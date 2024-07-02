July 2024 Catcher Rankings

Here are the July rest-of-season rankings. Players are listed based on how I perceive their 5x5 value going forward. In two weeks, I’ll present my way-too-early 2025 rankings in this same format.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other July rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Catcher ROS Rankings

July Catchers Team 2024 May June 1 Adley Rutschman Orioles 1 1 1 2 William Contreras Brewers 2 2 2 3 Will Smith Dodgers 3 3 3 4 Salvador Perez Royals 5 4 4 5 J.T. Realmuto Phillies 4 5 5 6 Logan O’Hoppe Angels 7 8 7 7 Yainer Diaz Astros 6 7 9 8 Willson Contreras Cardinals 9 6 12 9 Cal Raleigh Mariners 12 11 11 10 Francisco Alvarez Mets 14 27 24 11 David Fry Guardians 28 26 6 12 Ryan Jeffers Twins 23 13 8 13 Mitch Garver Mariners 10 10 13 14 Connor Wong Red Sox 26 22 22 15 Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks 8 9 10 16 Patrick Bailey Giants 32 23 20 17 Tyler Stephenson Reds 17 12 15 18 Shea Langeliers Athletics 20 19 14 19 Ben Rice Yankees 59 NR NR 20 Jonah Heim Rangers 13 16 18 21 Sean Murphy Braves 16 18 21 22 Hunter Goodman Rockies 193 OF 111 OF 147 OF 23 Keibert Ruiz Nationals 11 14 17 24 Danny Jansen Blue Jays 22 25 19 25 Bo Naylor Guardians 15 20 25 26 Ivan Herrera Cardinals 31 17 16 27 Luis Campusano Padres 19 21 23 28 Elias Diaz Rockies 29 29 26 29 Austin Wells Yankees 27 15 27 30 Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays 18 24 30 31 Gary Sanchez Brewers 24 28 29 32 Travis d’Arnaud Braves 34 30 31 33 Miguel Amaya Cubs 35 31 32 34 Joey Bart Pirates 52 32 33 35 Ben Rortvedt Rays 55 33 40 36 Jake Rogers Tigers 21 34 35 37 Freddy Fermin Royals 30 38 39 38 Jacob Stallings Rockies 54 39 38 39 Korey Lee White Sox 53 42 36 40 Jose Trevino Yankees 46 48 37 41 Carson Kelly Tigers 75 37 41 42 Kyle Higashioka Padres 51 NR NR 43 Victor Caratini Astros 37 41 34 44 Nick Fortes Marlins 33 40 42 45 Henry Davis Pirates 96 OF 36 28 46 Yasmani Grandal Pirates 58 NR 45 47 Matt Thaiss Angels 42 43 43 48 Yan Gomes 39 50 47 49 Drew Romo Rockies 61 NR NR 50 Christian Vazquez Twins 40 NR NR

Dropping off: Christian Bethancourt (44th), Sam Huff (46th), Rene Pinto (48th), Andrew Knizner (49th), Riley Adams (50th)

Ben Rice debuts at No. 19. There’s a legitimate chance that he’ll establish himself at first base over these next few weeks and wind up as a top-10 fantasy catcher the rest of the way. There’s also a legitimate chance that J.D. Davis will overtake him in New York or the Yankees could trade for a first baseman. Rice has been pretty impressive thus far, though; he has 11 hard-hit balls, six walks and just five strikeouts over 40 plate appearances.

I initially thought about putting the newly catcher-eligible Hunter Goodman in the top 20 here, but then, even with Elias Díaz still on the IL, the Rockies held him out of the lineup for three straight games before playing him Sunday. Now that Díaz is back, I assume Goodman will resume getting some time in right field over the pointless Jake Cave, but making assumptions with the Rockies is always dangerous. Still, Díaz is probably going to be traded in the coming weeks, which will free up more playing time. It will be interesting to see if the Rockies decide to give Goodman a long look behind the plate at that point or if maybe they’ll go to top prospect Drew Romo, who is hitting .300/.339/.500 in Triple-A. They also could, in theory, call up Romo and still give Goodman fairly regular playing time between first base, right field and DH.