
|40
|Jose Trevino
|Yankees
|46
|48
|37
|41
|Carson Kelly
|Tigers
|75
|37
|41
|42
|Kyle Higashioka
|Padres
|51
|NR
|NR
|43
|Victor Caratini
|Astros
|37
|41
|34
|44
|Nick Fortes
|Marlins
|33
|40
|42
|45
|Henry Davis
|Pirates
|96 OF
|36
|28
|46
|Yasmani Grandal
|Pirates
|58
|NR
|45
|47
|Matt Thaiss
|Angels
|42
|43
|43
|48
|Yan Gomes
|39
|50
|47
|49
|Drew Romo
|Rockies
|61
|NR
|NR
|50
|Christian Vazquez
|Twins
|40
|NR
|NR
Dropping off: Christian Bethancourt (44th), Sam Huff (46th), Rene Pinto (48th), Andrew Knizner (49th), Riley Adams (50th)
- Ben Rice debuts at No. 19. There’s a legitimate chance that he’ll establish himself at first base over these next few weeks and wind up as a top-10 fantasy catcher the rest of the way. There’s also a legitimate chance that J.D. Davis will overtake him in New York or the Yankees could trade for a first baseman. Rice has been pretty impressive thus far, though; he has 11 hard-hit balls, six walks and just five strikeouts over 40 plate appearances.
- I initially thought about putting the newly catcher-eligible Hunter Goodman in the top 20 here, but then, even with Elias Díaz still on the IL, the Rockies held him out of the lineup for three straight games before playing him Sunday. Now that Díaz is back, I assume Goodman will resume getting some time in right field over the pointless Jake Cave, but making assumptions with the Rockies is always dangerous. Still, Díaz is probably going to be traded in the coming weeks, which will free up more playing time. It will be interesting to see if the Rockies decide to give Goodman a long look behind the plate at that point or if maybe they’ll go to top prospect Drew Romo, who is hitting .300/.339/.500 in Triple-A. They also could, in theory, call up Romo and still give Goodman fairly regular playing time between first base, right field and DH.
- I’m pretty skeptical about what kind of role Iván Herrera will have for the Cardinals once he comes off the IL after dealing with lower back tightness; Willson Contreras is back now and the Cardinals clearly prefer Pedro Pagés’ glovework to that of Herrera. Still, Herrera has the second-best xwOBA among semi-regular catchers this year (he’s neck-and-neck with David Fry and Patrick Bailey behind Salvador Perez), and he’s one of the very few backstops capable of stealing a base (four in 54 games). If he were a starting catcher and healthy, I’d probably have him in the top 10 here. I don’t think the Cardinals are currently interested in carving out a starting role for him between catcher and DH, but they might be better off if they did.